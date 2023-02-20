Aunt Mocks Her Teen Nephew Over His Love For The Ocean, Drama Ensues After Mom Overhears Her

Family drama is always tough, since cutting ties can feel impossible or even morally wrong. Even worse, sometimes you get caught in the middle of inter-family conflicts, forcing you to pick a side. And even in cases where it’s clearly visible what party is at fault, fighting with family members can be psychologically draining and confusing.

A mom asked the internet if she was in the right for telling her sister that she is no longer welcome in her house after she got into a heated argument with her teen son. The conflict transpired after the OP’s sister and two daughters came over to visit and her son was asked to babysit the girls.

A parent’s natural instinct is to protect their children, but what happens when this feeling collides with the need to protect your siblings?

A mom described a time her sister visited with her own kids, and the effect it had on her son

One day, she returned home to find it empty save for the two younger girls

OP gave some additional thoughts about why her sister said the things she did

Commenters agreed that the sister’s story was strange and she was right to stand by her son