This Page Is Dedicated To Sharing The Nerdiest Science Jokes, And Here Are The Best Of The Worst Ones (66 Posts)
Today, we’re making an homage to our inner geek. The one that failed (or nailed!) science class in school and the one who’s still blown away by the belief that salt makes water boil faster (be careful with this one, since there are many ifs and buts). In fact, all of science is made of them.
So in order to dive deep into the fun, quirky and more light-hearted side of science and leave the arguing behind, we welcome you to our beloved corner of Instagram, “Bad Science Jokes.” With an audience of 594K followers, the page is your ultimate destination for nerdy jokes and memes.
Scroll down below for the newest batch and make sure to check out more of the best of the worst science jokes from the same account here and here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
Proving that I am not a robot is getting increasingly difficult.
However, it is nevertheless and furthermore interesting.
Gaslighting doesn't exist, you're just being irrational
That's like missing the broad side of the barn...from the inside.
What? It just means bears and no bears?!
Haha. Yessss. A scientist tho is literally anyone with a hypothesis. So everyone is a scientist technically speaking just without a PhD or something
And caviar is the tastiest of animal fetuses we have tried so far.
Bc they feel like screaming. At least they aren’t judged. If I started my day screaming I would get judged. This is why I want a house with the closest neighbours being far far away so I can make as much noise as I want
When it emerges from the water, you can see that it is wearing a Lacoste shirt, a tribute to the family business.
You can copy paste an m and that would work fine also.. just saying..
Basically every early naturalised. Birds? *spontaneous existance*. Fish? *spontaneous existence *. Eels? Actually they had a point with that one...
With a warning system called eyes!! Haha. I’m good with warnings then. I have a very wide peripheral vision and notice things but I don’t notice what I want to.
Everyone would choose the 6 points thinking “no one will choose them because they are afraid lots of people will choose them so they don’t” at least that’s what I think. Psychology man. Or whatever.
I make it a rule not to fight philosophers the beat you up then send you into exerstental dread. I'm on my fifth crisis this week.
I recomend googling the video. It has changed my life. Not a day goes by that the this does not wreck an otherwise perfect bad mood.
Paper beats rock. Yep. Asteroid brings scissors; no worries we got rocks. Yep. Asteroid brings paper; no worries we got scissors
He’s a keeper. Don’t turn back. He understands!!!!
I know but fake ones are easier to keep in the closet.