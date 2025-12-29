ADVERTISEMENT

A short clip from Kate Middleton’s Christmas Day appearance at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham sparked a fresh wave of conspiracy theories online, with netizens obsessing over what they believed was a visible facial scar.

The footage, taken as the Princess of Wales attended church alongside her family, quickly became fuel for conspiracies questioning her hospitalization earlier this year and even whether she ever had cancer at all, despite her publicly confirmed diagnosis and remission.

Highlights A Christmas Day video of Kate Middleton triggered intense online speculation over a supposed scar on her face.

Commenters spun theories questioning her cancer diagnosis and overall health.

The claims resurfaced long-running conspiracies that were tied to her earlier absence from public view.

Social media users fixated on Kate’s supposed scar and accused the media of ignoring it

As news of Kate’s latest appearance spread online, a viral video of the princess circulated on social media among royal watchers. As of writing, the short clip has garnered 3.2 million views on X alone.

Commenters analyzed the video, with some users noting that the size and placement of the princess’s scar raised unanswered questions.

“I haven’t commented on Kate Middleton’s scar because I didn’t realize how big & deep a scar it is until this video,” one person wrote. “What happened to her? A scar on the face is one of a woman’s deepest fears.”

Kate Middleton smiling and holding flowers during Christmas appearance, sparking conversations about her scar and health.

Others insisted the visibility of the mark was deliberate.

“She knows it’s visible! If she wanted to hide it a little, she could easily wear her hair differently, or she could have worn a similar hat, angled to her left instead of right. She knows what she’s doing!” another commenter claimed.

Kate Middleton holding a bouquet during Christmas appearance as video of her scar sparks wild conspiracy theories.

As the discussions escalated, comparisons to Meghan Markle surfaced repeatedly.

“If [Meghan] disappeared for six months and came back with a scar like that, the [British Media] would not ignore it like this,” one post read.

“It’s crazy how much they hide.”

“The UK media picking at Meghan Sussex daily while ignoring this is devilishly biased,” another added.

Conspiracy theories revived claims Kate Middleton never had cancer and was hiding something else

Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s scar and conspiracy theories during a Christmas appearance sparking wild rumors.

Close-up of Kate Middleton's face showing a skin mark during Christmas appearance fueling cancer scar conspiracy theories.

Conspiracy theories revived claims that Kate Middleton never had cancer and was hiding another, undisclosed health issue.

Kate publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, announcing that she had been undergoing treatment following abdominal surgery earlier in the year.

Tweet claiming Kate Middleton never had cancer, sparking wild conspiracy theories about her scar and health.

Tweet discussing cancer treatment and questioning assumptions about recovery, related to Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

In a video message at the time, the Princess of Wales said the illness had been found during post-operative tests and that she was receiving preventative chemotherapy, though the specific type of cancer was never disclosed.

She later shared in January 2025 that she was in remission after completing treatment.

Kate Middleton smiling during Christmas appearance fueling scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

From there, speculation among netizens took a more notable turn. Some commenters rejected Kate’s cancer diagnosis, reviving conspiracies that had circulated earlier in the year when she stepped back from public duties.

Kate Middleton during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about her scar and cancer rumors.

“I’ve been saying all along that Kate Middleton never had cancer,” one user alleged.

“It was just a story they made up to distract from the hospitalization and horrific photoshop fail. She clearly never looked like she’d been through one day of cancer treatment in that video.”

The comment referred to her early-2024 surgery and recovery, while comments about Kate’s “photoshop fail” were related to a palace-released family photo that was withdrawn due to noticeable editing inconsistencies.

2025 was a year that Kate Middleton has publicly described as difficult but hopeful nonetheless

Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance, fueling cancer and conspiracy theories online.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Kate Middleton’s scar fueling cancer conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

On Christmas Day, the Princess of Wales attended services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, closing out a particularly busy year despite her health struggles.

Kate Middleton wearing a brown hat and scarf during Christmas appearance, sparking scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

She began the year with a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital, where she spoke with patients and staff about her cancer journey. She also became a joint patron of the hospital’s Chelsea site alongside Prince William.

In March, she took part in Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey. Spring saw her return to more public duties with a Buckingham Palace garden party, walking the lawns and engaging with guests for the first time in two years.

Video of Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance fuels never had cancer conspiracy theories online.

According to Yahoo News, Kate attended Trooping the Colour, King Charles’s official birthday parade, alongside her family in the summer. She later joined William for a visit to the Natural History Museum.

Kate Middleton sitting outdoors wearing a striped sweater, viewed during Christmas appearance sparking scar conspiracy theories.

In September, Kate and Prince William were among the first to greet President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

October brought her first solo RAF Coningsby engagement, where she met service personnel and their families in her new royal role.

Kate Middleton smiling with children during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about scar and cancer.

Late in the year, she supported children’s mental health initiatives with a visit to Home‑Start Oxford, engaging with volunteers and families.

She also hosted the annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, performing a piano duet with Princess Charlotte for television audiences.

Kate’s Christmas wardrobe was a visible, symbolic bookmark to 2025

Kate Middleton wearing a long plaid coat and heels during Christmas appearance amid scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

Her appearance at Sandringham carried visible symbolism.

Kate wore the same brown tartan Blazé Milano coat she had debuted during her January visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital for Christmas. This created what many observers viewed as a deliberate bookend to a busy 2025.

The coat she wore to the event had been part of her wardrobe since 2021 and has appeared several times this year alone.

She paired the look with a four-year-old plaid Gucci wool-twill midi skirt, Gianvito Rossi brown suede boots, a DeMellier Small Hudson bag, Cartier Trinity earrings, and an 11-year-old silk scarf she previously wore during Christmas celebrations in 2014.

She also wore a chocolate-brown Felt Lace Percher Hat by British milliner Juliette Botterill, which featured delicate snowflake cutouts.

Kate attended the service alongside Prince William and their three children, with Princess Charlotte coordinating in neutral tones.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Kate Middleton’s scar on social media

Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about cancer.

Tweet discussing the position and depth of Kate Middleton's scar, sparking conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

Screenshot of a Twitter comment discussing Kate Middleton's scar and related conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

Kate Middleton at Christmas event showing a mark on her neck sparking never had cancer conspiracy theories online.

Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar and conspiracy theories about cancer during her Christmas appearance.

User tweet discussing filtered photos related to Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

Twitter post by Ava Sato discussing royal dermatology analysis amid Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance fueling cancer and conspiracy theories online.

Tweet questioning visibility of Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking cancer conspiracy theories.

Tweet screenshot showing user MissBravo claiming UK media is part of a coverup in Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

Tweet discussing a possible skin cancer scar and small skin graft in reference to Kate Middleton’s appearance.

Video of Kate Middleton’s scar during Christmas appearance fueling cancer conspiracy theories online.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

Screenshot of a Twitter comment discussing Kate Middleton's alleged scar during a Christmas appearance, sparking conspiracy theories.

Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar and the conspiracy theories about her never having cancer in a Christmas appearance.

Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s scar, prompting wild conspiracy theories about her never having cancer.

Tweet on social media questioning Botox referencing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

Tweet by Judy Blum replying to another user, discussing reactions related to Kate Middleton's scar video and conspiracy theories.

Tweet discussing theories about Kate Middleton's scar and hidden health issues during Christmas appearance.

