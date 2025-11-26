Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Guess I’m Not White Enough”: ‘Karen’ Goes Viral After Telling Woman To ‘Go Back Home’
Middle-aged woman wearing glasses angrily gesturing, captured in viral Karen confrontation video moment.
Entitled People, Social Issues

“I Guess I’m Not White Enough”: ‘Karen’ Goes Viral After Telling Woman To ‘Go Back Home’

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
4

33

4

A new viral video out of Florida has ignited a full-scale online witch hunt after an older woman was recorded confronting a couple inside their car, shouting at them to “go back home” while attempting to force their door open.

Within hours, internet sleuths had crowned her “Florida Karen” and claimed to uncover the woman’s identity, her job status, and even the names and workplaces of her family members, calling for what some described as a country-wide cancellation.

Highlights
  • An older Florida woman went viral after blocking a couple’s car in what viewers described as a racist tirade.
  • The 'Karen' repeatedly asked the couple where they were from and told them to “go home.”
  • Outraged viewers uncovered her identity in a matter of hours.

“They’re much better people than me. I would have got out of the car,” a viewer wrote.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    A newly crowned “Florida Karen” went viral after confronting a couple in their car, telling them to “go home”

    Older woman wearing glasses with a shocked expression, caption reads I can't believe this happened, viral Karen incident.

    Older woman wearing glasses with a shocked expression, caption reads I can't believe this happened, viral Karen incident.

    Image credits: mdlex

    The incident took place in a Boca Raton parking structure, where a couple attempting to leave suddenly found their exit blocked by an older woman who approached their vehicle, demanding to know “where they were from.”

    The video, which begins mid-altercation and offers no context for what led up to it, shows the woman repeatedly circling their car, leaning toward the windows and trying to pry the door open. 

    The driver inside can be heard warning her, “I’m gonna call the police.”

    Older woman wearing glasses angrily gesturing while a viral Karen incident unfolds with a go back home phrase.

    Older woman wearing glasses angrily gesturing while a viral Karen incident unfolds with a go back home phrase.

    Image credits: mdlex

    In response, she fired back, “Go! I’m gonna call the police.” Moments later, she escalated by telling them to “go home.”

    The woman recording the clip insisted she was born in the United States. 

    “Yes, I’m from here. Are you nuts?” she says at one point, after the stranger demanded, for a second time, to know her origins.

    Woman with dark curly hair speaking outdoors about de-escalating a situation in viral Karen incident involving race and identity.

    Woman with dark curly hair speaking outdoors about de-escalating a situation in viral Karen incident involving race and identity.

    Image credits: mdlex

    The man in the passenger seat, frustrated by the repetition, finally snapped.

    Inside the car, the woman begged her partner not to get out. 

    “Jose, stay in the car. Stay. Stay in the car.” she said, desperately. “I would like to go home. Yes, please.”

    The situation de-escalated when a bystander intervened, confronting the ‘Karen’ directly

    Close-up of a woman with glasses looking at the camera, labeled with viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Close-up of a woman with glasses looking at the camera, labeled with viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Image credits: mdlex

    Despite honking from surrounding vehicles and attempts by the couple to end the confrontation, the woman refused to move. At one point, she approached the door handle again while allegedly saying: “Go back to where you came from.”

    According to reposts circulating online, the couple insisted they were simply trying to exit the garage.

    Middle-aged woman with glasses pointing down, captured in viral video of Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Middle-aged woman with glasses pointing down, captured in viral video of Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Image credits: mdlex

    “She’s blocking their exit and demanding to know where they’re from,” one TikToker explained.

    “She tries to open the door and then keeps telling her to go back to where she came from.”

    A woman yelling aggressively, captured mid-shout, illustrating a viral Karen incident telling someone to go home.

    A woman yelling aggressively, captured mid-shout, illustrating a viral Karen incident telling someone to go home.

    Image credits: mdlex

    The situation only de-escalated when a bystander, another driver stuck in traffic, stepped out and confronted her directly.

    “You’re the problem. Leave,” he reportedly told her, guiding her back toward her own car.

    The couple thanked him repeatedly. 

    “Thank you, sir. Thank you,” the male passenger says as the stranger intervenes.

    Within hours, internet sleuths had already uncovered the identity of the ‘Karen’ and her family, and called for people to cancel her

    @mdlex This is the new America! I’m an American Citizen born and raised here. This women tried to open my car door and asked me what country I was from, and to go back home! #thisisamerica♬ original sound – mdlex

    By the end of the video, two guards are seen approaching the woman. Online, audiences were already focused on discovering who the now infamous “Florida Karen” was. Within hours, the mystery was solved.

    A viral Karen confronts a woman outside a vehicle, captured in two frames with shocked expressions and gestures.

    A viral Karen confronts a woman outside a vehicle, captured in two frames with shocked expressions and gestures.

    Image credits: mdlex

    Commenters on multiple platforms claimed to have found her job history, the names of her family members, and even their workplaces.

    “We gotta make Mamaw famous,” a viewer said. “Who is she, Internet?!”

    Woman with dark hair outdoors speaking about setting an example, related to viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    Woman with dark hair outdoors speaking about setting an example, related to viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    Image credits: mdlex

    The tone in the comment sections quickly escalated, with some users going as far as advocating physical retaliation against the woman over the encounter.

