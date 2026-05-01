“The Entitlement”: Random Stranger Takes A Seat At Main Wedding Table, Steals Bride’s Mother’s Place
It seems like where there’s a wedding there’s almost bound to be some sort of drama… Maybe it’s Bridezilla at work, or a case of the jealous bridesmaid. Perhaps a wicked MIL wants to ruin the day, or the best man has one too many before giving the toast.
In the case of the following story, it was a complete stranger who arrived at the reception with main character energy. The entitled woman had the audacity to plonk herself down in the bride’s mother’s seat and proceeded to act like she was her grandma. After the bride shared the story online, many people believed her father might be to blame.
She rocked up at the wedding reception with main character energy and stole the bride’s mother’s seat
Image credits: svittlana / envato (not the actual photo)
The shocked bride believes her father might be to blame for the stranger’s stunt
Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: KaylaDraws
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