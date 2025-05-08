During the robbery, Kardashian did not have security protection at the time (her bodyguard was with her sister Kourtney at a nightclub), and she was alone in her bedroom. She was staying at a ‘no address’ exclusive apartment building, where celebrities visiting Paris often rent suites.

“I saw him have a gun out for me, and I was like, OK, this is it. I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking she’s going to come home and I’m going to be d*ad in the room and she’s going to be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me … I thought that was my fate,” Kardashian later recounted the experience to TV interviewer David Letterman.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kardashian, the thieves followed her movements on social media, prompting her to change what she posted online later. “They knew my every move and what I had,” she said at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.