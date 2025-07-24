Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Idaho Massacre Victim Kaylee Goncalves’ Sister’s Brutal Takedown Of Bryan Kohberger At Trial Goes Viral
Woman speaking at trial microphone, representing Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister during court proceedings.
Crime, Society

Idaho Massacre Victim Kaylee Goncalves’ Sister’s Brutal Takedown Of Bryan Kohberger At Trial Goes Viral

The sister of Idaho University student Kaylee Goncalves, whose life was taken in a fatal stabbing incident, has given an emotional statement in court.

In a now viral speech, Alivea Goncalves unleashed her raw emotion and directed her vitriol towards the man who took her sister’s life, Bryan Kohberger.

Her statement was one of many made by family and friends of the four students, whose lives were taken when Bryan Kohberger broke into their home and fatally stabbed them with a hunting knife in November of 2022.

Highlights
  • The sister of one of the victims of a brutal and fatal stabbing incident in Idaho has given a powerful victim impact statement.
  • She addressed the man who took her sister’s life, Bryan Kohberger, calling him weak, dirty and clumsy.
  • In a now viral video, Alivea Goncalves’ passionate statement is drawing support from netizens.
    Friends and family gave victim impact statements during Kohberger’s sentencing

    Man in an orange prison jumpsuit sitting at a courtroom table during the Idaho massacre victim trial of Bryan Kohberger.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

    Three smiling women in dresses holding bouquets outdoors, related to Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves trial.

    Image credits: Alivea Stevenson/Facebook

    Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive years in prison for the crimes after taking a plea deal to avoid capital punishment.

    During one portion of the proceeding at the Ada County District Court, the victims’ friends and family members were allowed to give what’s called a “victim impact statement.”

    According to the U.S. Department of Justice, victim statements “provide an opportunity to express in your own words what you, your family, and others close to you have experienced as a result of the crime.”

    Woman with long black hair speaking at microphone during Idaho Massacre trial, related to Kaylee Goncalves and Bryan Kohberger case.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

    Experts say victim statements are also important in helping provide some measure of closure to the ordeal that has caused so much pain in their lives.

    In the case of Kaylee Goncalves, her mother, father, and sister addressed Kohberger in court, but it was her sister Alivea’s statement that received the most attention.

    “Sit up straight when I talk to you”: Alivea Goncalves ripped into Kohberger

    Kaylee Goncalves' sister delivering a powerful takedown of Bryan Kohberger during Idaho massacre trial.

    Image credits: CBS 21 News

    Kaylee’s father was the first to speak on her behalf. “You’re not worth the time, the effort to be remembered,” he said.

    Kaylee’s sister Alivea was next.

    “The truth is, I’m angry. Every day I’m angry. I’m left shouting at the inside of my own head, everything I wish I could say to you,” she said, according to a CNN transcript.

    Kaylee Goncalves' sister confronting Bryan Kohberger at the Idaho massacre trial, delivering a fierce takedown.

    Image credits: CBS 21 News

    Comment praising Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister for her powerful takedown of Bryan Kohberger at trial.

    She continued: “I will call you what you are, sociopath, psychopath, murderer. I will ask the questions that reverberate violently in my own head so loudly that I can’t think straight most any day. Some of these might be familiar, so sit up straight when I talk to you.”

    She asked him a series of rhetorical questions: “Why did you choose her? Why November 13th?” to which he did not answer. 

    Bryan Kohberger in an orange prison jumpsuit during trial, involved in Idaho Massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves case.

    Image credits: CBS 21 News

    Screenshot of social media comment praising Kaylee Goncalves' sister's brutal takedown of Bryan Kohberger at Idaho massacre trial.

    She criticized his apparent failed career as a rap artist: “How does it feel to know the only thing you failed more miserably at than being a murderer is trying to be a rapper?” 

    She continued: “If you were really smart, do you think you’d be here right now? What’s it like needing this much attention just to feel real? You’re terrified of being ordinary, aren’t you?”

    “Sloppy, weak and dirty”: Some of Alivea’s most hate-filled comments came later

    Kaylee Goncalves' sister delivers a brutal takedown of Bryan Kohberger during the Idaho massacre trial.

