“It Was Her Problem Not Mine”: Single Mom Comes Under Fire For Refusing To Pay For Laptop Repair Despite Knowing It Was Her Son Who Broke It

Babysitting may be one of the most rewarding and fun jobs for teens out there, but looking after the little ones is no walk in the park (and even that can be a challenge!) It comes with a lengthy set of rules, pressure from parents, and a long journey ahead before moms and dads entrust their bundles of joy to your capable hands. Not to mention the dedication it takes, and the know-how to keep the little rascals entertained and out of trouble.

But as one recent story on the popular AITA subreddit illustrates, it’s seemingly impossible to keep tabs on every shenanigan kids think of. A single mom reached out to the community to gain some feedback after finding herself in an argument with her 17-year-old sitter.

Everything started with a laptop, something the teen brings over to help with her studies. “Which is perfectly ok with me as long as she keeps an eye on the kids,” the woman wrote. But things went sour once one of her sons snatched it, dropped it, and shattered the screen. And instead of taking responsibility, the woman chose a different course of action. Scroll down to read the story in full, as well as the verdict readers were quick to deem, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

A single mom recently shared a story about how she refused to pay for repairs after her kid damaged his babysitter’s property

Image credits: Bruce Turner (not the actual photo)

Here’s how everything went down, in the woman’s own words

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwaw679991