Ex-Burglars Share Tips To Protect Your Home
Like it or not, our doors have locks for a reason. While crime is at historic lows, it’s still nice to have a real sense of security, but it’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed with all the possible options and scenarios.
An ex-burglar shared his tips for what someone can do to deter other thieves. From ways to strengthen your doors, to things that might deter burglars, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting ideas and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
Home security is important, but one can overdo it
So this ex-burglar broke down all the things criminals might look for
There are some key things people can do to ensure their home is safe
Protecting your home from burglars requires a combination of common sense, smart habits, and a few strategic investments. The first step is making your home look like a difficult target. Burglars tend to avoid houses that seem occupied, so leaving lights on timers, keeping a car in the driveway, and even playing background noise like a TV or radio when you are away can help deter them. Good outdoor lighting, especially motion-activated lights, can also discourage intruders by eliminating dark hiding spots around doors and windows.
A strong security system is another effective deterrent. Even a simple alarm system with door and window sensors can make a huge difference, and security cameras placed in visible locations can make a home less appealing to burglars. Many modern systems allow homeowners to monitor their property remotely, receive alerts about suspicious activity, and even communicate with visitors through video doorbells.
Physical security matters just as much. Doors should have strong deadbolt locks, and windows should be reinforced with locks or security film to make them harder to break. Sliding doors can be secured with a metal rod or bar in the track to prevent them from being forced open. It is also important to keep valuables out of sight—if expensive items like electronics, jewelry, or cash are easily visible from outside, they can attract the wrong kind of attention.
Often the best moves don’t even require buying expensive systems
Simple behavioral habits can further reduce the risk of break-ins. Always locking doors and windows, even when home, is a good practice. Avoid posting vacation plans on social media, as burglars often look for clues about when a house will be empty. If traveling for an extended time, having a neighbor pick up mail and check on the home can prevent it from looking abandoned.
While no method is foolproof, taking these precautions makes a home significantly less attractive to criminals. Burglars typically look for easy targets, and a home that appears well-secured, occupied, and difficult to break into is much more likely to be bypassed in favor of an easier opportunity.
Of course, it’s also important to think about the fact that even driving to the store is, technically, a lot more risky than a burglary or home invasion. Fear is a powerful motivator, but isn’t always representative of reality. This is not to say that one shouldn’t take some precautions, but at the end of the day, depending on where you live, crime is a significantly smaller issue than regular accidents.
Viewers were surprised by some of the tips
I had my house broken into during the day, living next to, and across from, elderly, retired couples who were home all the time, with their curtains wide open. My front door was kicked in. When I asked my retired neighbours if they saw or heard anything they looked at me like I had purple skin or something. Even the police were having a hard time believing they didn't see anything. Also, they don't do any finger print checks. BUT I did remember a couple week prior there being a weird guy come to my door asking if my "husband" was home, and saying how he lived down the street and used to see my "husband" walk his dog. (I had broken up with my boyfriend over a year prior, and he took his dog with him.) I thought this may have been someone who didn't know my now ex wasn't around anymore. This was the first time I've seen this guy, tho. I remembered what this guy looked like and was able to draw a rough sketch for the officer. It was enough to catch the thief, who broken in to other homes.
on the street. I think he stole about $3000 worth of jewelry. I never got mine back. I was told to buy it at the next police auction. pfftLoad More Replies...
Wow, this is a 1st. 100% are for security cameras. I recently moved and my alarm system is being installed on Monday. I do not own a real gun and I’m surprise about how many in the comments insisted people should own one. I bought a BB gun that looks like a real gun. It’s just so sad that people feel it’s appropriate to steal other people’s stuff. I hate having to lock anything and I do curse those who make them necessary
Wow, this is a 1st. 100% are for security cameras. I recently moved and my alarm system is being installed on Monday. I do not own a real gun and I’m surprise about how many in the comments insisted people should own one. I bought a BB gun that looks like a real gun. It’s just so sad that people feel it’s appropriate to steal other people’s stuff. I hate having to lock anything and I do curse those who make them necessary
