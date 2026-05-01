Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Entitlement”: Random Stranger Takes A Seat At Main Wedding Table, Steals Bride’s Mother’s Place
An older woman with white hair and sunglasses sits relaxed, holding a drink, thinking about entitlement at a wedding table.
Society

“The Entitlement”: Random Stranger Takes A Seat At Main Wedding Table, Steals Bride’s Mother’s Place

0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like where there’s a wedding there’s almost bound to be some sort of drama… Maybe it’s Bridezilla at work, or a case of the jealous bridesmaid. Perhaps a wicked MIL wants to ruin the day, or the best man has one too many before giving the toast.

In the case of the following story, it was a complete stranger who arrived at the reception with main character energy. The entitled woman had the audacity to plonk herself down in the bride’s mother’s seat and proceeded to act like she was her grandma. After the bride shared the story online, many people believed her father might be to blame.

RELATED:

    She rocked up at the wedding reception with main character energy and stole the bride’s mother’s seat

    Image credits: svittlana / envato (not the actual photo)

    The shocked bride believes her father might be to blame for the stranger’s stunt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: KaylaDraws

    She later said it seems like her father somehow believes this stranger is her new grandmother

    “Next level entitlement”: many people were shocked but some felt the dad was to blame

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A surprising number of people had similar stories to share

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Step parent
    wedding
    wedding guest

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT