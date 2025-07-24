Unsealed Docs After Bryan Kohberger’s Sentencing Reveal Gruesome Details About His Crime

ADVERTISEMENT

New details are emerging about the horrific scene that unfolded in an off-campus Idaho University apartment where Bryan Kohberger took the lives of four young people.

Kohberger was recently sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in 2022.

Police say Kaylee Goncalves was barely recognizable after being so brutally attacked.

Despite the four consecutive life sentences, Kohberger never provided a motive, leaving families with unanswered questions.

Police say one of the victims, Xana Kernodle, had put up a fight when she encountered Kohberger. Another, Kaylee Goncalves, was so brutally attacked that she was unrecognizable to the surviving roommate.

One of the most disappointing moments of Kohberger’s recent court appearance was that he never said why he did it, leaving the question of motive still unanswered.

Kaylee Goncalves had defensive wounds, suggesting she put up a fight

Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool / Getty Images

Image credits: Monroe County Correctional Facility

Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some

On the night of November 13, 2022, Bryan Kohberger broke into an off-campus house at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, and fatally attacked four college students: Ethan Chapin, 20, his girlfriend Xana Kernodle, 20, and her roommates Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Police say 30-year-old Kohberger fatally stabbed the four students with a hunting knife, then slipped away. Two other women living at the house survived unharmed.

Image credits: AlexisMcAdamsTV / X

In unsealed documents detailing the barbarous incident, police believe Kernodle might have encountered Kohberger immediately after or while he was taking the lives of her two roommates.

Police say a chase likely ensued in which Kernodle ran down from the third story of the home where her roommates had been sleeping, to the second story, where her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, was still asleep.

Image credits: kayleegoncalves / Instagram

Police say a struggle ensued. In a report, police wrote that Kernodle put up “an intense struggle” as she was found with deep defensive wounds between her fingers.

Defensive wounds often occur during violent crimes, including homicides, r*pes, and other assaults.

According to the journal, Forensic Science, Medicine, and Pathology from the year 2023: “Most such wounds are found on victims’ forearms and palms of hands,” the journal said, “as victims attempt to raise their arms and hands to block the attack.”

Some of the victims’ faces were so badly brutalized that they were unrecognizable

Image credits: kayleegoncalves / Instagram

Police also released additional gruesome details about how Kohberger was so brutal with his victims that they were left unrecognizable.

According to People Magazine, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were both stabbed so many times that their surviving roommate, Dylan Mortensen, initially misidentified the two young women when officers arrived on the scene.”

Image credits: xanakernodle / Instagram

The Associated Press says police found that blood had been ”pooled on bed comforters, covered floors, and was splattered on walls.”

Dylan Mortensen, who was one of two surviving roommates, explained the horrific details of the night, saying that she heard a commotion on the third floor, which moved to the second floor.

Image credits: xanakernodle / Instagram

Eventually, the commotion stopped, and she heard an unknown man’s voice say, “You’re gonna be fine. I’m gonna help you.”

Police say Mortensen then waited a few more minutes before opening her door.

That’s when she saw a tall, slim person with a black ski mask slip out of the house’s sliding glass door on the second floor.

Mortensen said the person was carrying a package, which could have been the fast food order that had just arrived for Kernodle.

Some victims’ families aren’t happy with Kohberger’s plea deal of life in prison

Image credits: KTVB / YouTube

Eventually, DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene led police to arrest Kohberger.

During the three years of investigation and trials, Kohberger’s fate remained up in the air until a plea bargain was agreed upon earlier this month.

Image credits: maddiemogen / Instagram

Media reports that: “The deal involves Kohberger pleading guilty to four counts of m*rder in exchange for the government not pursuing the d*ath penalty.”

But the lack of execution was not the outcome some of the victims’ families had hoped for.

Image credits: xanakernodle / Instagram

During the sentencing, when the victims’ families were allowed to make statements to Kohberger, who did not respond or show any emotion, the mother of Kaylee Goncalves, Kristi, said she was disappointed that Kohberger would not face the firing squad as she had hoped.

“You may have received As in high school and college, but you are going to be getting ‘big Ds’ in prison,” Gonclaves’ sister said, referring to potential violence that Kohberger might experience while in prison.

“I respectfully decline”: Kohberger did not give a motive for his actions

Image credits: kayleegoncalves / Instagram

Despite the small feeling of closure the victims’ families might have gotten knowing the person who took their children’s lives will spend his life behind bars, there is one question that will haunt them forever: why did he do it?

During the sentencing, Kohberger was asked by the judge if he would like to make a statement about why he chose those particular victims, to which he replied: “I respectfully decline.”

Image credits: xanakernodle / Instagram

Experts have said in other news articles that Kohberger’s motive should have been part of the plea deal.

But it seems it was not.

Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector, told Fox News that: “If they don’t get the why, this is the most incomprehensible deal of all time.”

Netizens offer support for the victims’ families saying Kohberger should be punished to the full extent of the law

