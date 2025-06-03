Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘King Of The Hill’ Voice Actor Jonathan Joss, 59, Found Dead After Shooting In San Antonio
Jonathan Joss, voice actor known for King Of The Hill, posing at an event with long hair and a denim vest.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘King Of The Hill’ Voice Actor Jonathan Joss, 59, Found Dead After Shooting In San Antonio

People of art leave our world in different ways and at different ages. Having lived a long, happy life crowned with laurels and merits, and having sparkled like a dazzling meteor in the sky… They pass away peacefully in their bed, surrounded by loved ones – or as a result of an argument with a neighbor that turned into a shootout…

Actor Jonathan Joss will remain in our memory thanks to episodic appearances in the series “Parks and Recreation,” as the charismatic bandit Denali from the latest remake of “The Magnificent Seven,” but mainly thanks to his voice, as a voice actor. He recently passed away at the age of 59 in his hometown of San Antonio.

More info: Facebook

RELATED:

    Jonathan Joss, 59, well known for voicing John Redcorn at the “King of the Hill” animated series, was found dead in San Antonio

    Jonathan Joss, King Of The Hill voice actor, posing at an event with long hair and a denim vest.

    Image credits: Derek Storm / Vida Press

    Joss was fatally shot after an argument with his neighbor, with whom he had a long-standing feud

    Jonathan Joss was born in San Antonio on December 22, 1965, and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University with a degree in theater and speech. His acting career was not incredibly successful, and he could not boast of a spectacular performance in star roles – but those who remember the satirical animated series “King of the Hill” will forever remember John Redcorn, to whom Joss gave his voice.

    Facebook post from Tristan Kern de Gonzales sharing a statement about the shooting and death of Jonathan Joss in San Antonio.

    Image credits: Jonathan Joss / Facebook

    Shortly before his death, the actor lost his house and dogs in a fire, allegedly caused by a propane heater

    It can be said that John Redcorn became the role of a lifetime for Joss – the actor even named his musical band, in which he played, after Redcorn. In recent years, however, life had been quite difficult for him. A few months ago, a house built by Joss’s father burned down in a fire, along with three of the actor’s dogs, and the fourth was never found.

    Man holding small white and black puppy indoors, related to King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss news.

    Image credits: Tristan Kern de Gonzales / Facebook

    The actor, however, was not discouraged – he was expecting to return to voicing his iconic character in the upcoming “King of the Hill” revival. For instance, he was seen by many people on Friday, May 30, at the “King of the Hill” panel in Austin. Together with his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, they were going to buy a trailer and try to start a new life. Alas, it was not meant to be…

    Animated scene of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss performing with band in a colorful room with arched windows.

    Image credits: King of the Hill / 3 Arts Entertainment

    On June 1, Joss returned to his burned-out house to check the mailbox, and there he had a conflict with one of the neighbors. According to Kern de Gonzales, this neighbor had previously insulted the actor on the basis of homophobia, and now he began shouting insults before opening fire, while neither of them was armed. The police who arrived at the scene found the actor dead.

    Animated characters from King Of The Hill, featuring voice actor Jonathan Joss, depicted in a backyard scene with a turkey.

    Image credits: King of the Hill / 3 Arts Entertainment

    The actor’s husband accused his neighbor of a hate crime over homophobia, but the police deny this accusation

    Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja was detained over this crime, and witnesses claim that there had been a long-standing feud between the neighbors, although it hadn’t reached such violence before.

    In his post on Facebook, mourning the loss of his husband, Kern de Gonzales accused the attacker of a hate crime over homophobia. However, the official statement from the San Antonio police says that no connection was found between Joss’s s*xual orientation and his death.

    Be that as it may, the world has now lost an original actor and a good musician, and the revival of the iconic animated series will be without John Redcorn – or at least the character will speak with a different voice. We do hope that the creators will come up with some kind of tribute to Jonathan Joss. At least, this is what many netizens also expect.

    Many commenters mourning Jonathan Joss sincerely hope that in one of the episodes of the new season, there will be some touching reference in memoriam to him. At the same time, some people who met Joss in person noted that he was a very nice and pleasant person to talk to… Well, rest in peace, Mr. Joss. We will definitely miss you…

    People in the comments simply mourned the actor, claiming that he was a sweet person and a great actor

    Facebook comment from John Chris Borsoff expressing hope for a traditional burial scene for King of the Hill character John Redcorn.

    Comment expressing shock about the death of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss, mentioning a past meeting.

    Comment by Dereck Arnold reading Now we all have to play Big Mountain Fudgecake in his honor on a social media post about King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss death.

    Comment by William Petto discussing a hate crime related to targeting an openly gay couple's home and Pride month.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the shooting and death of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the death of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss, 59.

    Comment from Autumn Primrose expressing sympathy for the husband after King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss's death.

    Social media comment lamenting the early loss of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss in San Antonio shooting.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the hate crime motive related to Jonathan Joss, King Of The Hill voice actor shooting.

    Fan comment about King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss and his lasting impact on viewers.

    Comment expressing grief over the death of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss and concerns about senseless violence.

    Comment from Dawnel Kintgen expressing condolences after the death of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences for the loss related to King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss.

    Comment on social media expressing condolences after King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss found dead at 59.

    Comment expressing sadness and condolences for the death of King Of The Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss in San Antonio shooting.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

