Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ex-Burglars Share Tips To Protect Your Home
Curiosities

Ex-Burglars Share Tips To Protect Your Home

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Like it or not, our doors have locks for a reason. While crime is at historic lows, it’s still nice to have a real sense of security, but it’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed with all the possible options and scenarios.

An ex-burglar shared his tips for what someone can do to deter other thieves. From ways to strengthen your doors, to things that might deter burglars, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting ideas and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

RELATED:

    Home security is important, but one can overdo it

    Image credits: ibrakovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So this ex-burglar broke down all the things criminals might look for

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image: Zyanya Citlalli /Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Aubrey Odom / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: TheRavenSayeth

    There are some key things people can do to ensure their home is safe

    Protecting your home from burglars requires a combination of common sense, smart habits, and a few strategic investments. The first step is making your home look like a difficult target. Burglars tend to avoid houses that seem occupied, so leaving lights on timers, keeping a car in the driveway, and even playing background noise like a TV or radio when you are away can help deter them. Good outdoor lighting, especially motion-activated lights, can also discourage intruders by eliminating dark hiding spots around doors and windows.

    A strong security system is another effective deterrent. Even a simple alarm system with door and window sensors can make a huge difference, and security cameras placed in visible locations can make a home less appealing to burglars. Many modern systems allow homeowners to monitor their property remotely, receive alerts about suspicious activity, and even communicate with visitors through video doorbells.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Physical security matters just as much. Doors should have strong deadbolt locks, and windows should be reinforced with locks or security film to make them harder to break. Sliding doors can be secured with a metal rod or bar in the track to prevent them from being forced open. It is also important to keep valuables out of sight—if expensive items like electronics, jewelry, or cash are easily visible from outside, they can attract the wrong kind of attention.

    Often the best moves don’t even require buying expensive systems

    Simple behavioral habits can further reduce the risk of break-ins. Always locking doors and windows, even when home, is a good practice. Avoid posting vacation plans on social media, as burglars often look for clues about when a house will be empty. If traveling for an extended time, having a neighbor pick up mail and check on the home can prevent it from looking abandoned.

    While no method is foolproof, taking these precautions makes a home significantly less attractive to criminals. Burglars typically look for easy targets, and a home that appears well-secured, occupied, and difficult to break into is much more likely to be bypassed in favor of an easier opportunity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, it’s also important to think about the fact that even driving to the store is, technically, a lot more risky than a burglary or home invasion. Fear is a powerful motivator, but isn’t always representative of reality. This is not to say that one shouldn’t take some precautions, but at the end of the day, depending on where you live, crime is a significantly smaller issue than regular accidents.

    Viewers were surprised by some of the tips

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had my house broken into during the day, living next to, and across from, elderly, retired couples who were home all the time, with their curtains wide open. My front door was kicked in. When I asked my retired neighbours if they saw or heard anything they looked at me like I had purple skin or something. Even the police were having a hard time believing they didn't see anything. Also, they don't do any finger print checks. BUT I did remember a couple week prior there being a weird guy come to my door asking if my "husband" was home, and saying how he lived down the street and used to see my "husband" walk his dog. (I had broken up with my boyfriend over a year prior, and he took his dog with him.) I thought this may have been someone who didn't know my now ex wasn't around anymore. This was the first time I've seen this guy, tho. I remembered what this guy looked like and was able to draw a rough sketch for the officer. It was enough to catch the thief, who broken in to other homes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    on the street. I think he stole about $3000 worth of jewelry. I never got mine back. I was told to buy it at the next police auction. pfft

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gbono avatar
    G Bono
    G Bono
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, this is a 1st. 100% are for security cameras. I recently moved and my alarm system is being installed on Monday. I do not own a real gun and I’m surprise about how many in the comments insisted people should own one. I bought a BB gun that looks like a real gun. It’s just so sad that people feel it’s appropriate to steal other people’s stuff. I hate having to lock anything and I do curse those who make them necessary

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had my house broken into during the day, living next to, and across from, elderly, retired couples who were home all the time, with their curtains wide open. My front door was kicked in. When I asked my retired neighbours if they saw or heard anything they looked at me like I had purple skin or something. Even the police were having a hard time believing they didn't see anything. Also, they don't do any finger print checks. BUT I did remember a couple week prior there being a weird guy come to my door asking if my "husband" was home, and saying how he lived down the street and used to see my "husband" walk his dog. (I had broken up with my boyfriend over a year prior, and he took his dog with him.) I thought this may have been someone who didn't know my now ex wasn't around anymore. This was the first time I've seen this guy, tho. I remembered what this guy looked like and was able to draw a rough sketch for the officer. It was enough to catch the thief, who broken in to other homes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    on the street. I think he stole about $3000 worth of jewelry. I never got mine back. I was told to buy it at the next police auction. pfft

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gbono avatar
    G Bono
    G Bono
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, this is a 1st. 100% are for security cameras. I recently moved and my alarm system is being installed on Monday. I do not own a real gun and I’m surprise about how many in the comments insisted people should own one. I bought a BB gun that looks like a real gun. It’s just so sad that people feel it’s appropriate to steal other people’s stuff. I hate having to lock anything and I do curse those who make them necessary

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda