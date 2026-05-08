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Seeing someone embarrass themselves can be painful even if you aren’t involved in it at all. It’s just a normal part of human empathy. But if that person at first did something annoying, entitled or just prideful, then their failures become a very satisfying sort of entertainment.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest examples of someone trying very hard to show off their alleged “high IQ” online and just making a fool of themselves. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some secondhand embarrassment, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

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#1

Tall Tales From A Genius

A social media post where someone brags about their high IQ as a personality trait.

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    #2

    A Friend Of Mine On Facebook Always Toes The “I Am Very Smart” Line But This Morning He Jumped Right Over It

    A social media post from a PhD holder expressing frustration with their high IQ affecting communication and personality.

    juniorlax16 Report

    13points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Emotional intelligence is a thing and I think homeboy here failed that class.

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    #3

    Found On Twitter This Morning

    Screenshot of a tweet by someone who thinks their high IQ is a personality trait, boasting about knowing molecular structures.

    mercwithamouth5 Report

    13points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hint: The first one is WATER. The next is TEA LEAVES. After that probably Citric acid and Sorbic Acid as preservatives. Tea isn't complicated.

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    There is a specific word that the Germans coined for this exact feeling and it is called schadenfreude. The basic idea is that we find joy in the misfortunes of others. While that might sound a little bit mean on the surface, it is actually a deeply ingrained part of how we maintain social balance.

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    When someone walks into a room or a digital comment section and starts acting like they are the only person who has ever read a book, they are setting a very high bar for themselves. They are essentially telling the rest of the world that they are superior, which creates a natural desire in the audience to see them prove it. If they can not back up that big talk, the fall is much more dramatic than it would be for a humble person.
    #4

    So Smart He Can Confound Minimum Wage Best Buy Employees

    A Facebook post from a user who enjoys confusing electronics salespeople by asking detailed technical questions, showcasing high IQ.

    PodRED Report

    13points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else get the feeling that this dude has no clue what a lumen is? Like its a word he read in a trade magazine somewhere and now it's his favorite word of the week?

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    #5

    Not Sure What That Has To Do With Anything

    A social media post where a person claims high IQ but clearly lacks self-awareness, highlighting personality trait misconceptions.

    thelorelord Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there a context where someone would ask that question IRL? I can't think of one.

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    #6

    Is The Master’s Degree In How To Be A Karen? Or Is That The High-Level Job?

    A social media post from a person with a high IQ complaining to Starbucks baristas about sugar in black coffee.

    beep_boop44 Report

    12points
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    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, I get this one. When I ask for plain, black coffee some people seem determined to show me the error of my ways. It would be one thing if they were trying to push something new but when it's "are you sure you don't want cream and sugar? I have it right here. Maybe just try it with the cream and sugar?" It's annoying. I mean, I have been alive over half a century. Do they really think I have never tried whatever combination they are proposing?

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    Think about the classic internet trope of the person who tries to correct the grammar of someone else while making a glaring spelling error in the very same sentence. It is the ultimate moment of unintentional comedy because it exposes a lack of self awareness that is just objectively funny.

    #7

    Tired: Reading Books. Wired: Reading Wikipedia Summaries And Goodreads Reviews. Inspired: Reading Dubious AI Hallucinations About A Book

    A tweet humorously comparing reading a book to using AI for research, highlighting high IQ differences.

    TheObliterature Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, I know how to use my own brain and not outsource my thinking to an AI datacenter that burns as much gas as a small city. AI sux!

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    #8

    "I Still Can't Believe How Much People Like Things I Don't Like"

    A text post discussing people's high IQ and the puzzling phenomenon of watching sports.

    DGTLPHNX Report

    12points
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    #9

    She Has Been At A Community College For Years And Also Constantly Begs For Money

    A social media post with a question about combining high IQ elements, humorously concluding with trouble. Perfect for those tired of high IQ as a personality trait.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His goal was to microdose the Ketamine but he misplaced a decimal somewhere and now he's tasting colors.

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    When we see a self proclaimed genius get stumped by a simple riddle or a basic fact, it reminds us that no one is truly above the rest of us. It acts as a social leveler. We live in a world where people are constantly trying to curate these perfect versions of themselves online and when that mask slips, it feels like we are finally seeing something authentic. Even if that authentic thing is just a silly mistake, it humanizes the person while also punishing their arrogance.
    #10

    Tunnel Vision

    A social media post questioning, Why is it easy to find fault in others, but hard for them to find fault in me? This reflects on high IQ as a personality trait.

