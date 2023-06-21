Psychologist Says Watching True Crime Stories To Relax Is A Red Flag

People find the strangest things relaxing or even soothing. If you were to go to YouTube, you wouldn’t even need to look far to find something like “Relaxing rain with distant artillery” ambient sounds. I’m telling you, people unwind using the most out-of-pocket things sometimes.

But, according to Dr. Thema Bryant, people should consider why they enjoy things like true crime stories right before going to bed and ask themselves “why is trauma relaxing to me?”

It may be an indication of something deeper than just a simple hobby.

We usually don’t even think why we really enjoy this or that, but what if we dug a little deeper

Dr. Thema Bryant, the current president of the APA, came on the Mel Robbins podcast to talk about mental health and getting your power back

Dr. Thema suggests that people who really enjoy true crime before bed should ask themselves why they do it

She goes on to say that hearing and seeing horrible things is probably not the most relaxing thing for sleep

Thema explains this as people being soothed by familiar things, in this case their past trauma

She goes on to mention that, for some people, peace seems boring and that getting out of their comfort zone may be cutting back on such content

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying true crime, as long as you stay aware of its effects

The speaker in the vid is Dr. Thema Bryant, a clinical psychology doctorate and the current president of the American Psychological Association (APA). She’s also the host of her own podcast, Homecoming, where she speaks about mental health, standing tall at 184 episodes as of writing this article.

After the bit that you just saw, she goes on to talk about how leaning into the discomfort and unfamiliarity is important. She shares an example from her own practice, where a mom couldn’t tell her daughter that she loves her, because it always seemed fake and unauthentic to her.

As it turns out, according to Dr. Thema, it was difficult for her to say it because she had never heard it herself, only seen it in movies, therefore making it feel fake to her, again tying it all to how past trauma may influence our feelings or behavior now.

If you’re interested in the complete podcast, you can find it here, while the conversation from the TikTok starts at around the 35 minute mark.

Although according to YouGov, half of Americans say that they enjoy true crime content and one in three consume it at least once a week, there may be mental health ramifications. Acenda describes the symptoms of watching too much true crime content: being wary of others, feeling scared constantly, and being fearful in your own home.

If you’re a big fan of true crime and find yourself constantly checking locks in your home, are overly jumpy at tiny noises in the home or even begin self-isolating out of fear, it’s a good sign that it’s time to lay off for a while.

Chivonna Childs, PhD, says that watching crime shows is nothing weird or unusual, as it’s simple human nature for humans to be curious. True crime allows us to get inside the mind of a heinous criminal and consider what would make a person act this way.

Additionally, it turns out that women are bigger fans of true crime, with many more consumers and creators of this content being women. The exact reason is uncertain, but there are arguments that women find it more relatable and want to find out more about staying safe.

There’s even a lengthy list of serial murderers from before the 1900s on Wikipedia, dating back to 331 BC and it kind of makes you wonder whether they were as glorified and popularized in the past as they are now.

We kind of have this notion that people in the past were more prudish in regards to these things, but at the same time, public executions used to be big events.

But I digress. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying true crime, but there are certain things you should be aware of.

One thing is that a lot of it is considered unethical. A CNN article talks about drawing a line in the sand and separating ethical true crime – educational and serious content, and unethical – that which glamorizes the criminals and fictionalizes events.

And again, if you can relate your bad emotions or feelings to crime shows, it’s time for it to take a bit of a backseat. When you can’t sleep or feel your heart about to jump out of your chest from anxiety, take a self-care break.

The clip from the podcast collected more than 88k views on Mel Robbins’ TikTok, with almost 10k likes on it. The commenters said how much the talk opened their eyes, but some disagreed, saying that they love true crime because of the mystery and there’s nothing traumatic about it.

Some people agreed with Dr. Thema, while others said that it has nothing to do with trauma