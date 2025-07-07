Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mother Of Bryan Kohberger’s Victim Shares Disturbing Details About Her Daughter’s Violent Massacre
Man in dress shirt and patterned tie sitting in a courtroom, related to mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim case.
Crime

Mother Of Bryan Kohberger’s Victim Shares Disturbing Details About Her Daughter’s Violent Massacre

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristi, the mother of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in November 2022, has come forward with harrowing new details about her daughter’s final moments.

The devastating account was shared in a public social media post after 30-year-old Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty in a controversial plea deal that spared him from capital punishment.

Highlights
  • Kaylee Goncalves' mother revealed disturbing details about her daughter's final moments.
  • Bryan Kohberger, the perpetrator, avoided capital punishment in a controversial plea deal, angering the Goncalves family.
  • Kohberger meticulously planned the crime, surveilling the victims and studying crime scene processing during his PhD.
  • Despite four consecutive life sentences, the Goncalves family feels true justice wasn't served.

The decision poured salt in the wound of the Goncalves family, who long advocated for Kohberger to have his life taken away from him and accused Latah County prosecutors of “blindsiding” them by offering the culprit life sentence in exchange for his confession.

“[He’s] literally too afraid to die, but he wasn’t afraid to [take my daughter’s life]. Kaylee wasn’t offered a plea deal,” the mother said.

RELATED:

    The mother of Kaylee Goncalves revealed disturbing details about the attack that took her life

    Man in a dress shirt and patterned tie sitting at a desk with a laptop, related to Bryan Kohberger's victim massacre case.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kaylee’s mother accused the mur*erer of not only fatally stabbing Kaylee, but also brutally beating her in the face and head as she fought for her life.

    Woman with blonde hair in a car, sharing emotional details about her daughter's violent massacre victim experience.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves

    “He went into her house with the intention to take her life and he did,” Kristi wrote.

    “By stabbing her MANY times, as well as beating her in the face and head while it was clear that she fought for her life,” the mother wrote, before asking her readers: “What would you want? Justice or vengeance?”

    Group of young adults smiling together on a porch, related to mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim sharing details.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves

    Her post was in part a response to criticism both her and her husband Steve faced from netizens who accused them of prioritizing revenge over due process.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For Kristi and her family, however, they are simply demanding accountability equal to the horror of the crime.

    Two young women in formal dresses holding flower bouquets, related to mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim news.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Specifically, the Goncalves family had called for the penalty by firing squad—not out of a desire for swift execution, but because they believed the psychological torment of being placed on row would weigh heavier on Kohberger than the relative comfort of a life sentence in the general prison population.

    The culprit wasn’t a typical criminal, but an expert undergoing a criminal justice doctorate program

    Mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim sharing emotional details about her daughter's violent massacre during interview.

    Image credits: KTVB

    According to prosecutor Bill Thompson, Kohberger’s actions were far from impulsive. The culprit surprised investigators with his level of planning and preparation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The defendant has studied crime,” Thompson told the court. “In fact, he did a detailed paper on crime scene processing when he was working on his PhD.”

    Young woman posing in casual clothes inside a home, related to Mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim and violent massacre topic.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves

    Months before the murders, Kohberger’s cell phone had pinged near the King Road residence in Moscow, Idaho, 23 separate times between 10 pm and 4 am—showing he had been surveilling the victims

    At the time, Kohberger had begun a criminal justice doctorate program at nearby Washington State University, located just across the state line.

    Young woman holding sunflowers indoors, related to mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim sharing details about violent massacre.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the night of the killings, surveillance footage captured his white Hyundai Elantra circling the neighborhood multiple times before pulling behind the students’ house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prosecutors said he entered through the sliding glass door shortly after 4 am, then made his way upstairs where Kaylee Goncalves and her best friend Madison Mogen were asleep.

    Inside the room, he took the lives of both women. A knife sheath, left behind next to Mogen’s body, bore DNA that would later link him to the crime.

    Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, a decision the Goncalves family disagreed with

    Investigators from Latah P.A. entering a house at a crime scene linked to Bryan Kohberger's victim massacre case.

    Image credits: KCAL News

    As Kohberger attempted to make his escape, he encountered roommate Xana Kernodle in a hallway, along with her boyfriend Ethan Chapin. An altercation ensued, which ended with both students losing their lives.

    Two other roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, survived the massacre—one of whom described seeing a masked intruder walk past her and out of the house.

    Kohberger’s car was later found disassembled internally, and his apartment had been scrubbed clean.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mugshot of Bryan Kohberger, linked to violent massacre case involving victim’s mother sharing disturbing details.

    Image credits: Ada County Sheriff

    Authorities only zeroed in on Kohberger thanks to a combination of surveillance footage, cellphone tower data, and a Q-tip retrieved from his family’s trash, which provided a DNA match with the knife found at the crime scene.

    Mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim in courtroom, sharing emotional details about daughter's violent massacre case.

    Image credits: COURT TV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bryan Kohberger will be formally sentenced on July 23 in Boise, Idaho. He will have the opportunity to speak, but is not obligated to do so. If he remains silent, the true reason behind the murders may never be known.

    For the Goncalves family, what remains is the sense of loss and true justice not being served, despite Kohberger serving four consecutive life sentences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The state is showing BK mercy by removing the penalty. BK did not show Kaylee ANY mercy,” the mother said.

    “My heart hurts.” Netizens empathized with the family’s anger

    Comment by Jessica Andrade expressing disgust about violence against children, related to Bryan Kohberger's victim's violent massacre.

    Comment by Telisa Crews expressing anger over the violent massacre of Bryan Kohberger's victim and her four lost lives.

    Comment by Kimberly Larner Sperber expressing confusion about a lawyer defending someone guilty of causing pain.

    Comment by Diane Locke expressing desire for justice for Bryan Kohberger's victim and concerns about plea agreement details.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Shavonne Duncan expressing heartfelt condolences about Bryan Kohberger's victim and the violent massacre.

    Comment expressing prayers and condolences for parents who lost children to violent massacres related to Bryan Kohberger's victim.

    Comment from Nevada Ashlyn Bambauer expressing anger about the violent massacre involving Bryan Kohberger's victim.

    Comment by Rita Nicol Barr expressing a parent's desire for vengeance related to Bryan Kohberger's victim's violent massacre.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Joanne Fontana expressing grief and anger about charges related to the violent massacre of Bryan Kohberger's victim.

    Comment from Karen DiMeo Duvall expressing sorrow for the family of Bryan Kohberger's victim in a violent massacre case.

    Screenshot of a comment describing Bryan Kohberger as pure evil and mentioning his interest in killers before the violent massacre.

    Comment from Verna Whitmore expressing sympathy for Bryan Kohberger's victim and mentioning her beautiful soul.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim expresses frustration and shares disturbing details about her daughter's violent massacre.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing justice related to the mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim.

    Mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim shares emotional details about her daughter's violent massacre and ongoing grief.

    Comment by Kathy Tanner saying And yet he lives with reaction icons in a social media-style interface.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sean Michael Guerrero expressing that the mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim demands a face-to-face statement in court.

    Mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim shares emotional account highlighting details of daughter's violent massacre.

    Comment by Susan Black expressing mixed feelings about the jail and sympathy for Bryan Kohberger's victim's family.

    Mother of Bryan Kohberger's victim expresses anger over lack of justice following violent massacre in social media comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a fan of the death penalty for a number of reasons. But if this guy was sentenced to die I would not mourn for him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a fan of the death penalty for a number of reasons. But if this guy was sentenced to die I would not mourn for him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT