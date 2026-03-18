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Kim Kardashian’s Dramatic Fall Joins The List Of Viral Moments From Oscars Night
Kim Kardashianu2019s dramatic fall captured at Oscars night event, surrounded by people in an outdoor setting.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s Dramatic Fall Joins The List Of Viral Moments From Oscars Night

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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The 2026 Oscars cycle delivered glamour and chaos in equal parts, but one moment stood out for all the wrong reasons.

A video shared by Kim Kardashian captured the reality star taking a hard fall outside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, quickly turning into one of the night’s most talked-about clips.

The 45-year-old was en route to the event when she twisted her ankle in a pair of towering gold platform heels and collapsed near her car.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian fell outside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after twisting her ankle in towering heels.
  • She grabbed a passerby mid-fall and later admitted “I’m nervous for the carpet.”
  • Fans questioned why she wore shoes she could barely walk in while others praised the look.

Dressed in a skintight golden Gucci gown and wearing blue eye contacts, Kardashian appeared every bit the red carpet fixture until the moment her footwear gave way beneath her.

“I’m nervous for the carpet,” she admitted shortly after being helped back to her feet.

RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian fell outside Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party after twisting her angle on a pair of gold heels

    Kim Kardashian posing in a shimmering gold dress, capturing attention during viral moments from Oscars night events.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

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    The fall itself was as dramatic as it was unexpected. Wearing $80 gold heels with an eight-inch heel and a four-inch platform, Kardashian struggled to maintain her balance as she walked.

    Within seconds, she stumbled into a hedge and reached out instinctively, grabbing a passerby in an attempt to steady herself.

    “Ahhh sorry, my ankle! Sorry!” she exclaimed mid-fall.

    Kim Kardashian in a gold dress stepping out of a black SUV, assisted by a man, highlighting a dramatic viral moment.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Wait, let me try and walk on it,” she said moments later, still processing what had just happened.

    “F***, that poor lady I grabbed her, I grabbed that old lady’s like box.”

    Before getting into her car, Kardashian tried to regain control of the situation, asking her team to “tighten” the towering heels as she held onto a friend for balance, eventually linking arms with Stephanie Shepherd to make her way toward the red carpet.

    Both critics and fans questioned the choice of outfit, wondering why she risked walking in those heels

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    Tweet showing a user praising Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall during Oscars night as a viral moment in pop culture.

    Image credits: Spices_just

    Tweet showing user Secret Sapphire commenting on breaking a bone at 45 and saying fashion isn’t worth it, related to Kim Kardashian’s fall.

    Image credits: TalkoNachos

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    Inside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kim Kardashian posed for photos and continued with the event, despite the fall moments earlier. She walked the carpet slowly and with caution.

    Online reaction focused heavily on how difficult it was for her to walk in the outfit.

    “Kim Kardashian can barely walk with those shoes and that dress” one user wrote.

    Kim Kardashian in a sparkling gold dress being assisted as she navigates a crowd after her dramatic fall at Oscars night.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

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    “She doesn’t look comfortable in the shoes as her steps feels forced,” another added.

    “Why do girls wear clothes they aren’t even able to walk in,” a third said. “She can barely walk properly.”

    Others went even further. “It really gives off p*rn star vibes. I wonder if that’s the look she was aiming for.”

    Kim Kardashian wearing a shimmering gold dress stepping carefully outdoors, capturing a viral moment from Oscars night.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    At the same time, other users praised the look.

    “This is the best she has looked in clothes,” one wrote. “Slaying the Vanity Fair entrance as always.”

    “Her dress is stunning and the color,” another added. “Wow! She looks absolutely amazing!”

    The fall came amid rumors of Kardashian being in a relationship with racing driver Lewis Hamilton

    Tweet by Zola Meki responding about beauty, related to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall and viral moments from Oscars night.

    Image credits: derrealzolamek

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    Gold platform heels with clear straps placed on a wooden floor, linked to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall viral moment.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    While the fall dominated headlines, it wasn’t the only reason Kardashian stayed in the spotlight that night. Her appearance also added fuel to ongoing rumors about her relationship with racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

    After the party, Hamilton left what many saw as a telling sign under Kardashian’s Instagram post, commenting a heart-eyes emoji among thousands of reactions.

    The pair were first linked earlier this year after a series of public outings.

    Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall at the Oscars, captured during a viral moment on the red carpet event.

    Image credits: OrangeCatBad4

    Kim Kardashian walking in gold high heels on the red carpet during a viral Oscars night moment.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    They reportedly spent time together at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds before making their first joint appearance at the Super Bowl just one week later.

    More recently, they were spotted during a luxury trip near Lake Powell, with TMZ reporting the secluded location was “within striking distance” of Amangiri, a high-end desert resort where suites range from $3,500 to over $7,000 per night.

    Sources close to the pair claim Hamilton is “head over heels,” regularly FaceTiming Kardashian from the paddock as the Formula One season gets underway.

    Kim Kardashian in a dramatic fall moment on Oscars night, capturing viral reactions on social media.

    Image credits: anghkooey_me

    Kim Kardashian in a sparkling gold dress assisted by others after a dramatic fall, a viral moment from Oscars night.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Despite their busy schedules, insiders say both are “very committed to making things work,” with some even describing the relationship as a potential “endgame.”

    Kim Kardashian in a sparkling gold dress helped up after a dramatic fall, one of the viral moments from Oscars night.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Lewis is such a great guy and has really been courting her and treating her right,” one source said. “He’s been making all the plans and making sure she is taken care of.”

    Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, has reportedly not yet introduced Hamilton to her children, though she is said to be open to the idea.

    Kim Kardashian is heading into spring 2026 with a packed slate that spans film, TV, fashion and new business plays

    Tweet praising Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall during Oscars night, amazed she didn’t break an ankle, highlighting viral moments.

    Image credits: DuchessofGeeks

    Tweet by Sabirah Lohn commenting on Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall as a viral moment from Oscars night.

    Image credits: SabirahLohn

    Kim Kardashian wearing a sparkling gold dress being helped up after a dramatic fall at Oscars night viral moments.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kim is currently filming her first leading role in a feature, the Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, directed by Eva Longoria and produced with Netflix as a female‑driven ensemble set in Los Angeles.

    The movie, now in production, marks a major step up from her earlier turns in American Horror Story: Delicate and Hulu’s legal series All’s Fair.

    Kim Kardashian in a sparkling gold dress covering her mouth, capturing a viral moment from Oscars night events.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    On the fashion side, Kim is fronting the NikeSKIMS Spring 2026 campaign, promoting a new “system of dress” activewear drop built around mix‑and‑match bodysuits, unisuits, sports bras and leggings.

    @kimkardashian#VANITYFAIR♬ original sound – Kim Kardashian

    Beyond fashion and entertainment, Kardashian has joined UPDATE, a caffeine‑based energy drink startup, as a co‑founder for its relaunch.

    She is helping reshape the drink’s formula, packaging and pricing to make it more “accessible,” extending her portfolio deeper into consumer packaged goods.

    At the same time, she continues to build out SKKY Partners, a private equity firm she co‑founded in 2022 to invest in consumer, media, luxury and hospitality brands, positioning herself as a long‑term investor.

    “Short complex?” Viewers disagreed with Kardashian’s choice of wear

    Social media comment criticizing behavior with a sarcastic tone, referencing prizes and stupidity.

    Comment by Lindsey Wainscott discussing a fashion choice not suitable for walking, related to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall.

    Comment on social media mentioning 8 inches, reacting with laughter and surprise emojis.

    Comment from Rachel Rasberry reacting to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall during Oscars night viral moment.

    Comment from Joanna Herodotou reacting humorously to a viral moment of Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall at the Oscars night.

    Comment about trying to be tall like Kendall in heels, relating to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall viral moment.

    Comment by Darlene Medwood-Pandy discussing Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall as a viral moment from Oscars night.

    Comment from Jennifer Morgan asking Short complex with blurred profile picture in a chat bubble.

    Comment by Debbie Longo about Lady Gaga and Carrie Bradshaw giving high heel walking lessons, related to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall.

    Comment by Tara A. Cummins advising to hem dress and accept being 5’1, reacting to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall viral moment.

    Comment on social media about true height, referencing Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall as a viral Oscars moment.

    Comment by Debra Calabrese criticizing shoes, relating to Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall during Oscars night viral moments.

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must be nice to be so rich others help you walk when you are supposedly physically fit.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must be nice to be so rich others help you walk when you are supposedly physically fit.

    1
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