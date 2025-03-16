Ex-Burglars Share Tips To Protect Your Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Like it or not, our doors have locks for a reason. While crime is at historic lows, it’s still nice to have a real sense of security, but it’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed with all the possible options and scenarios.

An ex-burglar shared his tips for what someone can do to deter other thieves. From ways to strengthen your doors, to things that might deter burglars, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting ideas and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

RELATED:

Home security is important, but one can overdo it

Share icon

Image credits: ibrakovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So this ex-burglar broke down all the things criminals might look for

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image: Zyanya Citlalli /Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Aubrey Odom / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: TheRavenSayeth

There are some key things people can do to ensure their home is safe

Protecting your home from burglars requires a combination of common sense, smart habits, and a few strategic investments. The first step is making your home look like a difficult target. Burglars tend to avoid houses that seem occupied, so leaving lights on timers, keeping a car in the driveway, and even playing background noise like a TV or radio when you are away can help deter them. Good outdoor lighting, especially motion-activated lights, can also discourage intruders by eliminating dark hiding spots around doors and windows.

A strong security system is another effective deterrent. Even a simple alarm system with door and window sensors can make a huge difference, and security cameras placed in visible locations can make a home less appealing to burglars. Many modern systems allow homeowners to monitor their property remotely, receive alerts about suspicious activity, and even communicate with visitors through video doorbells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Physical security matters just as much. Doors should have strong deadbolt locks, and windows should be reinforced with locks or security film to make them harder to break. Sliding doors can be secured with a metal rod or bar in the track to prevent them from being forced open. It is also important to keep valuables out of sight—if expensive items like electronics, jewelry, or cash are easily visible from outside, they can attract the wrong kind of attention.

Often the best moves don’t even require buying expensive systems

Simple behavioral habits can further reduce the risk of break-ins. Always locking doors and windows, even when home, is a good practice. Avoid posting vacation plans on social media, as burglars often look for clues about when a house will be empty. If traveling for an extended time, having a neighbor pick up mail and check on the home can prevent it from looking abandoned.

While no method is foolproof, taking these precautions makes a home significantly less attractive to criminals. Burglars typically look for easy targets, and a home that appears well-secured, occupied, and difficult to break into is much more likely to be bypassed in favor of an easier opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, it’s also important to think about the fact that even driving to the store is, technically, a lot more risky than a burglary or home invasion. Fear is a powerful motivator, but isn’t always representative of reality. This is not to say that one shouldn’t take some precautions, but at the end of the day, depending on where you live, crime is a significantly smaller issue than regular accidents.

Viewers were surprised by some of the tips

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT