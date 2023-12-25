King Charles Jokes About His “Sausage Fingers” To Prince William In New “Coronation Year” Film

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sausage fingers” and “King of the United Kingdom” are two terms you would never think to put together in one sentence, yet here we are.

In a new documentary titled Charles III: The Coronation Year, footage leading up to King Charles’ coronation day also included a hilarious moment where the 75-year-old royal pokes fun at his medical “sausage fingers” condition.

The 90-minute film, which will be screened on Boxing Day at 6.50 pm on BBC One and iPlayer, shows how alterations are made to the crown jewels, the work of the Royal School of Needlework, and the arrival of the King and Queen’s anointing oil from the Holy Land, as per LadBible.

In the new Charles III: The Coronation Year, King Charles is filmed poking fun at his medical “sausage fingers” condition

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

The documentary also shows the 75-year-old King and his son, Prince William, rehearsing with one another.

In one particular scene, the 41-year-old Prine of Wales is filmed tickling his dad’s left cheek, making him laugh, then kissing him on the right cheek.

The affectionate gesture prompts King Charles to question “Wasn’t it that side?” pointing to his other cheek.

William goes on to make the senior clerics and officials around him laugh when he says to his father “your left cheek is better”, followed by another kiss and giving his father another affection stroke on his face.

Another segment from the documentary shows the heir to the British throne closing a small clasp on the robe wrapped around his father, which again made the King explode in giggles.



“No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine,” King Charles jokingly says to his eldest son, Prince William, in the new BBC film

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

William is seen joking: “On the day, that’s not going to go in.” Charles then quipped: “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”

The King had previously joked about his hands when he was the Prince of Wales. Moreover, in a letter to a friend after his first son was born, King Charles reportedly wrote: “I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am.”

“He really does look surprisingly appetizing and has sausage fingers just like mine,” he wrote, as quoted in Charles, The Man Who Will Be King by Howard Hodgson.

GP Chun Tang, Medical Director at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester, has clarified what the King’s medical condition is.

Dr Tang told the Daily Mail: “Often, puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions.

“This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB.

“Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury, and autoimmune disease.

“Treatment for this condition can be determined when the underlying cause is identified. A blood test should be carried out to determine the underlying issues.”

The 90-minute film, which will be screened on Boxing Day at 6.50 pm on BBC One and iPlayer shows footage leading up to King Charles’ coronation day

Image credits: theroyalfamily

The debate around the King’s sausage fingers is a popular topic in the UK, prompting viral discussions and shared images on social media. At one point, Charles’ medical condition was reportedly the seventh most searched term on Google in the UK.

Charles has been pictured with swollen hands and feet a few times before, especially after long periods spent flying or traveling to hot countries, the Daily Mail reported.



The debate around the King’s “sausage fingers” is a popular topic in the UK, prompting viral discussions and memes

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

The royal has had large hands from a young age, a feature the late Queen Elizabeth II wrote about in a letter to her music teacher after Charles had been born.

She wrote: “The baby is very sweet and we are enormously proud of him. He has an interesting pair of hands for a baby.

“They are rather large, but with fine long fingers quite unlike mine and certainly unlike his father’s. It will be interesting to see what they become.”

“He’s the kind of person that can see the humor in it all,” a person commented

