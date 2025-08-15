Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Reality Star Kate Gosselin Forced To Go Back To Nursing Career After ‘Sickening’ Downfall
Kate Gosselin sitting on a couch with a man, reflecting on her nursing career after reality star downfall.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Reality Star Kate Gosselin Forced To Go Back To Nursing Career After ‘Sickening’ Downfall

Kate Gosselin has returned to her former career as a nurse after what she called a “sickening” financial downfall

The 49-year-old former reality TV star revealed on TikTok that years of costly court battles and the expense of raising eight children alone depleted her savings, leaving her working 12-hour shifts in home health care to provide for her family.

Highlights
  • Kate Gosselin shared that legal battles and raising eight kids drained her finances, forcing her back to nursing.
  • The ex-reality star currently works 12-hour home health shifts and shares her daily life on TikTok.
  • Estranged son Collin has accused her of ab*se, which she denies.

Kate’s comments came amidst ongoing drama in her family, with son Collin alleging that he experienced ab*se growing up.

    Kate stated that years on reality TV did not bring lasting financial security

    Kate Gosselin posing in a patterned blue dress at a Levi's and Extra event after career change to nursing.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty

    Gosselin rose to fame in 2007 with Jon & Kate Plus 8, a TLC series chronicling life with her then-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their twins and sextuplets. 

    The show ended in 2009 after their divorce, but was rebooted as Kate Plus 8 from 2015 to 2017, according toPage Six.

    Reality star Kate Gosselin seated on chair with clapperboard, studio lights, and brick wall background scenery.

    Image credits: kateplusmy8

    While many assumed years in the spotlight brought financial comfort, Gosselin saidreality TV earnings were less substantial than viewers believed.

    “Reality TV doesn’t pay as well as it should when you have to provide for eight kids on your own,” she explained on TikTok.

    Her most recent television appearance was in 2023 on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which she left in the first episode due to an injury. 

    Kate Gosselin in a kitchen setting, appearing concerned, relating to reality star nursing career and downfall news.

    Image credits: kate.gosselin

    Before that, she briefly hosted Kate Plus Date in 2019. Gosselin has since shifted her focus to social media.

    She could mostly be seen posting TikTok videos about preparing for her nursing shifts and occasionally featuring her children, such as her daughter, Alexis.

    Legal battles over child support and other issues drained her savings and altered her future plans

    Reality star Kate Gosselin in a kitchen, wearing a white shirt, appearing concerned during a candid moment at home.

    Image credits: kate.gosselin

    When asked why she returned to such demanding work, Gosselin told her TikTok followers that providing for her children’sfutures, as well as paying exorbitant legal fees, consumed much of her resources.

    “Honestly? Providing for eight kids,” Kate responded. “College funds, which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more, and LAWYERS.”

    “Sickening, but I was (dragged) into court constantly, and that costs A TON.” 

    @kate.gosselin Kitchen Talk and Tips #kateplus8#KitchenTalk♬ original sound – kate.gosselin

    Kate noted that she is frustrated that the money she spent on lawyers could have bolstered her children’s savings or her own retirement plans.

    “Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved, and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers,” Kate said, adding that she does like working as a nurse.

    “It’s okay. I’m helping other families, and I feel needed, and I enjoy helping.”

    Comment from Pablo De Leon stating he would ask for a different nurse if he was a patient, referencing reality star nursing career.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Many of her social media followers responded with supportive messages, with some apologizing for having once believed she was the “villain” of her reality TV years.

    “I love this, Kate. As we’ve all grown older, we now recognize how misunderstood you truly were. We hear you now,” one commenter stated.

    Comment from Susan Barnes Riggs discussing nurses working long shifts related to reality star Kate Gosselin's nursing career return.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    “Looking back now, I can see how you were portrayed as the villain and you weren’t. I apologize for ever thinking that,” wrote another.

    Kate’s ongoing rift with her son Collin has added to public scrutiny

    Kate Gosselin enjoying drinks with friends, highlighting reality star returning to nursing career after downfall.

    Image credits: kateplusmy8

    Beyond finances, Gosselin has faced publicized family tensions. She and Jon share twins Cara and Mady, now 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, who are now 21. 

    She has had no contact with Collin or Hannah since Jon gained custody of them in 2016.

    The estrangement resurfaced recently when a TikTok user referenced Collin’sclaim that his siblings were “forced apart” by their mother. 

    Reality star Kate Gosselin sitting with a man on a couch, looking serious amid nursing career news.

    Image credits: TLC

    Kate replied, “He knows why,” disputing his version of events. 

    She has also described Collin as “troubled” and “violent,” citing those issues as the reason she placed him in an institution in 2016.

    Collin, however, has shared a starkly different account, alleging that he experienced ab*se during his growing years. 

    Kate Gosselin with short blonde hair and hoop earrings, reflecting on her nursing career after reality star downfall.

    Image credits: Dr. Billy Ingram/Getty

    He claimed that he was confined in a locked basement room with cameras and, at times, physicallyrestrained

    In September 2024, Collin claimed that he had been locked in a room with a tiny window that was bolt-locked from the outside, according toThe Sun

    Kate has denied his allegations, though her ex-husband has been supportive of Collin’s version of events.

    Five women smiling and posing on a TV show set, relating to reality star Kate Gosselin's return to nursing career after downfall.

    Image credits: kateplusmy8

    Despite the strained relationship, Collin recently stated that he will “always love (his siblings) more than anything,” even if they sided with Kate. 

    “The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys,” Collin said.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Kate’s financial situation on social media

    Comment by Patsy McClaugherty Arnold about a reality star’s expensive life amid a nursing career comeback.

    Comment on social media about reality star Kate Gosselin's downfall and return to nursing career.

    Comment by Bernadette Bernie Caputo stating She's not alone, related to reality star Kate Gosselin's nursing career return.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about daily work, related to reality star Kate Gosselin's nursing career comeback.

    Comment from user Connie Eleanor praising reality star Kate Gosselin's transition back to a nursing career after downfall.

    Comment on social media by Manders Kottke-Cairns stating Mom of 8, related to reality star Kate Gosselin nursing career.

    Comment by Lydia A. Wooden-Wells reacting to reality star Kate Gosselin’s alleged nursing career comeback after her downfall

    Comment about Reality Star Kate Gosselin going back to nursing after a sickening downfall, displayed in black text on a light blue background.

    Comment by Amy Klotz discussing parenting priorities and continuing to work in everyday life after downfall of reality star Kate Gosselin.

    Comment about life and chores reflecting reality star Kate Gosselin’s forced return to nursing career after downfall.

    Comment on social media criticizing reality star Kate Gosselin about returning to her nursing career after public downfall.

    Comment about reality star Kate Gosselin’s nursing career return after her recent public downfall.

    Comment from Jennifer Bardellini saying normal people work, pay bills, raise family, and cook dinner, discussing reality star Kate Gosselin nursing career.

    Comment by Janet Howard Lanphar about reality star Kate Gosselin possibly returning to nursing after downfall.

    laurenk_1 avatar
    Lauren K
    Lauren K
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh gee, what a shame she has to work like a normal person. 🙄

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll be over here playing "Cry Me a River" on the world's tiniest violin.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
