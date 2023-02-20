Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Aunt Mocks Her Teen Nephew Over His Love For The Ocean, Drama Ensues After Mom Overhears Her
Justin Sandberg and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Family drama is always tough, since cutting ties can feel impossible or even morally wrong. Even worse, sometimes you get caught in the middle of inter-family conflicts, forcing you to pick a side. And even in cases where it’s clearly visible what party is at fault, fighting with family members can be psychologically draining and confusing.

A mom asked the internet if she was in the right for telling her sister that she is no longer welcome in her house after she got into a heated argument with her teen son. The conflict transpired after the OP’s sister and two daughters came over to visit and her son was asked to babysit the girls.

A parent’s natural instinct is to protect their children, but what happens when this feeling collides with the need to protect your siblings?

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

A mom described a time her sister visited with her own kids, and the effect it had on her son

One day, she returned home to find it empty save for the two younger girls

Image credits: Satura_ (not the actual photo)

OP gave some additional thoughts about why her sister said the things she did

Image credits: stockasso (not the actual photo)

Image credits: __throwaway294

Commenters agreed that the sister’s story was strange and she was right to stand by her son

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was little I watched some fantasy movie where the heroine would sing to nature and it responded. I went out and laid on a recliner on our screened-in porch, looking out at the wind rustling the trees and stuff (we had a gorgeous, well manicured backyard). I remember that part so clearly, how amazing everything seemed and how beautiful. I began to kind of hum under my breath, imagining myself as the heroine (knowing I wasn't, I understood make believe). My mother came out, saw me and laughed. She said something like "Do you actually think you're making the trees move?" ...ruined that lovely moment for me. All I could feel was shame.

1
1point
reply
POST