    “Some people really need to be maced,” one person said.

    @mdlex Part 2 – responding to some of the comments of what happened at the Delray Beach Market parking garage. #racism#thisisamerica#delraybeach♬ original sound – mdlex

    The woman inside the car summarized her side of the encounter afterwards:

    “This is the new America! I’m an American Citizen born and raised here. This woman tried to open my car door and asked me what country I was from, and to go back home. I guess I’m not white enough for this country anymore.”

    “Racism.” Netizens expressed their outrage on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral Karen video with remarks on calmness and audacity.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral Karen video with remarks on calmness and audacity.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying some people really need to be maced, related to viral Karen incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying some people really need to be maced, related to viral Karen incident.

    Comment on social media reacting humorously to a viral ‘Karen’ incident involving a confrontation and telling a woman to go back home.

    Comment on social media reacting humorously to a viral ‘Karen’ incident involving a confrontation and telling a woman to go back home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing regret about hate, related to the viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing regret about hate, related to the viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Comment saying when she tried to open your door with 25,778 likes, related to viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Comment saying when she tried to open your door with 25,778 likes, related to viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Comment by Ashleigh Berryman expressing heartbreak over Jose's situation amid a viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Comment by Ashleigh Berryman expressing heartbreak over Jose's situation amid a viral Karen telling woman to go back home.

    Social media comment asking whose grandma is pictured, related to viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    Social media comment asking whose grandma is pictured, related to viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing felony kidnapping in a viral Karen incident involving racial confrontation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing felony kidnapping in a viral Karen incident involving racial confrontation.

    Comment from user meximamma72 expressing strong emotion with crying emojis on a viral Karen incident.

    Comment from user meximamma72 expressing strong emotion with crying emojis on a viral Karen incident.

    Comment from user Rafi1963 joking about someone driving a Tesla with winking face emojis, viral Karen incident context.

    Comment from user Rafi1963 joking about someone driving a Tesla with winking face emojis, viral Karen incident context.

    Comment from user Tiger1999 discussing safety and racial identity in America in response to viral Karen incident

    Comment from user Tiger1999 discussing safety and racial identity in America in response to viral Karen incident

    Comment on social media profile snapple.apple stating I was born here with 298 likes, relating to viral Karen incident.

    Comment on social media profile snapple.apple stating I was born here with 298 likes, relating to viral Karen incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising someone for handling a situation involving a viral Karen telling a woman to go back home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising someone for handling a situation involving a viral Karen telling a woman to go back home.

    Social media comment expressing offense as Karen goes viral for telling woman to go back home.

    Social media comment expressing offense as Karen goes viral for telling woman to go back home.

    Screenshot of a comment by Candace supporting safety amid a viral Karen incident involving racial remarks.

    Screenshot of a comment by Candace supporting safety amid a viral Karen incident involving racial remarks.

    Comment from Izzy explaining why Jose was needed in the car, relating to viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    Comment from Izzy explaining why Jose was needed in the car, relating to viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    Comment on social media expressing support for a woman after a viral Karen telling her to go back home incident.

    Comment on social media expressing support for a woman after a viral Karen telling her to go back home incident.

    Comment highlighting global racism issue in response to viral Karen telling woman to go back home incident.

    Comment highlighting global racism issue in response to viral Karen telling woman to go back home incident.

    Comment from Frannie praising how a woman handled a viral Karen incident involving a racial confrontation.

    Comment from Frannie praising how a woman handled a viral Karen incident involving a racial confrontation.

    Comment from Jane discussing maintaining a level head and de-escalating during a viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    Comment from Jane discussing maintaining a level head and de-escalating during a viral Karen incident telling woman to go back home.

    A social media comment expressing outrage about a viral Karen incident where a woman is told to go back home.

    A social media comment expressing outrage about a viral Karen incident where a woman is told to go back home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising someone for staying in the car during a viral Karen confrontation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising someone for staying in the car during a viral Karen confrontation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting deescalation in a viral Karen incident involving telling a woman to go back home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting deescalation in a viral Karen incident involving telling a woman to go back home.

    Comment on social media praising someone for standing up to a viral Karen telling a woman to go back home.

    Comment on social media praising someone for standing up to a viral Karen telling a woman to go back home.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet she's MAGA.

    4
    4points
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ya think? My maternal lineage is documented back to the 1760s but there is no way in this world that I would think to pull that card. Unless, of course, it was on a magat. 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They need an option on the poll "no, but serves her right". I detest these sort of people. I got told by a Russian guy when I worked in retail to go back to my country and I'm afraid I didn't handle it anywhere near as classily as the woman here did; I unleashed on him. "How long have you lived in this country? I've lived here all my life. Who's got the non-Australian accent here? Me or you?" sort of thing. The wife of the guy actually apologised to me for what he'd said after he slunk away, figurative tail between his legs. I still feel bad in that I know I said some awful things to him, but it was the first time I'd heard that line and actually had the balls to fight back in response, so that felt good.

    0
    0points
    reply
