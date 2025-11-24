Who Is Katherine Heigl? Katherine Marie Heigl is an American actress and producer known for her authentic emotional range and captivating screen presence. She effortlessly navigates between dramatic intensity and lighthearted comedic roles. Her breakout moment arrived with the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, where her portrayal of Dr. Izzie Stevens earned critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award, firmly establishing her as a television star.

Full Name Katherine Marie Heigl Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity German American, Irish American Education New Canaan High School Father Paul Heigl Mother Nancy Heigl Siblings John Holt Heigl, Margaret Meg Heigl Kids Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun Kelley, Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

Early Life and Education Born in Washington, D.C., Katherine Heigl was the youngest of four children to Paul, a financial executive, and Nancy, a personal manager. Her family later moved to New Canaan, Connecticut, where she spent her formative years. She attended New Canaan High School, balancing her studies with early modeling and acting work, a path her aunt helped initiate by submitting photographs to agencies when Heigl was nine years old.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has marked Katherine Heigl’s most significant public relationship with musician Josh Kelley; they met on the set of his music video “Only You” in 2005. The couple married in December 2007 in Park City, Utah. Heigl and Kelley are parents to three children: adopted daughters Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun and Adalaide Marie Hope, and biological son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

Career Highlights Katherine Heigl’s breakthrough came as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a role that garnered her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007. She further cemented her leading lady status with successful romantic comedies like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses. Beyond acting, Heigl, alongside her mother Nancy, co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation in 2008, dedicated to animal welfare and advocating for pet adoption and spay/neuter programs.