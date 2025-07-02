Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Discovers Phone Buried In Her Yard As Police Warn Of Disturbing New Trend
Black phone wrapped in tape partially buried in dirt and moss in a yard amid plants and a purple flower.
Society

Woman Discovers Phone Buried In Her Yard As Police Warn Of Disturbing New Trend

When Queens resident Mary Kehoe noticed something odd buried in the grass outside her home of 35 years, she never imagined it would spark a police investigation—or place her at the center of what law enforcement now says is a growing, dangerous trend.

“I thought it was trash at first,” Kehoe told local media. “Then I saw the camera lens.”

  • A Queens resident found a modified Android phone buried in her lawn, used as a hidden surveillance tool by criminals planning a robbery.
  • Police warn this device planting is part of a disturbing rise in transnational burglary rings using hidden cameras to monitor potential targets.
  • These crime rings, linked to South American gangs, travel to the US on tourist visas to case homes, a practice called 'burglary tourism.'

Wrapped in black tape and buried in her lawn with only its camera exposed, the object was in fact a modified Android phone connected to a charger hidden beneath the soil.

The NYPD confirmed it had been placed there deliberately by criminals planning to rob her house.

    A Queens resident found a modified phone buried in her lawn. Authorities say it’s part of a growing criminal trend of surveilling potential targets

    Residential street with parked cars and trees lining the yards where police warn of disturbing new trend involving phones.

    Image credits: CBS News

    According to investigators, the device was set up as a hidden surveillance tool, meant to record the comings and goings of neighborhood residents. The footage would later help burglars plan break-ins—a tactic police say is far from isolated, with Mary Kehoe being the latest in a rising trend.

    Woman with short blonde hair speaking outside, linked to phone buried in yard and police warning trend

    Image credits: CBS News

    “They’re using these sophisticated devices to gain access into homes,” said Sgt. Vahe Abramyan of the Glendale Police Department.

    “The point is to study behavior—who’s home and when, what kind of valuables might be inside.”

    Woman pointing to phone buried in yard as police warn about disturbing new trend with hidden devices outdoors.

    Image credits: CBS News

    Similar cases have been reported across the country in recent months. Police departments from California to Massachusetts have documented incidents involving hidden cameras, buried phones, or camouflaged surveillance equipment planted around homes.

    Black phone partially buried in soil in a garden setting, highlighting a woman discovers phone trend warning by police.

    Image credits: CBS News

    For instance, in May 2024, a South California electrician found a camera in his front planter disguised with leaves. A second, wired device was taped to resemble trash, but turned out to be part of a surveillance setup. 

    “What is the purpose?” the man asked in an interview with local media, requesting to remain anonymous. “Is this here for a kidnapping? A home invasion?”

    Woman wearing hijab and child talking with another woman outside in a yard amid police warning phone buried trend.

    Image credits: CBS News

    Around the same time, Steve Hippler of Chino Hills, discovered a camera pointed at his neighbor’s house, strategically placed from the base of a tree placed across the street.

    “It’s kind of strange,” he said, explaining that he had never seen anything like it in the four decades he’s been living there. “There are much wealthier homes just a few blocks up. Why us?”

    According to the police, the method has been associated with South American gangs, who travel to the US to practice “burglary tourism”

    Security camera mounted on a brick wall near roofline, related to woman discovering phone buried in yard trend warning.

    Image credits: CBS News

    The sudden appearance of these devices is not a coincidence. According to authorities, the method has been known to be used by transnational burglary rings—particularly those coming from South America—who enter the US using tourist visas.

    Masked intruder wearing black and using crowbar to break into a property related to phone buried in yard trend warning.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    For instance, in September 2024, Glendale police made headlines last month after arresting four Colombian nationals carrying a leaf-covered camera and a Wi-Fi signal jammer intended to disable home security systems.

    “These aren’t smash-and-grab amateurs,” Sgt. Vahe Abramyan added. “These are organized crews targeting homes systematically.”

    Police vehicles parked closely together as authorities warn of disturbing new trend involving buried phones found by woman in yard

    Image credits: CBS News

    Similar devices have been found in residential areas of Garden Grove, Alhambra, Scarsdale, Lost Hills, and Calabasas. They are often placed inside bushes, under trees, or taped to poles, while facing front doors or bedroom windows.

    Representatives have called for certain visa programs to be cancelled due to the rise in crimes associated with foreign gangs

    Man researching phone jammer devices on computer screen amid police warning of disturbing new trend.

    Image credits: CBS News

    The trend has reached such a scale that some US lawmakers are now demanding action from federal immigration authorities, calling for programs such as the Visa Waiver—which provides a fast track entrance into the US for 90 days—to be suspended.

    This primarily affects Chile—the only Latin American country currently part of the Visa Waiver Program.

    Yard with ADT security sign surrounded by plants, related to woman discovering phone buried in her yard.

    Image credits: CBS News

    In March of this year, three Chilean nationals were arrested in Irvine, California, after police spotted a suspicious SUV near Bommer Canyon, just as it was leaving an upscale residential neighborhood. 

    Inside the vehicle, officers found gloves, masks, shoe covers, pet deterrent spray, and other tools commonly used by professional burglars. Authorities believe the men were casing homes in the Turtle Rock and Shady Canyon areas as part of a larger transnational crime ring.

    Their arrests came just days after Representative Young Kim and a bipartisan group of California lawmakers sent a letter urging the Department of Homeland Security to suspend Chile’s participation in the program, citing repeated instances of “burglary tourism.”

    The letter noted that in 2024 alone, 59 residential burglaries in Orange County had been linked to South American Theft Groups (SATGs).

    “Private investigator?” Netizens shared their theories on why the device was planted in Mary’s home

    Comment from Thornton Joe speculating about a jealous husband using a GPS tracker to catch cheating spouse.

    Comment on social media by woman about neighborhood husband spying on cheating wife, referencing buried phone trend warned by police.

    Commenter Jeronimo Jamaica suggesting surveillance overlap to avoid camera blind spots amid phone buried in yard trend.

    Comment discussing the potential of getting fingerprints from a buried phone linked to a disturbing new trend.

    Comment on social media mentioning dog breeds including Doberman Pinscher, pitbull, Rottweiler, and German Shepherd.

    Social media comment asking if culprits can be tracked after woman discovers phone buried in her yard warning trend.

    Comment from Maryann Laukaitis suggesting to get dogs and someone to feed them when away, related to woman discovering phone buried in yard.

    Comment discussing a tenant using hidden cameras to stalk and report activities for burglary warnings.

    Commenter Tim Earns expressing concern about hacked cameras capturing footage everywhere, related to phone discovery trend.

    Comment from Craig Hugger saying a private investigator might be watching some people on social media post about buried phone trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where Kim Chafin says they got a metal detector after finding a buried phone.

    Facebook comment from Susan Lowry suggesting to put lights on to deter thieves, relating to police warnings of disturbing new trend.

    Comment on social media suggesting to smash a buried phone, related to woman discovering phone in yard trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a phone buried outside a workplace, related to a disturbing new trend warning.

    Comment by Calvin Trussell saying a little spray paint will fix it with smiling emojis in a social media reply.

    Comment from Mara Torgerson questioning how a phone buried in the yard did not overheat amid a new police warning trend.

    Comment from June Laucher suggesting to spray black paint over trail cam lenses and wait to see reactions, related to phone buried in yard trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting to set up a camera and spray paint the lenses as a warning.

    Facebook comment discussing a wet bandits reference related to a woman discovering phone buried in yard police warning trend.

    Comment by Leslie Adams reading camo, ammo, beans, indicating preparation for an event or activity.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
