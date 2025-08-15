Reality Star Kate Gosselin Forced To Go Back To Nursing Career After ‘Sickening’ Downfall

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Gosselin has returned to her former career as a nurse after what she called a “sickening” financial downfall.

The 49-year-old former reality TV star revealed on TikTok that years of costly court battles and the expense of raising eight children alone depleted her savings, leaving her working 12-hour shifts in home health care to provide for her family.

Highlights Kate Gosselin shared that legal battles and raising eight kids drained her finances, forcing her back to nursing.

The ex-reality star currently works 12-hour home health shifts and shares her daily life on TikTok.

Estranged son Collin has accused her of ab*se, which she denies.

Kate’s comments came amidst ongoing drama in her family, with son Collin alleging that he experienced ab*se growing up.

Kate stated that years on reality TV did not bring lasting financial security

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Gosselin rose to fame in 2007 with Jon & Kate Plus 8, a TLC series chronicling life with her then-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their twins and sextuplets.

The show ended in 2009 after their divorce, but was rebooted as Kate Plus 8 from 2015 to 2017, according toPage Six.

Image credits: kateplusmy8

While many assumed years in the spotlight brought financial comfort, Gosselin saidreality TV earnings were less substantial than viewers believed.

“Reality TV doesn’t pay as well as it should when you have to provide for eight kids on your own,” she explained on TikTok.

Her most recent television appearance was in 2023 on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which she left in the first episode due to an injury.

Image credits: kate.gosselin

Before that, she briefly hosted Kate Plus Date in 2019. Gosselin has since shifted her focus to social media.

She could mostly be seen posting TikTok videos about preparing for her nursing shifts and occasionally featuring her children, such as her daughter, Alexis.

Legal battles over child support and other issues drained her savings and altered her future plans

Image credits: kate.gosselin

When asked why she returned to such demanding work, Gosselin told her TikTok followers that providing for her children’sfutures, as well as paying exorbitant legal fees, consumed much of her resources.

“Honestly? Providing for eight kids,” Kate responded. “College funds, which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more, and LAWYERS.”

“Sickening, but I was (dragged) into court constantly, and that costs A TON.”

Kate noted that she is frustrated that the money she spent on lawyers could have bolstered her children’s savings or her own retirement plans.

“Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved, and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers,” Kate said, adding that she does like working as a nurse.

“It’s okay. I’m helping other families, and I feel needed, and I enjoy helping.”

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Many of her social media followers responded with supportive messages, with some apologizing for having once believed she was the “villain” of her reality TV years.

“I love this, Kate. As we’ve all grown older, we now recognize how misunderstood you truly were. We hear you now,” one commenter stated.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

“Looking back now, I can see how you were portrayed as the villain and you weren’t. I apologize for ever thinking that,” wrote another.

Kate’s ongoing rift with her son Collin has added to public scrutiny

Image credits: kateplusmy8

Beyond finances, Gosselin has faced publicized family tensions. She and Jon share twins Cara and Mady, now 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, who are now 21.

She has had no contact with Collin or Hannah since Jon gained custody of them in 2016.

The estrangement resurfaced recently when a TikTok user referenced Collin’sclaim that his siblings were “forced apart” by their mother.

Image credits: TLC

Kate replied, “He knows why,” disputing his version of events.

She has also described Collin as “troubled” and “violent,” citing those issues as the reason she placed him in an institution in 2016.

Collin, however, has shared a starkly different account, alleging that he experienced ab*se during his growing years.

Image credits: Dr. Billy Ingram/Getty

He claimed that he was confined in a locked basement room with cameras and, at times, physicallyrestrained.

In September 2024, Collin claimed that he had been locked in a room with a tiny window that was bolt-locked from the outside, according toThe Sun.

Kate has denied his allegations, though her ex-husband has been supportive of Collin’s version of events.

Image credits: kateplusmy8

Despite the strained relationship, Collin recently stated that he will “always love (his siblings) more than anything,” even if they sided with Kate.

“The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys,” Collin said.

