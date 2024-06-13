“Karen” Gets In Fistfight With A Mother Because She Brought Her Baby To A Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother said she was involved in a physical altercation with a customer at a Mexican restaurant after her baby made a small amount of noise, resulting in the customer’s arrest.

“What’s the most random thing to happen to you? I’ll go first: getting in a fist fight with this lady in a Mexican restaurant,” the mother, a cosmetologist named Madi, wrote alongside a TikTok video of the incident on May 11.

In the clip, the unhinged woman in question can be heard yelling, “You don’t bring your f***ing baby to the f***ing restaurant!” and making a scene at the establishment until a group of police officers intervened.

The woman, labeled a “Karen” by social media users, reportedly complained that she and other customers could hear the baby from the other side of the restaurant.

“People at my tables and tables next to me couldn’t hear me talking,” she reportedly told another customer. The man replied by saying he “never even heard the baby” from where he was sitting.

Realizing her disruptive behavior was being caught on camera, the woman looked at Madi and flipped her off with a smile.

The incident reportedly took place at Jalapeño Grill, a restaurant located in Gulfport, Mississippi

In a subsequent video, the mother explained that the whole restaurant rallied against the customer because “she was being so feral.”

She also clarified that her baby wasn’t crying the whole time she was at the restaurant. “I would’ve left if that were the case, but it was not,” she said.

The Mississippi resident explained that her son had made a sound after his grandmother took a pen from his hand.

“The lady was like, ‘I can’t hear over the f***ing kids,’ so as any mother would do, I got up from my seat so quickly.”

The baby’s mother, Madi, said she received support from the other customers after being pushed by the woman

When Madi approached the unnamed customer, she said she was “hiding in her cubby like a scared little puppy.”

The mother claims she was pushed first, which she took as a “green light” to defend herself.

“The cops gave everyone the chance to pack their stuff up, so I did that. She did not.”



Madi then shared a mugshot photo of the aggressor, indicating that she had been arrested.

Watch the video below:

Most people supported the mom for standing up for her child. “Good for you for sticking up for your babies!! I would have done the same thing,” commented a social media user.

“He’s a kid. You don’t have to explain yourself! Good for you for stepping up for your child!!” a separate person wrote.

“Peace and quiet is at home. You share public spaces with the public,” someone else pointed out, while another added, “It’s the ‘Don’t bring your baby to a restaurant’ that would have me swinging, too.”

However, others questioned her decision to confront the customer over the comment she had made about her baby’s behavior, arguing that she should have simply ignored the woman.

Madi said her son had only made a small amount of noise and claimed she would have left the restaurant if that wasn’t the case

This isn’t the first time that people have complained about children at restaurants. To prevent tense situations, a restaurant in New York rewards parents of “well-behaved” kids with a special discount for contributing to a quiet environment.

Meanwhile, a pub in Hertfordshire, East of England, took things one step further by banning children altogether 11 years ago.

Opinions were mixed regarding Madi and the other customer’s behavior

