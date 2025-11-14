All Of Kim Kardashian’s Excuses For Failing The Bar Exam So Far As Her Latest Stuns Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian is being trolled online over what many perceive as “excuses” for failing the California bar exam.

The reality star announced on Instagram last weekend that she is not yet a lawyer.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she began, referencing her new Hulu series All’s Fair.

The reality star was among the 7,362 applicants who took the exam in July.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

Kim Kardashian speaking at podium, holding certificate, related to her excuses for failing the bar exam so far.

Kim Kardashian narrowly missed the passing score on the California bar exam



Image credits: kimkardashian

She shared that she was “so close” to passing the exam, which motivates her to try again in the future.

Amid Kim’s recent comments about why she failed, critics have pointed to a recent episode of The Kardashians in which she revealed that a threat against her life had affected her studies.

Kim Kardashian speaking in a close-up shot, discussing her excuses for failing the bar exam so far.

Image credits: Hulu

The mom of four said the information was provided to her by an attorney who had heard it from inmates at a prison.

“I got a call from an attorney that was hearing from the guys inside that there was a hit out on me. They said that someone extremely close to me— they used to be in my life—had put a hit out on my life,” she revealed.

The reality star explained that a threat against her life had disrupted her studies

User comment on social media saying wow that is horrifying, related to Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam.

User comment on social media doubting excuses for Kim Kardashian failing the bar exam while noting her cleverness in boosting ratings.

Kim Kardashian focused on her phone, reflecting on excuses for failing the bar exam in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: Hulu

Kim did not name the suspect but said she took the threat seriously and switched all of her cars. She also avoided driving in certain areas as a safety precaution.

When she was telling producers about the threat, she was in the middle of studying for the California bar exam.

Kim said she studied nine hours a day before the bar exam

“I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed. Like this week just so many things were happening, that were like crazy life-altering,” she said during the episode. “And I’m like, I don’t have time to deal with it.”

The 45-year-old added that despite the threat, she still had to focus on her studies.

“When they’re grading my test they don’t give a s**t that I had this problem and this problem. Nobody cares that I’m a single mom, so is everyone else,” she said.

Motivational message from Kim Kardashian about her bar exam journey, determination, and overcoming failure to succeed.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam and fans' reactions.



When Kim received the phone call from the lawyer about the alleged hit on her life, she was being proctored by an attorney for the bar exam.

“I stepped out to get the call, and I sat here and like one tear came down my face. I was just like, nobody cares. And I was like, ‘Okay, what number are we on?’ And I continued, and she was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah,'” the star recalled.

Kim said she later learned that the threat—which she described as “time-consuming” and “scary”—wasn’t real.

Kim was mocked for saying psychics wrongly predicted she would pass

Kim Kardashian holding a phone while getting makeup applied, related to excuses for failing the bar exam.

Image credits: kimkardashian

“The person just wanted some money and was gonna act like it was happening but they were gonna stop it,” she explained. “It was for me to be indebted to them. Whether it was real or not, it took a toll on me that week.”

The episode was released on Thursday (November 13). Though it was filmed three months before Kim took the exam, critics have accused her of including the story as an excuse in case she failed.

Comment reading Ask God instead by user rfiala92 with 6114 likes, referencing Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam.

Comment on social media post reacting with laughing emojis to Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam.



“Wish I could confidently come up with such excuses when life beats me up and people would actually believe me!” one person wrote.

“When my mom took the cali bar there was literally an earthquake during it, and it wasn’t small either and she just continued on,” shared another.

“Does she think she’s the only person in the world with problems? Lol” another critic said.

“When my mom took the Cali bar there was literally an earthquake during it,” one critic wrote

Kim Kardashian posing in a pinstripe blazer dress and heels, giving a peace sign while addressing bar exam excuses.

Image credits: kimkardashian

It comes after Kim criticized her trusted psychics who apparently told her she would pass the bar exam.

