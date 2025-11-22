“Her Hair Is Looking Unnaturally Healthy”: Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Went Dramatically Blonde
Kate Middleton’s dramatic shift to noticeably lighter blonde hair has been the subject of fascination among royal watchers for months, and now, the Princess of Wales has finally revealed what really happened to her hair.
During the Royal Variety Performance in London, the 43-year-old royal shared a simple explanation when she was approached about the matter by actress Su Pollard. The Princess of Wales’ new look has caught attention, especially since she is still coming back to the limelight after being treated for cancer.
- Kate Middleton finally revealed what inspired her sudden shift to bright blonde hair.
- The Princess of Wales shared the explanation during a candid moment at the Royal Variety Performance.
- Some netizens, however, remain convinced that Kate's explanation was not sufficient.
Kate Middleton shared a low-key reason behind her new blonde look
Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate’s lighter, golden-toned hair has been a steady headline generator for months, and fans were eager for answers. As it turns out, the story behind the makeover wasn’t the dramatic reveal royal watchers were expecting.
Actress Su Pollard asked Kate about her hair directly. After complimenting the Princess of Wales with, “I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter,” the royal responded with a very lighthearted explanation.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
“It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine,” Kate reportedly said.
The moment, which was initially reported by the Daily Mail, instantly went viral, thanks in no small part to how understated Kate’s reason was.
Image credits: Jonathan Buckmaster-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Some netizens, however, were not convinced that the Princess of Wales’ explanation was accurate. “Umm, love Princess Kate, but that didn’t come from the sun. And she’s also wearing extensions,” one commenter wrote.
“There’s no way on God’s green earth that the ‘sunshine’ did that to her very dark tresses,” wrote another.
Kate first debuted the brighter shade in September, appearing at the Natural History Museum gardens with William. Fans immediately noticed the lighter tones weaving through her usually deep brunette hair, according to the New York Post.
At the time, it seemed like Kate’s hair was the lightest it had been, but just two days later, during the Women’s Rugby World Cup, she arrived with noticeably darker strands again, leaving Royal watchers speculating.
A quiet but emotional exchange with Jessie J added deeper meaning to the night
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales
During the Royal Variety Performance, Kate also shared a deeply personal moment with singer Jessie J, who recently announced her own health battle.
Jessie described her interaction with Kate to The Independent. “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug,” the singer said.
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
“We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”
Jessie J revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and underwent surgery soon afterward. She later shared that the cancer had not spread, an update her fans celebrated with relief.
For the Princess of Wales, the singer’s experience was all too relatable. Back in March 2024, she announced that she was undergoing cancer treatment, and in September, she shared the news that she was cancer-free.
Her statement on X highlighted the weight she carried during her battle with the disease. “I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus,” she said.
“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”
Kate also stated at the time that she was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales
As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024
Kate continues to redefine her new normal as she returns to public life
Image credits: Jonathan Buckmaster-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Royal Variety Performance marked Kate and Prince William’s first red carpet appearance together in two years.
Her reemergence into public duties began in September 2024, following her preventative chemotherapy treatment. Since then, she has spoken candidly about the complex process of returning to everyday life.
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
Kate shared some insights into her life after her cancer treatment back in July. “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”
“You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” she said at the time.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Kate Middleton’s recent comments on social media
Have to laugh... "Kate Middleton finally revealed what inspired her sudden shift to bright blonde hair" She can just fancy a change, you know. Or want to hide grey. No criticism of Kate but it's also hardly 'bright blonde' - it's more a caramel, and soft warm tones. Not that I mind what she does, she can dye it pink & purple if she wants, just odd descriptions. Ridiculous how much attention someone changing their hair colour gets, they really ought to lay off with this level of silly scrutiny to appearance. Pay attention to what the woman does ffs. You don't do this to the men 'Prince William grows patchy beard and continues losing hair on top' 'King Charles once again wears ill-fitting navy pin-stripe'. Hey ho... 😉😁