    TrollingFirGood Report

    12points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because others would rather ignore or block you?

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    #11

    Simple As That

    A social media post from a person feeling proud, stating they were told they should be a doctor, highlighting high IQ.

    sag0513 Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Also, check out my storefront online! Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine on sale this month ONLY!"

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    #12

    This Girl Is Consistently Tweeting Stuff Like This

    A tweet from Abby about calculating pages read for fun, highlighting a high IQ through extensive reading.

    peachesandracism Report

    12points
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds like she doesn't know how to use a graphing calculator.

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    There is also a fascinating concept known as the Dunning Kruger effect which basically says that people with low ability at a task often overestimate their own competence. This is often what we are seeing when someone goes on a rant about their high IQ. They are so confident in their own brilliance that they do not even realize how they sound to everyone else.

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    #13

    With Great Knowledge Comes Even Greater Responsibility

    A Facebook post from a person claiming high IQ, understanding nuclear weapon creation, and feeling burdened by knowledge.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't trust this guy to fix a washing machine.

    3
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    #14

    Beautiful

    A social media post comparing a STEM degree vs. graphic design, featuring high IQ and salary.

    screwbinders Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me: STEM degree. $40,000/yr. 45yo and wishing I studied theatre.

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    #15

    Poor Guy

    A user's tweet discussing missing their intellectual side after focusing on Marvel, questioning their high IQ as a personality trait.

    rlicky Report

    12points
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    landsf00 avatar
    Slmd
    Slmd
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You... forgot you liked them? Are you sure you ever liked them? Sounds like you're forcing yourself to watch things that you don't enjoy. It's not bad to like "normie" things. There's a reason they're popular, after all...

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    Watching this play out in real time is like watching a slow motion car crash where nobody actually gets hurt. It is harmless fun that allows us to feel a little bit better about our own modest lives. We might not be rocket scientists, but at least we are not the person who just spent twenty minutes explaining a concept incorrectly to a literal expert in the field.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Zombie Apocalypse

    A Facebook post showing a person's high IQ as a personality trait, humorously detailing their zombie apocalypse survival skills.

    Hornbillinmonsoon Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh great. I'll eat him first. Who needs to grow their own food when there are so many people you can just gobble up.

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    #17

    Its Just Fascinating

    A meme with white text on a black background, stating "People tell me that when they get into a real conversation or deep thought with me, I'm one of, if not the, most intelligent people they know. I'm not trying to boast, it's just fascinating." This illustrates High IQ as a personality trait.

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    #18

    I Could Do Anything And Be Really Freaking Good At It

    A social media post on a white background asks about picking a college major, reflecting high IQ personality traits.

    heyitsjustlikebart Report

    12points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this how podcasters talk in their larval stage?

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    The entertainment value also comes from the anticipation. When you see someone post a photo of a membership application or a screenshot of an online test they took while they were bored, you just know that something is going to go wrong eventually. It is the setup for a joke that they did not even know they were telling. When the punchline finally hits, it provides a sense of narrative satisfaction.

    #19

    This Was Really Legit The Answer He Gave, I Was There

    A social media post with a verbose reply to favorite color, showcasing an individual who thinks their high IQ is a personality trait.

    hurricanebertha Report

    11points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone got a brand new Thesaurus for X-Mas.

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    #20

    I Went To Harvard

    A Reddit thread where users discuss the value of their IQ as a personality trait, highlighting diverse opinions.

    Infinite-Complex5713 Report

    11points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    an·ec·do·tal /ˌanəkˈdōd(ə)l/ adjective (of an account) not necessarily true or reliable, because based on personal accounts rather than facts or research. Like talking about your personal experience in college and using it to make a vast generalization about other people's experiences.

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    #21

    His Entire Facebook Is Like This

    A Facebook post describing someone wanting to brag about their electrician experience, highlighting the High IQ personality trait.

    cavinvdpoel Report

    11points
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    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His insecurity is through the roof.

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    We love stories where the underdog wins and the boastful giant gets defeated. In the world of social media, the giant is often just a person with a keyboard and a very inflated sense of self importance. This phenomenon is often linked to the concept of hubris, which has been a staple of storytelling since the days of ancient Greece. It is the classic story arc of pride coming before a fall, and we are all just here to watch the tumble.
    #22

    Imagine Greeting Someone And Getting This Answer

    A humorous screenshot displaying overly complex replies to common greetings, mocking high IQ as a personality trait.

