Katherine Heigl: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Katherine Heigl
November 24, 1978
Washington, D.C., US
47 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Katherine Heigl?
Katherine Marie Heigl is an American actress and producer known for her authentic emotional range and captivating screen presence. She effortlessly navigates between dramatic intensity and lighthearted comedic roles.
Her breakout moment arrived with the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, where her portrayal of Dr. Izzie Stevens earned critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award, firmly establishing her as a television star.
|Full Name
|Katherine Marie Heigl
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (174 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$30 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|German American, Irish American
|Education
|New Canaan High School
|Father
|Paul Heigl
|Mother
|Nancy Heigl
|Siblings
|John Holt Heigl, Margaret Meg Heigl
|Kids
|Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun Kelley, Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.
Early Life and Education
Born in Washington, D.C., Katherine Heigl was the youngest of four children to Paul, a financial executive, and Nancy, a personal manager. Her family later moved to New Canaan, Connecticut, where she spent her formative years.
She attended New Canaan High School, balancing her studies with early modeling and acting work, a path her aunt helped initiate by submitting photographs to agencies when Heigl was nine years old.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc has marked Katherine Heigl’s most significant public relationship with musician Josh Kelley; they met on the set of his music video “Only You” in 2005. The couple married in December 2007 in Park City, Utah.
Heigl and Kelley are parents to three children: adopted daughters Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun and Adalaide Marie Hope, and biological son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.
Career Highlights
Katherine Heigl’s breakthrough came as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a role that garnered her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007. She further cemented her leading lady status with successful romantic comedies like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses.
Beyond acting, Heigl, alongside her mother Nancy, co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation in 2008, dedicated to animal welfare and advocating for pet adoption and spay/neuter programs.
Signature Quote
“I’m still figuring out who I am. But at least I know what I want.”
