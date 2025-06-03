‘King Of The Hill’ Voice Actor Jonathan Joss, 59, Found Dead After Shooting In San Antonio

ADVERTISEMENT

People of art leave our world in different ways and at different ages. Having lived a long, happy life crowned with laurels and merits, and having sparkled like a dazzling meteor in the sky… They pass away peacefully in their bed, surrounded by loved ones – or as a result of an argument with a neighbor that turned into a shootout…

Actor Jonathan Joss will remain in our memory thanks to episodic appearances in the series “Parks and Recreation,” as the charismatic bandit Denali from the latest remake of “The Magnificent Seven,” but mainly thanks to his voice, as a voice actor. He recently passed away at the age of 59 in his hometown of San Antonio.

Image credits: Derek Storm / Vida Press

Joss was fatally shot after an argument with his neighbor, with whom he had a long-standing feud

Jonathan Joss was born in San Antonio on December 22, 1965, and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University with a degree in theater and speech. His acting career was not incredibly successful, and he could not boast of a spectacular performance in star roles – but those who remember the satirical animated series “King of the Hill” will forever remember John Redcorn, to whom Joss gave his voice.

Image credits: Jonathan Joss / Facebook

Shortly before his death, the actor lost his house and dogs in a fire, allegedly caused by a propane heater

It can be said that John Redcorn became the role of a lifetime for Joss – the actor even named his musical band, in which he played, after Redcorn. In recent years, however, life had been quite difficult for him. A few months ago, a house built by Joss’s father burned down in a fire, along with three of the actor’s dogs, and the fourth was never found.

Image credits: Tristan Kern de Gonzales / Facebook

The actor, however, was not discouraged – he was expecting to return to voicing his iconic character in the upcoming “King of the Hill” revival. For instance, he was seen by many people on Friday, May 30, at the “King of the Hill” panel in Austin. Together with his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, they were going to buy a trailer and try to start a new life. Alas, it was not meant to be…

Image credits: King of the Hill / 3 Arts Entertainment

On June 1, Joss returned to his burned-out house to check the mailbox, and there he had a conflict with one of the neighbors. According to Kern de Gonzales, this neighbor had previously insulted the actor on the basis of homophobia, and now he began shouting insults before opening fire, while neither of them was armed. The police who arrived at the scene found the actor dead.

Image credits: King of the Hill / 3 Arts Entertainment

The actor’s husband accused his neighbor of a hate crime over homophobia, but the police deny this accusation

Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja was detained over this crime, and witnesses claim that there had been a long-standing feud between the neighbors, although it hadn’t reached such violence before.

In his post on Facebook, mourning the loss of his husband, Kern de Gonzales accused the attacker of a hate crime over homophobia. However, the official statement from the San Antonio police says that no connection was found between Joss’s s*xual orientation and his death.

Be that as it may, the world has now lost an original actor and a good musician, and the revival of the iconic animated series will be without John Redcorn – or at least the character will speak with a different voice. We do hope that the creators will come up with some kind of tribute to Jonathan Joss. At least, this is what many netizens also expect.

Many commenters mourning Jonathan Joss sincerely hope that in one of the episodes of the new season, there will be some touching reference in memoriam to him. At the same time, some people who met Joss in person noted that he was a very nice and pleasant person to talk to… Well, rest in peace, Mr. Joss. We will definitely miss you…

People in the comments simply mourned the actor, claiming that he was a sweet person and a great actor

