44 Horrifying Times Celebrity Homes Were Broken Into
We all want safety, privacy, and basic respect for our boundaries. That’s why burglaries are so horrifying: not only is someone stealing and damaging your property, but you also feel like you can no longer be secure in your own home.
Unfortunately, celebrities often become targets. Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the internet and the news to bring you some of the most frightening and shocking stories of celebrity home break-ins. They’re the kinds of experiences that nobody would wish on even their worst enemies. Read on to find out what happened to these high-profile stars.
Sandra Bullock
In 2014, a man named Joshua Corbett broke into Sandra Bullock's home while she was at home. She locked herself in a bedroom and called 911. When police arrived, they found Corbett with photos of Bullock and a letter portraying himself as her husband. He was arrested and later convicted to five years of probation and ordered to seek mental health treatment. A 10-year protective order was issued against him for Bullock.
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson's home was repeatedly burglarized by the notorious Bling Ring, a group of young thieves who targeted celebrity homes in Los Angeles, in April and May 2009. During the five break-ins, which occurred while Bilson was away, the thieves made off with a trove of valuables, including clothes, accessories, and her mother's engagement ring. The Bling Ring's crime spree, which also hit the homes of Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and others, ultimately netted them around $3 million in stolen cash and goods.
Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley was subjected to a terrifying ordeal in October 2021 when her Encino Hills mansion was broken into while she was home alone with her two young children. The intruders, who were surprised to find her at home, allegedly pushed her to the ground and threatened to harm her, prompting Kemsley to beg for her life and the lives of her children. Despite the traumatic experience, Kemsley and her children escaped unharmed, but the thieves made off with over $1 million worth of her property, and the case remains unsolved.
In recent news, the so-called ‘Grandpa robbers’ are going on trial in Paris, France, after they allegedly broke into reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s apartment in 2016. The suspects stole jewelry worth millions of dollars, and it was the biggest robbery of an individual in the country in the past two decades.
“Kardashian was tied up and held hostage at gunpoint in her bedroom in central Paris by armed thieves dressed as police officers in the early hours of 3 October 2016. The thieves escaped with up to an estimated €10m [Nearly $11.4m] in jewelry,” The Guardian reports.
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves' home was the target of a brazen break-in in December 2023. Thieves wearing ski masks smashed a window to gain entry, triggering a security alarm, but managed to escape before police arrived. According to reports, the suspects made off with a firearm from the property, which was fortunately unoccupied at the time of the incident.
Jojo Siwa
In May 2023, Jojo Siwa's Los Angeles home was breached by masked intruders, who made off with undisclosed items. The singer took to Instagram to share security footage of the incident, revealing that it was an armed robbery that occurred around 2:40 a.m. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the break-in, which was discovered when police found an open door at the property.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home was targeted by thieves in October 2017, with the burglars making off with $50,000 worth of luxury goods, including designer purses and sunglasses. The singer was not present at the time of the break-in, which occurred around 3 a.m. via an upper-floor entry point. Carey's homes continued to be a target, with another property in Sandy Springs, Georgia, being burglarized in July 2022, although several suspects were later arrested in connection with the crime.
During the robbery, Kardashian did not have security protection at the time (her bodyguard was with her sister Kourtney at a nightclub), and she was alone in her bedroom. She was staying at a ‘no address’ exclusive apartment building, where celebrities visiting Paris often rent suites.
“I saw him have a gun out for me, and I was like, OK, this is it. I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking she’s going to come home and I’m going to be d*ad in the room and she’s going to be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me … I thought that was my fate,” Kardashian later recounted the experience to TV interviewer David Letterman.
According to Kardashian, the thieves followed her movements on social media, prompting her to change what she posted online later. “They knew my every move and what I had,” she said at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.
Terrence Jenkins
Terrence Jenkins narrowly escaped harm in November 2021 when he was ambushed by masked men in an SUV outside his Sherman Oaks, California home. The perpetrators, who were armed, attempted to rob Jenkins at gunpoint, but he refused to comply and managed to drive away despite being shot at. Jenkins and the occupants of his home were unharmed, and he was able to report the incident to authorities after spotting a nearby California Highway Patrol car.
Robert De Niro
In December 2022, Robert De Niro's Upper East Side rental home was broken into by alleged serial burglar Shanice Aviles, who was caught by police around 2:45 a.m. while carrying a black bag and attempting to enter nearby businesses. De Niro, 79, was asleep in another part of the home at the time of the break-in, but awoke to discover Aviles inside, according to a law enforcement source. Aviles was charged with second-degree burglary and was found to be in possession of stolen headphones, smiling for cameras as she was led out of the police station.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson returned to her Malibu home in 2001 to discover a shocking and unsettling scene: a homeless woman had broken in and was wearing her famous red bathing suit. The woman had been secretly living in Anderson's home for days, helping herself to food and clothes, and had even written a disturbing letter expressing her desire to touch the actress. The situation escalated when police arrived, with the woman attempting to harm herself before being removed from the property and ultimately deported.
