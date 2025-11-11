“Pathological Liars”: Kim Kardashian Brutally Blasts Her Psychics After Failing The Bar Exam

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian appeared pissed at her fortune tellers for giving her false hopes about passing the California bar exam.

The reality TV star slammed all psychics she’s been “obsessed” with after her dreams of being a lawyer hit another roadblock.

Despite failing the exam, Kim showed up for mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party alongside a star-studded guest list.

Highlights Kim Kardashian slammed her psychics for claiming she would pass the California bar exam.

She expressed her frustration while getting ready for her mother Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

The birthday bash was attended by Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Martha Stewart, Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele, and others.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian appeared pissed at her fortune tellers after her dreams of being a lawyer hit another roadblock

Kim Kardashian wearing a sheer purple dress standing outdoors at night with plants and trees nearby.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian said she wasn’t “giving up” on her lawyer dreams after failing the California bar exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was one among roughly 7,000 applicants who took the exam in July.

With a pass rate of 54.8%, only slightly more than half the applicants passed the exam.

Kim Kardashian smiling in a red blazer during an interview discussing pathological liars and psychic controversies.

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

After the results were announced on November 7, the Skims founder took to Instagram to tell her followers she would continue trying.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she said, referencing her character of divorce attorney Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s new show All’s Fair.

The Skims founder shared a message on Instagram about not giving up after failing the California bar exam

Motivational text about determination and persistence in passing the bar exam from a law journey perspective.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

She went on to thank people for showing her support and encouragement along the way.

“Falling short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more,” she added. “Let’s Go!!!!!!!!!!!”

Kim Kardashian holding a phone, angrily speaking, addressing her frustration with psychics after failing the bar exam.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet text reading you can’t blame nobody but yourself, posted on November 11, 2025, discussing pathological liars and psychics.

Share icon

Image credits: erenfromtargets

ADVERTISEMENT

In a TikTok video she posted on November 10, Kim slammed the psychics who apparently told her she would pass the California bar exam this time.

The video captured her getting ready for mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

Hosted at Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s mansion in Beverely Hills, the James Bond-themed bash was attended by Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Martha Stewart, Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele, and others.

Kris Jenner had a James Bond-themed birthday bash attended by Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, and Adele

Kim Kardashian in graduation gown with family at outdoor event, highlighting pathological liars theme.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Tweet by Daniel criticizing reliance on psychics, referencing pathological liars and Kim Kardashian after bar exam failure.

Share icon

Image credits: warmssunrise

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f***ing psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all f***ing full of s**t,” she was heard saying on a phone call in the November 10 TikTok video.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar. So they’re all full pathological liars,” she said.

Kim Kardashian applying makeup while holding a phone, discussing pathological liars after failing the bar exam.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Screenshot of a tweet questioning psychics about predicting the year she’ll pass amid pathological liars controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: PamEphraim

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t believe anything they say,” warned the reality TV star.

For her mother’s 70th birthday bash, Kim wore a sparkling two-piece ensemble to pay homage to Halle Berry’s look in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.

The reality TV star called psychics “full pathological liars” after failing the exam

Following the news of Kim failing the California bar exam, netizens mocked her for saying she would turn to ChatGPT for legal advice.

“I use it for legal advice,” Kim said during Vanity Fair’s popular lie detector test YouTube series this month.

“So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time,” she continued.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing pathological liars and psychics after Kim Kardashian’s bar exam failure, highlighting legal career advice issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mimicute01

“Relying on ChatGPT and psychics should tell you everything right there,” one said.

“‘No shortcuts’ says the woman who didn’t go to law school and uses ChatGPT to study,” commented another.

Netizens slammed her for relying on ChatGPT for legal advice and recently claiming the 1969 moon landing was fake

Woman in a studded bikini and large sunglasses lounging on a couch, relating to pathological liars and psychics.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

“You said moon landing is fake and you rely on ChatGPT, so maybe it’s for the better you didn’t pass,” said another, referencing her recent comments about the 1969 moon landing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” she asserted in an October 30 episode of The Kardashians.

“I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen,” she added. “He says it all the time now in interviews.”

“Blaming psychics and not herself for studying harder,” one commented online

Text post by user fairyoddpens urging Kim to go study and do research, referencing pathological liars and psychics.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text criticizing psychics after bar exam failure, referencing pathological liars and Kim Kardashian.

Share icon

A social media post mentioning psychics, AI, and celebrities, related to pathological liars in a casual text format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment accusing someone of being a pathological liar after failing the bar exam, referencing ChatGPT and moon landing claims.

Share icon

Comment by EngrSlvdr discussing psychics and exam failure, referencing pathological liars in a casual online setting.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Meme text expressing regret after doing terrible on an exam with minimal study, highlighting the bar exam struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text comment on a white background reading unfortunately she's hilarious as f**k, related to pathological liars and psychics.

Share icon

Comment stating most psychics and tarot readers are scammers, referencing pathological liars and psychics.

Share icon

Text highlighting the concept of a law career and psychics, emphasizing pathological liars and failure in the bar exam context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting the phrase no shortcuts by a woman using ChatGPT to study law without attending law school.

Share icon

Text post saying it’s nice to know the bar can’t be bought, referencing pathological liars and psychics related to Kim Kardashian.

Share icon

Kim Kardashian reacting to pathological liars and psychics after failing the bar exam, expressing frustration and criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the phrase jack of all trades master of none related to failed bar exam and psychics.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post with a username prettymisslux and message saying Psychics ?? Kim please, lmao, referencing pathological liars and psychics.

Share icon

Text post with user reflecting on psychics being pathological liars and distrust after failing the bar exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon