“Her Hair Is Looking Unnaturally Healthy”: Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Went Dramatically Blonde

Kate Middleton’s dramatic shift to noticeably lighter blonde hair has been the subject of fascination among royal watchers for months, and now, the Princess of Wales has finally revealed what really happened to her hair.

During the Royal Variety Performance in London, the 43-year-old royal shared a simple explanation when she was approached about the matter by actress Su Pollard. The Princess of Wales’ new look has caught attention, especially since she is still coming back to the limelight after being treated for cancer.

Kate Middleton shared a low-key reason behind her new blonde look

Kate Middleton with long, healthy hair styled in loose waves, wearing a white shirt and tweed blazer outdoors.

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate’s lighter, golden-toned hair has been a steady headline generator for months, and fans were eager for answers. As it turns out, the story behind the makeover wasn’t the dramatic reveal royal watchers were expecting.

Actress Su Pollard asked Kate about her hair directly. After complimenting the Princess of Wales with, “I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter,” the royal responded with a very lighthearted explanation.

Kate Middleton with naturally healthy hair sitting at a table during a formal discussion with two men.

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

“It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine,” Kate reportedly said.

The moment, which was initially reported by the Daily Mail, instantly went viral, thanks in no small part to how understated Kate’s reason was.

Kate Middleton with healthy-looking hair wearing an emerald dress and statement earrings at a formal event with Prince William.

Image credits: Jonathan Buckmaster-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Some netizens, however, were not convinced that the Princess of Wales’ explanation was accurate. “Umm, love Princess Kate, but that didn’t come from the sun. And she’s also wearing extensions,” one commenter wrote.

“There’s no way on God’s green earth that the ‘sunshine’ did that to her very dark tresses,” wrote another.

Comment by Beth Di Bono discussing Kate Middleton's hair color change and its suitability for her appearance.

Kate first debuted the brighter shade in September, appearing at the Natural History Museum gardens with William. Fans immediately noticed the lighter tones weaving through her usually deep brunette hair, according to the New York Post.

At the time, it seemed like Kate’s hair was the lightest it had been, but just two days later, during the Women’s Rugby World Cup, she arrived with noticeably darker strands again, leaving Royal watchers speculating.

Woman commenting about disguising gray hair in a social media post, discussing hair care and appearance trends.

A quiet but emotional exchange with Jessie J added deeper meaning to the night

Kate Middleton showing her dramatically blonde hair, smiling and engaging with people at an event.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

During the Royal Variety Performance, Kate also shared a deeply personal moment with singer Jessie J, who recently announced her own health battle.

Jessie described her interaction with Kate to The Independent. “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug,” the singer said.

Kate Middleton showing healthy hair with natural shine and volume, wearing a black and white patterned outfit.

Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

“We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”

Jessie J revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and underwent surgery soon afterward. She later shared that the cancer had not spread, an update her fans celebrated with relief.

Comment about Rachel Tyra’s hair thickness after cancer treatments, questioning why she might be deceitful.

For the Princess of Wales, the singer’s experience was all too relatable. Back in March 2024, she announced that she was undergoing cancer treatment, and in September, she shared the news that she was cancer-free.

Her statement on X highlighted the weight she carried during her battle with the disease. “I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus,” she said.

Comment about hair looking unnaturally healthy, referencing cancer treatment in a social media post.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Kate also stated at the time that she was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

Kate continues to redefine her new normal as she returns to public life

Woman with dramatically blonde hair wearing a dark green dress, engaging in conversation at an indoor event.

Image credits: Jonathan Buckmaster-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Royal Variety Performance marked Kate and Prince William’s first red carpet appearance together in two years.

Her reemergence into public duties began in September 2024, following her preventative chemotherapy treatment. Since then, she has spoken candidly about the complex process of returning to everyday life.

Kate Middleton smiling indoors wearing a tiara and a gold dress, her hair looking unnaturally healthy and blonde.

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

Kate shared some insights into her life after her cancer treatment back in July. “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

“You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” she said at the time.

Kate Middleton with dramatically blonde hair, showcasing her hair looking unnaturally healthy and vibrant outdoors.

Kate Middleton with dramatically blonde hair, showcasing her hair looking unnaturally healthy in a close-up portrait.

Woman with dramatically blonde hair looking healthy, smiling in a casual setting with a blurred background.

