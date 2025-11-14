All Of Kim Kardashian’s Excuses For Failing The Bar Exam So Far As Her Latest Stuns Fans
Kim Kardashian is being trolled online over what many perceive as “excuses” for failing the California bar exam.
The reality star announced on Instagram last weekend that she is not yet a lawyer.
“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she began, referencing her new Hulu series All’s Fair.
“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”
Kim Kardashian narrowly missed the passing score on the California bar exam
She shared that she was “so close” to passing the exam, which motivates her to try again in the future.
Amid Kim’s recent comments about why she failed, critics have pointed to a recent episode of The Kardashians in which she revealed that a threat against her life had affected her studies.
The mom of four said the information was provided to her by an attorney who had heard it from inmates at a prison.
“I got a call from an attorney that was hearing from the guys inside that there was a hit out on me. They said that someone extremely close to me— they used to be in my life—had put a hit out on my life,” she revealed.
The reality star explained that a threat against her life had disrupted her studies
@pagesixKim Kardashian shared the terrifying moment she learned someone put a hit out on her life. 👀 🎥: Hulu/”The Kardashians”♬ original sound – Page Six
Kim did not name the suspect but said she took the threat seriously and switched all of her cars. She also avoided driving in certain areas as a safety precaution.
When she was telling producers about the threat, she was in the middle of studying for the California bar exam.
Kim said she studied nine hours a day before the bar exam
@dashvirall Next time is a good! Kim Kardashian is studying for the bar exam it makes me so sad that she failed after all the effort she put in#kimkardashian#foryou♬ son original – IM A FAN PAGE🎀
“I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed. Like this week just so many things were happening, that were like crazy life-altering,” she said during the episode. “And I’m like, I don’t have time to deal with it.”
The 45-year-old added that despite the threat, she still had to focus on her studies.
“When they’re grading my test they don’t give a s**t that I had this problem and this problem. Nobody cares that I’m a single mom, so is everyone else,” she said.
“I stepped out to get the call, and I sat here and like one tear came down my face. I was just like, nobody cares. And I was like, ‘Okay, what number are we on?’ And I continued, and she was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah,'” the star recalled.
Kim said she later learned that the threat—which she described as “time-consuming” and “scary”—wasn’t real.
Kim was mocked for saying psychics wrongly predicted she would pass
“The person just wanted some money and was gonna act like it was happening but they were gonna stop it,” she explained. “It was for me to be indebted to them. Whether it was real or not, it took a toll on me that week.”
The episode was released on Thursday (November 13). Though it was filmed three months before Kim took the exam, critics have accused her of including the story as an excuse in case she failed.
@enewsKim Kardashian isn’t trusting a crystal ball anymore.🔮 She slams psychics for predicting she would pass the bar.♬ original sound – E! News
“When my mom took the cali bar there was literally an earthquake during it, and it wasn’t small either and she just continued on,” shared another.
“Does she think she’s the only person in the world with problems? Lol” another critic said.
“When my mom took the Cali bar there was literally an earthquake during it,” one critic wrote
It comes after Kim criticized her trusted psychics who apparently told her she would pass the bar exam.
While getting ready for her mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, the reality star was filmed speaking to someone on the phone and slamming the fake clairvoyants.
@popularculturesourceKim K also says she’ll retire if she passes 💀♬ original sound – Memes 🙂↕️
“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f***ing psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all f***ing full of s**t,” she said.
“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar. So they’re all full pathological liars.”
Kim was also mocked for sharing that she turns to ChatGPT for legal advice.
“When I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests … all the time,” Kim admitted during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test YouTube series this month.
Kim previously admitted that she uses ChatGPT for legal advice, saying the AI bot “has made me fail tests”
In 2021, she shared that she struggled to study for the first-year law exam, the “baby bar,” after she and her daughter North contracted COVID.
“We’re supposed to do 12-hour study sessions every single day leading up until the test, and I’ve just been feeling so sick and so just awful with COVID that I can hardly even get out of bed and study,” Kim said in her confessional.
“If I didn’t pass, it’s all COVID’s fault,” added the star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was an attorney.
That year, Kim said she passed the baby bar after three failed attempts.
The 45-year-old also cited COVID as a setback during earlier stages of her legal studies
@kardskatchup#KimKardashian struggles to take the baby bar while she’s sick with covid #kuwtk#lawyer#realitytv#keepingupwiththekardashians#barexam#lawschool♬ original sound – Kards Katch Up
@ebtilley The bar only releases the names of people who pass, meaning if she *doesn’t* pass no one will know in November and we won’t know until she does #barexam#kimkardashian#kuwtk#attorney#babylawyer♬ original sound – Eve
In her family’s reality show, the Skims founder revealed that she had been studying nine hours a day, every day, before the California bar exam, which allows people to practice law in the state.
Kim was one of 7,362 applicants who took the exam in July. The test had a reported pass rate of 54.8%, meaning just over half of the applicants met the required score.
“Finally, I can relate to her,” one person quipped