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    11points
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    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lie. No one sticks around long enough for them to get to "What's up?"

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    #23

    I Said “Hey, What’s Good?”

    A text message conversation showing someone whose high IQ is a personality trait, highlighting condescending remarks.

    Frankie_Two_Posts Report

    11points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Pedigree" EWW! Like he's breeding a dog or something. Run away!

    0
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    #24

    There’s Nothing Incredibly Intellectual About Either Of Those

    A Facebook post with a user claiming their mornings are intellectual, sparking thoughts on high IQ as a personality trait.

    AWildYeastAppeared Report

    11points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most intellectuals don't brag about being intellectual

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    Furthermore, these moments of public failure serve as a cautionary tale for the rest of us. They remind us to stay humble and to check our facts before we start acting like we know everything. Seeing someone else take the hit for being a bit too proud allows us to learn that lesson without having to experience the embarrassment ourselves. It is a form of collective learning. We watch, we laugh, and then we think to ourselves that we should probably double check that thing we were about to post. It is a cycle of social correction that keeps everyone a little bit more grounded.
    #25

    Hello I Am Smart

    A social media post about high IQ individuals and personality traits, stating difficulty with social cues.

    Garbayim Report

    11points
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    #26

    Good For You

    A social media screenshot showing a comment highlighted by a red circle, demonstrating a high IQ personality trait.

    Alibium01 Report

    11points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude talks like a character from Gummo.

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    #27

    Don't Lie To This Man's Trained Mind

    A tweet from Akinbosola, with his profile pic, discussing how high IQ individuals overthink and find loopholes.

    kymcheee Report

    10points
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    In the end, it is not about being cruel or wanting people to suffer in any meaningful way. It is about the love of irony. There is nothing more ironic than a person who claims to be the smartest person in the room failing at something that a child could do. That contrast between their perceived self and their actual reality is the foundation of almost all great comedy. So, as you look through these examples of people tripping over their own egos, do not feel too bad about laughing.

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    #28

    Believe It Not, This Is Not About A "Rick And Morty" Movie

    A social media comment where one user dismisses another, implying their IQ isn't high enough for certain movies.

    Monkeyjesus23 Report

    10points
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    #29

    Akcthually Time Zones Don't Work Like That

    A Reddit comment about a meme, expressing a strong opinion that memes should show logical truth, not illogical thoughts, for those with high IQ.

    deathstroke8705 Report

    10points
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    #30

    Well, If That's What AI Said

    A Reddit post where a user claims to be "too deep" and wants a Reddit for "deep people", hinting at high IQ as a personality trait.

    New_Jackfruit3020 Report

    10points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI does its best to butter your biscuit so that you will keep talking

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    You are just participating in a very old human tradition of finding humor in the arrogance of others. It is one of the things that makes the internet such a wild and interesting place to spend time. Just remember that the next time you feel like bragging about your latest achievement, there is probably someone out there waiting for you to make a typo. We all need a reality check now and then, and sometimes that check comes in the form of a very public and very funny mistake that reminds us we are all just human.
    #31

    When Someone Says He Use "Facts And Logic" Its More Often Than Not An Opinion Not Based On Fact Nor Logic

    A social media conversation where one person asserts their high IQ as a personality trait, engaging in preschool debates.

    fether_bill Report

    10points
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    #32

    Trying To One Up A Literal Baby

    Two YouTube comments on a dark background showing differing opinions on a child's speaking development, one complimenting the child's IQ.

    junonomenon Report

    10points
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    #33

    Definitely Relevant Comment On A Kitchen Nightmares Episode

    A user comment on a dark background, stating they are overqualified with a high IQ, exploring high IQ as a personality trait.

    catmerchant Report

    10points
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    #34

    Yes, Because You Need To Be A Grad Student To Do Basic Middle School Math

    A social media post with a complex calculation for a 25% discount, highlighting how high IQ can be a personality trait.

    SlurryBender Report

    10points
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    #35

    Be Very Scared, This Guy Understands Music And Has A Good Brain

    A screenshot of YouTube comments on a video about playing piano, featuring a user boasting about their high IQ and musical talent.

