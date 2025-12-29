Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Never Had Cancer”: Video Of Kate Middleton’s “Scar” During Christmas Appearance Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories
Kate Middleton smiling during Christmas event, wearing brown checked coat and headpiece, sparking scar conspiracy theories.
“Never Had Cancer”: Video Of Kate Middleton’s “Scar” During Christmas Appearance Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A short clip from Kate Middleton’s Christmas Day appearance at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham sparked a fresh wave of conspiracy theories online, with netizens obsessing over what they believed was a visible facial scar

The footage, taken as the Princess of Wales attended church alongside her family, quickly became fuel for conspiracies questioning her hospitalization earlier this year and even whether she ever had cancer at all, despite her publicly confirmed diagnosis and remission.

Highlights
  • A Christmas Day video of Kate Middleton triggered intense online speculation over a supposed scar on her face.
  • Commenters spun theories questioning her cancer diagnosis and overall health.
  • The claims resurfaced long-running conspiracies that were tied to her earlier absence from public view.
RELATED:

    Social media users fixated on Kate’s supposed scar and accused the media of ignoring it

    Kate Middleton walking with family during Christmas appearance as video of her alleged scar sparks conspiracy theories.

    Kate Middleton walking with family during Christmas appearance as video of her alleged scar sparks conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    As news of Kate’s latest appearance spread online, a viral video of the princess circulated on social media among royal watchers. As of writing, the short clip has garnered 3.2 million views on X alone.

    Commenters analyzed the video, with some users noting that the size and placement of the princess’s scar raised unanswered questions.

    “I haven’t commented on Kate Middleton’s scar because I didn’t realize how big & deep a scar it is until this video,” one person wrote. “What happened to her? A scar on the face is one of a woman’s deepest fears.”

    Kate Middleton smiling and holding flowers during Christmas appearance, sparking conversations about her scar and health.

    Kate Middleton smiling and holding flowers during Christmas appearance, sparking conversations about her scar and health.

    Image credits: Jordan Peck/Getty Images

    Others insisted the visibility of the mark was deliberate.

    “She knows it’s visible! If she wanted to hide it a little, she could easily wear her hair differently, or she could have worn a similar hat, angled to her left instead of right. She knows what she’s doing!” another commenter claimed.

    Kate Middleton holding a bouquet during Christmas appearance as video of her scar sparks wild conspiracy theories.

    Kate Middleton holding a bouquet during Christmas appearance as video of her scar sparks wild conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: about.london

    As the discussions escalated, comparisons to Meghan Markle surfaced repeatedly.

    “If [Meghan] disappeared for six months and came back with a scar like that, the [British Media] would not ignore it like this,” one post read.

    “It’s crazy how much they hide.”

    “The UK media picking at Meghan Sussex daily while ignoring this is devilishly biased,” another added.

    Conspiracy theories revived claims Kate Middleton never had cancer and was hiding something else

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s scar and conspiracy theories during a Christmas appearance sparking wild rumors.

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s scar and conspiracy theories during a Christmas appearance sparking wild rumors.

    Image credits: sussex5525

    Close-up of Kate Middleton's face showing a skin mark during Christmas appearance fueling cancer scar conspiracy theories.

    Close-up of Kate Middleton's face showing a skin mark during Christmas appearance fueling cancer scar conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: about.london

    Conspiracy theories revived claims that Kate Middleton never had cancer and was hiding another, undisclosed health issue.

    Kate publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, announcing that she had been undergoing treatment following abdominal surgery earlier in the year. 

    Tweet claiming Kate Middleton never had cancer, sparking wild conspiracy theories about her scar and health.

    Tweet claiming Kate Middleton never had cancer, sparking wild conspiracy theories about her scar and health.

    Image credits: Reclaimmytyme

    Tweet discussing cancer treatment and questioning assumptions about recovery, related to Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

    Tweet discussing cancer treatment and questioning assumptions about recovery, related to Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: jstraw75

    In a video message at the time, the Princess of Wales said the illness had been found during post-operative tests and that she was receiving preventative chemotherapy, though the specific type of cancer was never disclosed.

    She later shared in January 2025 that she was in remission after completing treatment.

    Kate Middleton smiling during Christmas appearance fueling scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

    Kate Middleton smiling during Christmas appearance fueling scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

    From there, speculation among netizens took a more notable turn. Some commenters rejected Kate’s cancer diagnosis, reviving conspiracies that had circulated earlier in the year when she stepped back from public duties.

    Kate Middleton during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about her scar and cancer rumors.

    Kate Middleton during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about her scar and cancer rumors.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    “I’ve been saying all along that Kate Middleton never had cancer,” one user alleged.

    “It was just a story they made up to distract from the hospitalization and horrific photoshop fail. She clearly never looked like she’d been through one day of cancer treatment in that video.” 

    The comment referred to her early-2024 surgery and recovery, while comments about Kate’s “photoshop fail” were related to a palace-released family photo that was withdrawn due to noticeable editing inconsistencies.

    2025 was a year that Kate Middleton has publicly described as difficult but hopeful nonetheless

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance, fueling cancer and conspiracy theories online.

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance, fueling cancer and conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: sussex_stan

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Kate Middleton’s scar fueling cancer conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Kate Middleton’s scar fueling cancer conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

    Image credits: Sussex5525

    On Christmas Day, the Princess of Wales attended services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, closing out a particularly busy year despite her health struggles.

    Kate Middleton wearing a brown hat and scarf during Christmas appearance, sparking scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

    Kate Middleton wearing a brown hat and scarf during Christmas appearance, sparking scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: about.london

    She began the year with a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital, where she spoke with patients and staff about her cancer journey. She also became a joint patron of the hospital’s Chelsea site alongside Prince William.

