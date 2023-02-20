Aunt Mocks Her Teen Nephew Over His Love For The Ocean, Drama Ensues After Mom Overhears Her
Family drama is always tough, since cutting ties can feel impossible or even morally wrong. Even worse, sometimes you get caught in the middle of inter-family conflicts, forcing you to pick a side. And even in cases where it’s clearly visible what party is at fault, fighting with family members can be psychologically draining and confusing.
A mom asked the internet if she was in the right for telling her sister that she is no longer welcome in her house after she got into a heated argument with her teen son. The conflict transpired after the OP’s sister and two daughters came over to visit and her son was asked to babysit the girls.
A parent’s natural instinct is to protect their children, but what happens when this feeling collides with the need to protect your siblings?
A mom described a time her sister visited with her own kids, and the effect it had on her son
One day, she returned home to find it empty save for the two younger girls
OP gave some additional thoughts about why her sister said the things she did
When I was little I watched some fantasy movie where the heroine would sing to nature and it responded. I went out and laid on a recliner on our screened-in porch, looking out at the wind rustling the trees and stuff (we had a gorgeous, well manicured backyard). I remember that part so clearly, how amazing everything seemed and how beautiful. I began to kind of hum under my breath, imagining myself as the heroine (knowing I wasn't, I understood make believe). My mother came out, saw me and laughed. She said something like "Do you actually think you're making the trees move?" ...ruined that lovely moment for me. All I could feel was shame.
