Only True Hollywood Fans Will Correctly Guess The Actor Or Actress Featured In These 29 Movie Lists

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve proven you can guess the movie by the cast, but what happens when the challenge flips? 🎬 🎞️ 😍

This trivia is for the Hollywood fans only… In this challenge, you are given a movie lineup with four movie titles that all share one thing: the same lead actor. Your task? Guess the actor based on the movies they’ve starred in.

Are you up for the challenge? Prove your smarts and aim for at least 22/29 for a genius level.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue