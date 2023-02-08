Woman Yells At Her Sister For Inviting Her To ‘Preggy Night’ With Her Friend And Discussing Only Things Regarding Pregnancy

No matter what anyone says, we humans are territorial creatures, and therefore it can be very difficult for several adults to coexist under the same roof, even if they are blood relatives. After all, each of us has our own habits, points of view and ideas about what is right and interesting and what is not.

And, unfortunately, very often it turns out that we lack the usual understanding and tolerance towards our relatives. This is how, or almost like this, the scene is set for numerous family dramas, which then lead to alienation between people who previously could not imagine themselves without each other.

For example, as happened to the user ExpressData8987, who opened up about her confrontation with her own sister about a year ago on the AITA Reddit community. As of today, the original post has over 6.3K upvotes and almost 650 comments, most of which are supportive towards her.

The author of the post has a younger sister whom she once invited to move in with her since her house was destroyed by fire

So, the author of the post has a younger sister, “Stacey”, who, shortly before the events described, lost her house due to a fire. As a result, the older sister invited her and her boyfriend to move in for a while until they find themselves a new home. Of course, the sister was very grateful, and they began to live together under the same roof.

The author is expecting her second baby, and so is her best friend, and they decided to resume their Sunday gatherings with pizza and cakes

At the time, the original poster was pregnant with her second child, and it so happened that her best friend “Kim” was also expecting – her own second baby as well. Therefore, the friends decided to resume their tradition of gatherings – their so-called ‘preggy nights’, in which they gathered on Sunday evening to talk about life, watch one of their favorite shows, and also, as the OP herself admitted, “pig out on pizza and lava cakes.”

Of course, the OP told her sister about this tradition, and invited her to spend evenings with them. Stacey agreed, and two weeks went quite well, but by the third Sunday, the situation had changed. The author of the post says that the sister refused to join her and Kim this time, and in general “spent the evening moping and huffing”. After Kim left, the OP honestly asked Stacey what happened, and this is what she discovered.

The author’s sister was invited as well but then she told her she found these gatherings ‘boring’

The fact is that the OP’s sister found these evenings boring, and besides, she did not like the show that her friends watched, and the constant talk about motherhood and children. In general, as Stacey said, she would like the OP to talk with Kim about something else that would be interesting for her too, and the show, as she thinks, could have been chosen differently.

The author of the post honestly admits that at first she was literally speechless, and then she simply tried to explain to her sister that she and Kim had a tradition together – and it is quite obvious that two expecting moms are interested in things related to parenthood and kids. However, the sister replied that “being pregnant or a mom isn’t a personality trait and they shouldn’t exclude her.” An argument flared up, and the OP simply preferred to end the conversation.

The sister even complained to their mom who told the author that she ‘is an awful host’

As it turned out later, the sister also complained about the original poster to their mother, who took Stacy’s side and scolded the author of the post for being “an awful host and that she should try harder to include Stacy in their gatherings.” And yet, despite such collective criticism, the OP is still confident that she did nothing wrong at all.

At the same time, most people in the comments massively sided with the author, claiming that she’s not the host, but simply helping her sister out

However, most people in the comments sided with the original poster, arguing that she, firstly, isn’t hosting her sister like she’s visiting her from across the country on vacation, and just helping her out. Secondly, according to commenters, Stacy doesn’t actually have to join these gatherings because it’s not mandatory. And finally, commenters just don’t get how pizza and cake could be boring!

Some people in the comments simply suppose that the OP’s sister is probably a bit jealous. In any case, according to commenters, if the author of the post is generously opening her home to her sister in her time of need, she just didn’t sign up to entertain her. “Maybe you should suggest that your sister get some time away from you Sundays and go hang out with her own friends,” people in the comments suppose.

However, people often believe that relatives constantly owe them everything, and are generously offended when what happens does not meet their expectations.