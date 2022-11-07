There are all kind of memes dedicated to virtually every little or big thing in this world.

From Halloween memes to history and science memes, to food memes and British memes. There even exist mental health memes for those with depression or anxiety. The rule is simple: if it exists in real life, it has to be turned into a meme of its own.

Now this Twitter page is also a treasure chest of memes, except the memes are strictly respectful. In fact, the page titled “Respectful Memes” describes itself as a “#1 Source of Memes to show your Grandma!”

With a whopping audience of 1.6M followers, it must be beyond funny, so let’s take a deep dive to see what this bunch of kind, lighthearted and fun memes are all about.