    ForsakenSyllabub8193 Report

    10points
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    #36

    Ah Yes, The Only Man Qualified To Speak On World War 1

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user states, "World war one reference joke. I'm probably the only one who got that," highlighting a high IQ thought.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
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    #37

    Gather Round Everyone It’s Time For The Weekly Family IQ Test

    Text post: "Really interesting and odd feeling knowing you're significantly smarter than your parents at 19 years old," reflecting on high IQ.

    aj____leo Report

    10points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my honeybabysweetiechild. EVERY 19 year old EVER has ALWAYS thought this. Trust me. The older you get the smarter you realize older people were when you were 19.

    0
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    #38

    Its Painful To Read

    Discord chat showing a person bragging about their scientific mind, implying their high IQ as a personality trait. A reply says, "Cringe."

    constipated_giraffee Report

    10points
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    #39

    I Learnt A Language In 2 Weeks

    A white background with black text describing a child's mom teaching them English in two weeks. An IQ personality trait.

    SirGeorgeAgdgdgwngo Report

    10points
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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one doesn't fit here tbh, they're just saying they had to learn the basics for going to school in two weeks. They're not bragging and saying they became fluent in two weeks, they're laughing at the situation.

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    #40

    If This Isn't Satire, I'm Done With Life

    A Reddit post asks if a high IQ can hinder language learning, a common topic among those whose high IQ is a personality trait.

    unknown Report

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    #41

    Academic Reads Alot

    A Reddit comment about someone's reading habits, suggesting a high IQ and discussing reading as a personality trait.

    TitsMcGee8854 Report

    10points
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    #42

    Apparently You Can't Use 'Lmao' Anymore

    A screenshot of two social media comments, showing a high IQ personality trait and exhaustion.

    Banana-Ghoul Report

    10points
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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another one that reminds me of someone...

    0
    0points
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    #43

    Learning About Old Paintings

    A tweet contrasting a simplistic view of art history with a more complex one, highlighting how some people think their high IQ is a personality trait.

    APurpleTRex Report

    10points
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    #44

    Because Space Is Epic

    A Reddit post from r/intj, titled Thoughts while bored, discusses how boredom sparks high IQ thinking and creativity.

    donuthole420 Report

    10points
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    #45

    I Am The Only One Who Understands Nipponese

    A YouTube comment section, discussing the Japanese words kawaii and kowai, where IQ is a personality trait.

    HaltArattay Report

    10points
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    #46

    I'm So Smart And Rich

    A Reddit post titled "I donated $11 to Wikipedia" with a user's condescending comment, exemplifying high IQ as a personality trait.

    JKLyin Report

    10points
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    #47

    In Case You Didn’t Know, She’s A Fantastic Speed Reader

    A person's Facebook post detailing their purchase of 140 books from a used book sale, boasting their high IQ.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
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    #48

    Okay Good IQ Level

    A social media post from a person with a high IQ describing their perceived genius-level intelligence and musical tastes.

    -AKDO- Report

    10points
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    #49

    Being A Genius

    Arm tattoo with quote: Being a genius is like trying to describe the detail of a distant object... A high IQ personality trait.

    pineofapple Report

    10points
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    #50

    On A Post About Someone Getting Money From Redditors To Visit His Mother Who Is Passing Away

    A Reddit comment section, showing a high IQ personality trait exemplified by someone boasting about their success.

    dubiousflamingo Report

    10points
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    #51

    I Don't Want To Come Off As Ableist, But Come On

    A Reddit conversation about a high IQ personality trait, where a user describes their savant-like abilities and superpowers.

    SteponkusCeponas Report

    9points
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    #52

    We Are Not Worthy

    A social media post with the text: If you're dating a law student raise your hand, if not raise your standards. This reflects on IQ as a personality trait.

    UnicornFarts0801 Report

    9points
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    #53

    She Has Been In College For One Semester

    A red meme with white text: People get so mad at me when I support my argument with scientific research and my college education. Don't get petty with me because you don't know the facts of your own argument. This image relates to high IQ as a personality trait.

    teflon_bong Report

    9points
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    #54

    Are We For Real Right Now?

    A Reddit user with a high IQ claims others are insufferable, illustrating the personality trait concept.

    deoxyribonucleic123 Report

    9points
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    #55

    Look At Me... I Am So Smart In This Hypothetical Situation

    A humorous text conversation highlighting high IQ moments with a candidate outsmarting an interviewer, a funny personality trait example.