    Image credits: CBS 21 News

    Comment by Laura Giannotti Barber praising an impactful statement during the Idaho massacre trial involving Kaylee Goncalves' sister.

    “You didn’t win. You just exposed yourself as the coward you are. You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser, who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else,” she said.

    Continuing, she called him ”dumb, stupid, clumsy, slow, sloppy, weak, and dirty.”

    “Let me be very clear. Don’t ever try to convince yourself you mattered just because someone finally said your name out loud,” said Alivea.

    And in closing, she dropped the f-bomb: “You want the truth. Here’s the one you’ll hate the most. If you hadn’t attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night, like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f*cking ass.”

    “They don’t see what my new reality looks like”: One of the surviving roommates also spoke

    Image credits: Forbes Breaking News

    Comment praising Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister for her powerful trial statement against Bryan Kohberger.

    Comment praising Kaylee Goncalves' sister's powerful takedown of Bryan Kohberger at Idaho massacre trial, expressing hope for justice.

    The heinous and gruesome nature of the crime has made it a top news story for years. 

    In recently unsealed documents from that fateful night, police detail how “pools of blood were on the bed and pillows” as well as splattered on the walls of the home.

    Courtroom scene showing Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister delivering a powerful statement at trial.

    Image credits: KTVB

    On the night of November 13th, 2022, Kohberger snuck into an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, home to the University of Idaho, with a hunting knife and ski mask. 

    He brutally and fatally stabbed four people inside: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. 

    Image credits: KTVB

    Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke are two additional roommates who survived the ordeal. 

    Mortensen saw Kohberger in the house on that fateful night as he was slipping out the back door holding a package. Police now believe it was the fast food that Kernodle had just ordered.

    Kaylee Goncalves' sister testifies emotionally during Idaho massacre trial, confronting Bryan Kohberger in court.

    Image credits: KTVB

    Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister delivering a powerful statement during Bryan Kohberger trial.

    Image credits: KTVB

    During another impassioned victim impact statement, Mortensen described her extreme anxiety: “It’s my body reliving everything over and over again,” she said, noting that she cannot sleep alone.

    “People call me strong, they say I’m a survivor, but they don’t see what my new reality looks like. They don’t see the panic attacks, the hypervigilance, the exhaustion.”

    Other notable victim impact statements include one from Xana Kernodle’s aunt, Kim

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    While many of the statements attacked Kohberger, at least one person did not.

    Kim Kernodle, Xana’s aunt, described her niece as “fun, loving, high-spirited, beautiful person.”

    Idaho Massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister confronting Bryan Kohberger during the intense courtroom trial session.

    Image credits: KTVB

    “I no longer get to get my nails done with her, have lunch with her,” she said of Xana.

    Addressing him directly, Kim said that she had “forgiven him.” 

    “Anytime you want to talk and tell me what happened, get my number,” Kim said. “I’m here, no judgment.”

    Image credits: KTVB

    Netizens are praising Alivea Goncalves’ emotional statement 

    Comment by Meghan Hall highlighting a key question in Bryan Kohberger's trial involving Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves.

    Comment expressing support for Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister's powerful courtroom takedown of Bryan Kohberger.

    Facebook comment expressing anger, related to Idaho Massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister's trial moment.

    Social media comment reacting to Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister's takedown of Bryan Kohberger at trial.

    Screenshot of Sara E. Mattson’s comment applauding her sister’s truth at the Idaho massacre trial, trending online.

    Screenshot of Amanda Marie’s Facebook comment about Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister confronting Bryan Kohberger at trial.

    Comment on social media about Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister’s brutal takedown of Bryan Kohberger at trial.

    Comment expressing sorrow for Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister and condemning Bryan Kohberger.

    Screenshot of Emma Walton’s Facebook comment expressing anger at Bryan Kohberger during the Idaho massacre trial.

    Screenshot of social media comment praising Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister's powerful takedown of Bryan Kohberger at trial.

    Comment from Betsy Ferguson praising Alivea's takedown of Bryan Kohberger during Idaho massacre trial goes viral.

    Screenshot of social media comment praising Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister's powerful takedown of Bryan Kohberger at trial.

    Facebook comment by Rhonda Dye Campbell about Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister's takedown of Bryan Kohberger at trial.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