While getting ready for her mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, the reality star was filmed speaking to someone on the phone and slamming the fake clairvoyants.

Comment on social media discussing the difficulty of the California bar exam amid Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the exam.

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f***ing psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all f***ing full of s**t,” she said.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar. So they’re all full pathological liars.”

Kim Kardashian answering questions about the bar exam, describing it as extremely difficult and sharing her preparation plans.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kim was also mocked for sharing that she turns to ChatGPT for legal advice.

“When I need to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. It has made me fail tests … all the time,” Kim admitted during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test YouTube series this month.

Kim Kardashian speaking in a video, wearing a black outfit and emerald necklace, discussing excuses for failing the bar exam.

Kim previously admitted that she uses ChatGPT for legal advice, saying the AI bot “has made me fail tests”



mage credits: Vanity Fair

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 2021, she shared that she struggled to study for the first-year law exam, the “baby bar,” after she and her daughter North contracted COVID.

“We’re supposed to do 12-hour study sessions every single day leading up until the test, and I’ve just been feeling so sick and so just awful with COVID that I can hardly even get out of bed and study,” Kim said in her confessional.

Kim Kardashian studying bar exam materials outdoors in a bikini, surrounded by papers and a laptop on a patio table.

Image credits: kimkardashian

“If I didn’t pass, it’s all COVID’s fault,” added the star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was an attorney.

That year, Kim said she passed the baby bar after three failed attempts.

The 45-year-old also cited COVID as a setback during earlier stages of her legal studies

Kim Kardashian at an event wearing a sheer black dress as fans react to her latest excuses for failing the bar exam.

Image credits: Getty/Savion Washington

Text message screenshot discussing Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam despite ongoing public activities.

Kim Kardashian posing on balcony by the ocean, related to her excuses for failing the bar exam so far.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Alt text: social media comment reacting to Kim Kardashian’s excuses for failing the bar exam with humor and disbelief

Kim Kardashian posing at Harvard Business School, linked to her latest excuses for failing the bar exam.

Image credits: kimkardashian

In her family’s reality show, the Skims founder revealed that she had been studying nine hours a day, every day, before the California bar exam, which allows people to practice law in the state.

Kim was one of 7,362 applicants who took the exam in July. The test had a reported pass rate of 54.8%, meaning just over half of the applicants met the required score.

“Finally, I can relate to her,” one person quipped

Social media comment discussing Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam, highlighting fan reactions.

User comment defending Kim Kardashian’s excuses for failing the bar exam, highlighting her busy career and ambition.

Screenshot of a fan comment praising Kim Kardashian's transparency and perseverance despite failing the bar exam.

Social media comment about Kim Kardashian not studying enough as an excuse for failing the bar exam shared online.

Alt text: User comment discussing different challenges students face, related to Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam.

TikTok comment defending Kim Kardashian’s excuses for failing the bar exam, highlighting her example for young women.

Comment on a social media post mentioning Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam, referencing chat GPT use.

Comment on social media praising Kim Kardashian for her impressive effort despite failing the bar exam.

Social media comment discussing Kim Kardashian's determination to become a lawyer despite failing the bar exam.

Comment on social media by DoctorVeeVee stating the bar exam will make you humble, capturing reactions to Kim Kardashian's excuses.

Comment praising Kim Kardashian's hard work and dedication despite failing the bar exam multiple times.

Comment on social media by user perezpamela596 saying Finally I can relate to her, relating to Kim Kardashian's excuses for failing the bar exam.

Comment on social media by Mike Literous suggesting Kim Kardashian try manifestation for the bar exam, related to excuses for failing.

Comment from Whitney praising Kim Kardashian's continuous efforts despite failing the bar exam multiple times.

Comment from Just Jamie expressing support for Kim Kardashian amid her bar exam excuses and public scrutiny.

Comment on social media supporting Kim Kardashian's determination despite failing the bar exam and addressing excuses.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising Kim Kardashian's persistence despite failing the bar exam multiple times.