The thieves’ escape was far from perfect. The BBC states that the police were able to spot the burglars after they left Kardashian’s apartment due to the high number of CCTV around Paris. At one point, one of the burglars fleeing the scene on a bike fell down, dropping a bag of jewels. A diamond-encrusted necklace fell out which was later found by a passer-by.
"They [the criminals] didn't take into account the progress made by police techniques, which can now find micro traces of DNA anywhere," crime reporter Patricia Tourancheau, the author of ‘Kim and the Grandpa Robbers,’ told the BBC. “When they dressed up as police they thought 'That's it, nobody will be able to recognise us.’”
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's London home got robbed in late 2015 by Charaf El Moudden, who made off with £200,000 worth of property while the singer and her sister, Elena, slept. Elena had a frightening encounter with the intruder, waking up to find him rummaging through her bedroom, and her screams alerted Ora to the break-in. El Moudden was later convicted of the crime and sentenced to five years in prison in June 2016.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner discovered that her Hollywood Hills home had been burglarized in March 2017, after returning from a dinner engagement to find that a substantial collection of her jewelry was gone. The stolen items were valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Investigators suspected that the thief may have had inside help, as there was no indication of forced entry at the property.
Lucy Hale
In January 2018 Lucy Hale's San Fernando Valley home became a statistic when thieves smashed a front window to gain entry. The intruders made off with a haul of jewelry and purses valued at over $15,000. Fortunately, Hale was not present at the time of the break-in, which authorities believed was a random incident rather than a targeted attack.
David Spade
A string of celebrity break-ins in Beverley Hills targeted David Spade's in June 2017. Thieves made off with a safe containing $80,000 in cash and jewelry, including a sentimental wedding band that had belonged to Spade's mother. The burglars targeted Spade's home while he was away, leaving him to discover the theft and loss of his family's treasured possessions.
Drake
Drake's Los Angeles mansion has been the target of two unsettling break-ins, with the first incident occurring in 2022 when a man was arrested for trespassing and claiming to be the rapper's son, despite being only 12 years his junior. The following year, Drake's security team foiled another attempted theft when they spotted a suspicious individual on camera, exiting the property with an item in hand.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's Los Angeles mansion was hit by a string of burglaries between October and December 2008, with thieves making off with a staggering $2 million worth of valuables. The stolen items included designer clothing, jewelry, and even a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka, while her beloved Chihuahua Tinkerbell narrowly escaped being taken. In a shocking twist, it was revealed that the perpetrators used a key found under the doormat to gain entry to the 7,500-square-foot property.
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's Home
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Los Angeles home was also a crime scene with the intruder smashing a glass door to gain entry and ransacking the property. The break-in occurred in the evening, around 8 p.m., while the couple was not present at their Beverly Crest neighborhood residence. Authorities are still determining what, if anything, was stolen from the home, which was reportedly left in disarray by the fleeing suspect.
Hilary Duff
In Beverly Hills, Hillary Duff's was a victim of a burglary in July 2017, with the thief making off with several expensive pieces of jewelry while she was away on vacation with her son. The perpetrator reportedly gained entry through a door without triggering the alarm system. Two years later, Duff and her partner, Matthew Koma, thwarted a potential second break-in by scaring off an intruder who was spotted lurking in their backyard.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan's home was burglarized by the notorious "Bling Ring" on August 23, 2009, with thieves making off with a haul of designer goods worth nearly $130,000. The stolen items included luxury watches, a Hermès bag, and a custom-made fur coat, which were taken after the intruders walked in through an unlocked door in broad daylight. Lohan discovered the break-in when she returned home at 3am, but waited four hours before reporting the incident to the police, who later released video footage of the suspects in an attempt to catch the culprits.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus's 21st birthday weekend was marred by a burglary at her Los Angeles home, where thieves made off with over $100,000 worth of jewelry and purses. The theft, which occurred in broad daylight, was believed to be an inside job due to the lack of forced entry or signs of break-in. This was not the first security scare for Cyrus, as a intruder with scissors was apprehended on her property in 2012 after being spotted by an employee.
Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahome
The homes of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized within a 48-hour period in October 2024, with Mahomes' eight-acre Missouri estate being broken into around midnight on October 5. Police were dispatched to the scene after a burglary report was made, but found no signs of forced entry, suggesting that the perpetrators may have had inside help. Authorities later charged seven Chilean nationals, allegedly part of a "South American Theft Group", in connection with the burglaries at the homes of Mahomes, Kelce, and other athletes.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has faced numerous security breaches, revealing in a 2019 interview that every home address she's ever had has been shared online. One particularly frightening incident occurred in 2020, when her father, Scott Swift, encountered an intruder inside her home, leading to a physical altercation before the suspect escaped. The intruder was later found and arrested, highlighting the serious risks that can come with having one's personal information publicly available.
Nicolas Cage
In a bizarre incident, Nicolas Cage was startled awake in his Orange County home to find a naked intruder standing at the foot of his bed, wearing his leather jacket and enjoying a Fudgesicle. Rather than resorting to physical confrontation, Cage employed his quick thinking and "verbal judo" skills to calmly persuade the stranger to leave his home. The unusual encounter ended without incident, thanks to Cage's ability to remain calm and de-escalate the situation.
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell's London home was targeted by a thief in December 2015, with the burglar stealing jewelry, watches, and passports while the family slept. Darren February, the perpetrator, was able to access the home's safe and make off with valuable items worth nearly £1 million. He was later caught and sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after authorities analyzed CCTV footage and DNA evidence.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Calabasas home was hit by thieves in October 2009, with the burglars making off with a significant haul of jewelry, including a $30,000 watch and sentimental vintage pieces that had belonged to her father. The break-in occurred just hours after Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Scott Disick had left the property for dinner, suggesting that the perpetrators may have been watching the couple's movements. The stolen items were valued at over $100,000, making it a costly and distressing incident for the reality TV star.
Benedict Cumberbatch
A disturbing incident unfolded at Benedict Cumberbatch's London home in 2023, when a former chef, armed with a fish knife, breached the garden gate and threatened the actor and his family. The perpetrator's erratic behavior, which included vandalizing the property and spitting into the intercom, sent shockwaves through the household, leaving Cumberbatch, his wife, and their three children shaken.
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a frightening experience in March 2021 when an intruder smashed through a window at their Los Angeles home, only to be startled by the couple's presence inside. The would-be thief quickly retreated, but not before snatching the keys to Mendes' Mercedes-Benz SUV, which they used to make their getaway. Fortunately, the vehicle was later recovered and returned to Mendes in April, with the suspect also being apprehended and brought to justice.
Nicki Minaj
Thieves left a trail of destruction in their wake at Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles home in 2017. The intruders made off with a large quantity of jewelry and also took the time to vandalize various items, including smashing picture frames and perfume bottles, and slicing up Minaj's clothing. The rapper was fortunate to have been away from the property at the time of the break-in, which left her home in a state of disarray.
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette's Brentwood home was the target of a brazen burglary in February 2017, with thieves making off with a safe containing a treasure trove of valuables. The stolen items, which included jewelry and other precious belongings, were estimated to be worth around $2 million. Fortunately, Morissette was not present at the time of the break-in, which was discovered later by authorities.
Michael B. Jordan
A brazen break-in occurred at Michael B. Jordan's Los Angeles residence in May 2017, resulting in the theft of cash and jewelry. The culprit gained access by smashing a window, exploiting a vulnerable point in the home's security. The incident appeared to be an opportunistic crime, rather than a deliberate attempt to target the actor's property
Kate Moss
Kate Moss was a victim of theft twice, first in November 2000 when her London home was burglarized and thieves made off with a collection of jewelry worth $350,000. The stolen items included sentimental pieces, such as a diamond necklace gifted by Johnny Depp and a family heirloom ring. Years later, in May 2010, Moss's home was targeted again, with thieves stealing three artworks, including a valuable Banksy portrait, while Moss and her family members slept unaware of the crime unfolding around them.
Zoey Deutch
Zoe Deutch's Los Angeles residence was hit by burglars in October 2022, with the thieves causing significant damage to her property. Upon returning home, Deutch was met with a scene of disarray and discovered that a substantial sum of cash and jewelry, estimated to be worth over $300,000, had been stolen.
Tom Hanks
A daring daytime break-in occurred at Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Los Angeles property in August 2024, with thieves smashing through glass to gain access to a guest house. The couple was fortunate to be out of town at the time of the incident, which was discovered later.
Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Buckinghamshire home was burglarized in 2004, with thieves making off with a substantial haul of jewelry that held both financial and sentimental value. The break-in was particularly brazen, as the intruders entered the couple's bedroom area, specifically targeting Sharon's dressing room, before one of them jumped out of a second-story window to escape. The Osbourne's were asleep in the house at the time of the incident, but were eventually awoken by the commotion, with a brave individual, whose identity was not disclosed, attempting to apprehend one of the intruders.
