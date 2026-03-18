Kim Kardashian’s Dramatic Fall Joins The List Of Viral Moments From Oscars Night

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Oscars cycle delivered glamour and chaos in equal parts, but one moment stood out for all the wrong reasons.

A video shared by Kim Kardashian captured the reality star taking a hard fall outside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, quickly turning into one of the night’s most talked-about clips.

The 45-year-old was en route to the event when she twisted her ankle in a pair of towering gold platform heels and collapsed near her car.

Highlights Kim Kardashian fell outside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after twisting her ankle in towering heels.

She grabbed a passerby mid-fall and later admitted “I’m nervous for the carpet.”

Fans questioned why she wore shoes she could barely walk in while others praised the look.

Dressed in a skintight golden Gucci gown and wearing blue eye contacts, Kardashian appeared every bit the red carpet fixture until the moment her footwear gave way beneath her.

“I’m nervous for the carpet,” she admitted shortly after being helped back to her feet.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian fell outside Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party after twisting her angle on a pair of gold heels

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

The fall itself was as dramatic as it was unexpected. Wearing $80 gold heels with an eight-inch heel and a four-inch platform, Kardashian struggled to maintain her balance as she walked.

Within seconds, she stumbled into a hedge and reached out instinctively, grabbing a passerby in an attempt to steady herself.

“Ahhh sorry, my ankle! Sorry!” she exclaimed mid-fall.

Image credits: kimkardashian

“Wait, let me try and walk on it,” she said moments later, still processing what had just happened.

“F***, that poor lady I grabbed her, I grabbed that old lady’s like box.”

Before getting into her car, Kardashian tried to regain control of the situation, asking her team to “tighten” the towering heels as she held onto a friend for balance, eventually linking arms with Stephanie Shepherd to make her way toward the red carpet.

Both critics and fans questioned the choice of outfit, wondering why she risked walking in those heels

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Spices_just

Image credits: TalkoNachos

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kim Kardashian posed for photos and continued with the event, despite the fall moments earlier. She walked the carpet slowly and with caution.

Online reaction focused heavily on how difficult it was for her to walk in the outfit.

“Kim Kardashian can barely walk with those shoes and that dress” one user wrote.

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

“She doesn’t look comfortable in the shoes as her steps feels forced,” another added.

“Why do girls wear clothes they aren’t even able to walk in,” a third said. “She can barely walk properly.”

Others went even further. “It really gives off p*rn star vibes. I wonder if that’s the look she was aiming for.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

At the same time, other users praised the look.

“This is the best she has looked in clothes,” one wrote. “Slaying the Vanity Fair entrance as always.”

“Her dress is stunning and the color,” another added. “Wow! She looks absolutely amazing!”

The fall came amid rumors of Kardashian being in a relationship with racing driver Lewis Hamilton

Image credits: derrealzolamek

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kimkardashian

While the fall dominated headlines, it wasn’t the only reason Kardashian stayed in the spotlight that night. Her appearance also added fuel to ongoing rumors about her relationship with racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

After the party, Hamilton left what many saw as a telling sign under Kardashian’s Instagram post, commenting a heart-eyes emoji among thousands of reactions.

The pair were first linked earlier this year after a series of public outings.

Image credits: OrangeCatBad4

Image credits: kimkardashian

They reportedly spent time together at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds before making their first joint appearance at the Super Bowl just one week later.

More recently, they were spotted during a luxury trip near Lake Powell, with TMZ reporting the secluded location was “within striking distance” of Amangiri, a high-end desert resort where suites range from $3,500 to over $7,000 per night.

Sources close to the pair claim Hamilton is “head over heels,” regularly FaceTiming Kardashian from the paddock as the Formula One season gets underway.

Image credits: anghkooey_me

Image credits: kimkardashian

Despite their busy schedules, insiders say both are “very committed to making things work,” with some even describing the relationship as a potential “endgame.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

“Lewis is such a great guy and has really been courting her and treating her right,” one source said. “He’s been making all the plans and making sure she is taken care of.”

Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, has reportedly not yet introduced Hamilton to her children, though she is said to be open to the idea.

Kim Kardashian is heading into spring 2026 with a packed slate that spans film, TV, fashion and new business plays

Image credits: DuchessofGeeks

Image credits: SabirahLohn

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kim is currently filming her first leading role in a feature, the Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, directed by Eva Longoria and produced with Netflix as a female‑driven ensemble set in Los Angeles.

The movie, now in production, marks a major step up from her earlier turns in American Horror Story: Delicate and Hulu’s legal series All’s Fair.

Image credits: kimkardashian

On the fashion side, Kim is fronting the NikeSKIMS Spring 2026 campaign, promoting a new “system of dress” activewear drop built around mix‑and‑match bodysuits, unisuits, sports bras and leggings.

Beyond fashion and entertainment, Kardashian has joined UPDATE, a caffeine‑based energy drink startup, as a co‑founder for its relaunch.

She is helping reshape the drink’s formula, packaging and pricing to make it more “accessible,” extending her portfolio deeper into consumer packaged goods.

At the same time, she continues to build out SKKY Partners, a private equity firm she co‑founded in 2022 to invest in consumer, media, luxury and hospitality brands, positioning herself as a long‑term investor.

“Short complex?” Viewers disagreed with Kardashian’s choice of wear