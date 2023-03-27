“It Is All But Impossible To Get Rid Of”: Person Plants Mint As Revenge For A Lying Neighbor

We tend to not think of botany as a skill with a lot of potential for mischief. But combine someone with the right knowledge and the patience to maintain a garden and you may make yourself a powerful enemy.

An internet user shared a story of particularly petty revenge, where their knowledge of botany was weaponized against an entitled neighbor. The tale began when OP was looking after a relative house and garden. A neighbor began making demands about how the garden was supposed to look and even secretly cut a branch off of a hazel tree. So OP decided on an unconventional and green form of revenge.

Keeping a nice garden requires a lot of work, knowledge, and patience

A person was tending the garden of a sick relative when a neighboring ‘Karen’ started making demands about plants outside her property

So OP hatched a devious bit of petty revenge using nothing but plain old mint

We reached out to LaCaffeinata and they were gracious enough to give us some follow-up details about their petty revenge. We wanted to know if they had considered any other methods of getting back at this neighbor or if they had an alternative plant they thought about using. “No, I did not consider any other plants – mostly because I had spare mint in a pot on our balcony and because I wanted something that would only be a nuisance, not an invasive species or “real” trouble, like bamboo. As I said, mint is an extremely useful and pleasant plant to have around, and I do not remember any place where my family lived where we did not have some mint in the garden. On a farm where we lived for a while when I was a kid, we had the whole shed full of drying mint hanging from the rafters.”

Naturally, we also wanted to know when their plan would actually start taking effect. “Since planting the mint last summer, it has about doubled in size, and there are tendrils sneaking off in all directions. I guess it should start showing up in her garden by the end of summer, even if we keep the main plant nice and civilized while we are still taking care of the house. Some Reddit users have suggested seed-bombing her yard, but that would be illegal. Bus as we also had to do some work on the backyard, I have planted some nice wildflower mix throughout the grass that is suitable for the situation and should attract lots of bees and butterflies. I love colorful, lively gardens.”