Arsenio Hall
Arsenio Hall's home was targeted by burglars not once, but twice, in a span of two months, with the first incident occurring in August 2022 and the second in September. During the first break-in, Hall was present when two intruders smashed a window and entered his home, but they fled before stealing anything. The second attempt was also thwarted, as Hall discovered a broken glass door and evidence of a forced entry, but the perpetrator had retreated by the time he investigated the noise.
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne's San Fernando Valley home was burglarized in September 2018, just days after a previous attempted break-in, with thieves making off with an estimated $150,000 worth of valuables. The brazen intruders smashed a front window to gain entry, and in a peculiar twist, used Thorne's own designer luggage to cart away the stolen goods. The burglary occurred shortly after Thorne had left her home, leaving her to return to a scene of shattered glass and missing valuables.
David And Victoria Beckham
The Beckham family's London home was burglarized in March 2022, with the thieves striking while David, Victoria, and their 10-year-old daughter slept unaware of the intrusion. It wasn't until their son Cruz returned home that the break-in was discovered, with a spare bedroom found to have been ransacked and a window smashed. The perpetrators made off with a haul of stolen goods, including designer items and electronics, leaving the family to deal with the aftermath of the shocking incident.
Tina Knowles
A brazen burglary occurred at Tina Knowles' residence in July 2023, with thieves making off with a safe containing a staggering $1 million worth of cash, jewelry, and other precious items. Fortunately, Knowles was not present at the time of the break-in, which targeted the family's valuables.
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi revealed a harrowing experience in 2025, sharing that a "crazed fan" had broken into his home, putting his life at risk. The intruder, who had a history of stalking the rapper, had an unusual motive - instead of seeking to steal valuables, they wanted to collaborate with Kid Cudi on music. Despite their supposed artistic intentions, the fan still invaded the rapper's personal space, showering in his bathroom, eating his food, and snooping through his belongings in a disturbing display of obsession.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore's New York City home was hit by thieves in October 2012, with the burglars making off with a staggering $127,000 worth of jewelry, including a prized $33,000 Cartier watch. The theft occurred while Moore was away filming a project, and her home was in the midst of renovations, leaving the property vulnerable to the break-in. A police report detailed the extent of the stolen items, which included a necklace, bracelets, and other valuables.
Molly-Mae Hague
Molly-Mae Hague and her partner Tommy Fury fell victim to a shocking burglary in 2021, with thieves making off with a staggering £800,000 worth of belongings, including designer clothing, shoes, and jewelry. The traumatic experience had a profound impact on Molly-Mae, who has since sought therapy to cope with the emotional aftermath and invested in enhanced security measures, including 24/7 support.
Audrina Patridge
On the evening of the 2009 Academy Awards, Audrina Patridge's home was burglarized, with thieves making off with approximately $43,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and electronics, which they conveniently carried away in her own designer suitcases. The stolen items included irreplaceable family heirlooms, such as her grandmother's jewelry, as well as more personal items like her passport and a custom-made pair of jeans. Patridge took matters into her own hands, posting the security footage of the robbery on her blog in an attempt to expose the perpetrators and express her outrage over the incident.
Marlon Wayans
A home invasion occurred at Marlon Wayans' $5 million Encino property, with two thieves breaking in through the backyard and shattering a window to gain access. In a shocking twist, Marlon's older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was asleep in the house at the time, but remained unaware of the break-in, even after being momentarily awakened by the sound of shattering glass. It wasn't until Marlon's staff arrived at the property around 8:00 a.m. that the burglary was discovered, revealing that the thieves had ransacked the house under Keenen's nose.
Lee Byung-Hun
Netflix star Lee Byung-hun's Los Angeles home was left in disarray after a brazen burglary on January 29, 2024, with thieves shattering a glass door to gain entry. Fortunately, Lee was out of town at the time of the break-in, but the extent of the stolen goods remains unknown. As a high-profile celebrity, Lee's home may have been deliberately targeted by thieves seeking to exploit his wealth and acquire valuable possessions.
Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn, star of Selling Sunset, had a terrifying close call in 2022 when two armed intruders attempted to break into her Hollywood Hills home while she and her family slept. The would-be burglars tried to gain entry through a window just four feet from Quinn's bedroom, but were foiled by the home's triple-pane glass, which prevented them from shattering the window. The attempted break-in was captured on security cameras, which caught images of the two men and likely provided valuable evidence for investigators.