    AsstonCocking Report

    9points
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    #56

    You Can Try To Talk To Me, But I’m Thinking Of Your Behavioural Incongruity

    A social media post about someone overanalyzing human behavior, highlighting the exhaustion of high IQ individuals.

    Nicky_Tiger Report

    9points
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    #57

    Almost Every Tweet Is About How They Went To Harvard

    A tweet showing someone thinking their high IQ is a personality trait, saying "I went to Harvard."

    DK_Sizzle Report

    9points
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    #58

    Like 800 Letters A Minute?

    A TikTok video with a man writing, superimposed over comments discussing high IQ and perceived personality traits.

    TheSnicSnack Report

    9points
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    #59

    A Genius Among Us

    Text showing a person boasting high IQ, contrasted with their entry-level job. It highlights a high IQ personality trait.

    KronusTempus Report

    9points
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    #60

    Seems Like Something You'd Tell Yourself As An Excuse For Being Lonely

    A chat message displaying a person's high IQ as a personality trait, claiming intelligence means not needing social interaction.

    Handsomemike9 Report

    9points
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    #61

    Shes A Really Good Friend But She Does This Often

    A text message conversation about regrettable drinking choices and an IQ personality trait.

    sadkekhours Report

    9points
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    #62

    So Shocking

    A social media screenshot showing a person exhibiting their high IQ as a personality trait by highlighting their language skills.

    Jevansthelad Report

    9points
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    #63

    He Is A Very Smart

    A tweet from Vivek Agnihotri discussing atheism and beliefs. High IQ might not protect one from logical fallacies.

    zoro_senpaiii Report

    9points
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    #64

    Boy Genius Gets Shut Down

    A Reddit thread showing a user claiming high IQ and advanced physics knowledge, then corrected on basic science.

    Bl4Z1K3N Report

    9points
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    #65

    More Advice From Another Financial Genius Totally In Touch With Reality

    A tweet by Preston Seo on managing finances with kids, highlighting high IQ isn't a personality trait, it's about education.

    mynameisJVJ Report

    9points
    POST
    #66

    Yikes

    A math riddle asks How old is my sister?. A person wrongly answers 35. This meme highlights thinking high IQ is a personality trait.

    tj-spooks Report

    9points
    POST
    #67

    I Know So Much About This Man Now, And I Did Not Ask

    A screenshot of a Bob Newhart quote about country music, followed by a verbose reply from a user asserting their high IQ.

    No-Injury-9857 Report

    9points
    POST
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    #68

    Sooo Smart

    A screenshot showing comments on a video about High IQ as a personality trait. Users debate cheating and logic.

    Juniorshawn Report

    9points
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    #69

    This Kid I Went To High School With

    A tweet from a man discussing endocrine system alteration, highlighting high IQ as a personality trait.

    tmilly_ Report

    8points
    POST
    #70

    They Read So Many Books, Bro

    A Reddit post about someone criticizing a simplistic argument, relevant to high IQ as a personality trait discussions.

    OMG_Idontcare Report

    8points
    POST
    #71

    And People Wonder Why Atheists Get A Bad Name. He Makes Us All Look Bad

    Reddit post about a child's understanding of 'god', sparking thoughts on high IQ as a personality trait.

    Cupcakeformemes Report

    8points
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    #72

    He’s Transcended Language

    A tweet from a writer who reached the limits of language, expressing ideas that lack vocabulary in English. High IQ.

    unknown Report

    8points
    POST
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    #73

    We Learn This In Highschool

    Man lecturing on physics. Comments below reveal high IQ and personality trait discussions among viewers.

    Puzzleheaded_Air5930 Report

    8points
    POST
    #74

    Someone I Found On Instagram, Sorry For The Awful Blurring

    A person's high IQ achievements in high school, including a 4.5 GPA and valedictorian, proving their intelligence.

    henloimpotat Report

    8points
    POST
    #75

    On A Post About The Discovery Of Universes Existing Before Our One

    A Facebook comment by a person with high IQ, claiming to have theoretically figured out the universe in a week using logic.

    hairdyeginger Report

    7points
    POST
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    #76

    The “Prediction”

    Reddit comments about climate predictions, illustrating a discussion on high IQ and personality traits.

    RareXG Report

    7points
    POST
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