    In March, she took part in Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey. Spring saw her return to more public duties with a Buckingham Palace garden party, walking the lawns and engaging with guests for the first time in two years.

    Video of Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance fuels never had cancer conspiracy theories online.

    Video of Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance fuels never had cancer conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: StyleDirections

    According to Yahoo News, Kate attended Trooping the Colour, King Charles’s official birthday parade, alongside her family in the summer. She later joined William for a visit to the Natural History Museum.

    Kate Middleton sitting outdoors wearing a striped sweater, viewed during Christmas appearance sparking scar conspiracy theories.

    Kate Middleton sitting outdoors wearing a striped sweater, viewed during Christmas appearance sparking scar conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    In September, Kate and Prince William were among the first to greet President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. 

    October brought her first solo RAF Coningsby engagement, where she met service personnel and their families in her new royal role.

    Kate Middleton smiling with children during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about scar and cancer.

    Kate Middleton smiling with children during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about scar and cancer.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    Late in the year, she supported children’s mental health initiatives with a visit to Home‑Start Oxford, engaging with volunteers and families. 

    She also hosted the annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, performing a piano duet with Princess Charlotte for television audiences.

    Kate’s Christmas wardrobe was a visible, symbolic bookmark to 2025

    Kate Middleton wearing a long plaid coat and heels during Christmas appearance amid scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

    Kate Middleton wearing a long plaid coat and heels during Christmas appearance amid scar and cancer conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Her appearance at Sandringham carried visible symbolism.

    Kate wore the same brown tartan Blazé Milano coat she had debuted during her January visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital for Christmas. This created what many observers viewed as a deliberate bookend to a busy 2025. 

    The coat she wore to the event had been part of her wardrobe since 2021 and has appeared several times this year alone.

    @about.london Catherine, Princess of Wales at Sandringham on Christmas Day #princessofwales#christmas#katemiddleton#royalfamily#sandringham♬ original sound – about.london

    She paired the look with a four-year-old plaid Gucci wool-twill midi skirt, Gianvito Rossi brown suede boots, a DeMellier Small Hudson bag, Cartier Trinity earrings, and an 11-year-old silk scarf she previously wore during Christmas celebrations in 2014. 

    She also wore a chocolate-brown Felt Lace Percher Hat by British milliner Juliette Botterill, which featured delicate snowflake cutouts.

    Kate attended the service alongside Prince William and their three children, with Princess Charlotte coordinating in neutral tones. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Kate Middleton’s scar on social media

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about cancer.

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking wild conspiracy theories about cancer.

    Image credits: HelgaDent

    Tweet discussing the position and depth of Kate Middleton's scar, sparking conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

    Tweet discussing the position and depth of Kate Middleton's scar, sparking conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

    Image credits: oldschoololie

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment discussing Kate Middleton's scar and related conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment discussing Kate Middleton's scar and related conspiracy theories during Christmas appearance.

    Image credits: Krista612780710

    Kate Middleton at Christmas event showing a mark on her neck sparking never had cancer conspiracy theories online.

    Kate Middleton at Christmas event showing a mark on her neck sparking never had cancer conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: thebluestshade

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar and conspiracy theories about cancer during her Christmas appearance.

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar and conspiracy theories about cancer during her Christmas appearance.

    Image credits: Cdeirdreb

    User tweet discussing filtered photos related to Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

    User tweet discussing filtered photos related to Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: billyboy1022

    Twitter post by Ava Sato discussing royal dermatology analysis amid Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

    Twitter post by Ava Sato discussing royal dermatology analysis amid Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: yourava05

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance fueling cancer and conspiracy theories online.

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance fueling cancer and conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: erinsongbird

    Tweet questioning visibility of Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking cancer conspiracy theories.

    Tweet questioning visibility of Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking cancer conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: CollierMel22769

    Tweet screenshot showing user MissBravo claiming UK media is part of a coverup in Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

    Tweet screenshot showing user MissBravo claiming UK media is part of a coverup in Kate Middleton scar conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: wildterrace

    Tweet discussing a possible skin cancer scar and small skin graft in reference to Kate Middleton’s appearance.

    Tweet discussing a possible skin cancer scar and small skin graft in reference to Kate Middleton’s appearance.

    Image credits: QueenoftheUnde6

    Video of Kate Middleton’s scar during Christmas appearance fueling cancer conspiracy theories online.

    Video of Kate Middleton’s scar during Christmas appearance fueling cancer conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: awesome_beloved

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: iamjessica72

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment discussing Kate Middleton's alleged scar during a Christmas appearance, sparking conspiracy theories.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment discussing Kate Middleton's alleged scar during a Christmas appearance, sparking conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: charlotteboy17

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar and the conspiracy theories about her never having cancer in a Christmas appearance.

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton's scar and the conspiracy theories about her never having cancer in a Christmas appearance.

    Image credits: JulesJolene

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s scar, prompting wild conspiracy theories about her never having cancer.

    Tweet discussing Kate Middleton’s scar, prompting wild conspiracy theories about her never having cancer.

    Image credits: LisaM1169

    Tweet on social media questioning Botox referencing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

    Tweet on social media questioning Botox referencing Kate Middleton's scar during Christmas appearance sparking conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: kkscott25

    Tweet by Judy Blum replying to another user, discussing reactions related to Kate Middleton's scar video and conspiracy theories.

    Tweet by Judy Blum replying to another user, discussing reactions related to Kate Middleton's scar video and conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: JudyBlum1

    Tweet discussing theories about Kate Middleton's scar and hidden health issues during Christmas appearance.

    Tweet discussing theories about Kate Middleton's scar and hidden health issues during Christmas appearance.

    Image credits: allzugern

    Celebrities

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
