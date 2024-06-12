Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Open Credit Cards In Kid’s Name, Rack Up $15,000 Worth Of Debt
Family, Relationships

Parents Open Credit Cards In Kid’s Name, Rack Up $15,000 Worth Of Debt

You’d expect that grownups are better at handling money than their kids. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Just because someone is older doesn’t automatically make them wiser. Nor does it mean they’ll make good financial decisions. In some cases, adults even try to take advantage of their more naive or trusting family and friends.

Internet user u/Parental-problematic asked the r/CreditScore online community for help handling a tough situation at home. They revealed how their parents secretly took out a bunch of credit cards in their name, racking up a massive debt. Read on for the full story, as well as a captivating update about what the author did next.

    A bad credit score and massive debt can have a deeply negative impact on your future

    Image credits: damirkhabirov (not the actual image)

    An internet user opened up about how they found out that their parents stole their identity to open a few credit cards

    Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Parental-problematic

    It’s most often close family and friends who commit identity theft

    According to the author of the viral story, they found out about the $15,000 debt in their name completely by accident. As it turns out, the two adults used their kid’s identity to open a few credit cards.

    The parents’ “logic” was that their kid could simply declare bankruptcy and that the debt didn’t matter much because they wouldn’t be buying property any time soon. In other words, the couple felt entitled to their kid’s good credit score and identity to get access to more money.

    In response, the author filed a police report. They also got in touch with the authorities after they were unceremoniously kicked out of their parents’ house. It’s likely that the situation will only escalate from there.

    “The state’s attorney’s office will be in contact in the next few weeks regarding identity theft charges. He said he believes they will likely prosecute, possibly as soon as this week,” they wrote. Unfortunately, u/Parental-problematic’s account was suspended, so we were unable to reach out to them for further comment.

    According to SoFi Learn, it’s easier for a person’s relatives to commit identity theft because they have easier access to their personal information. Often, it’s someone who’s vulnerable who is the victim, like children or seniors.

    In three-quarters of child identity fraud cases, the perpetrators are either family members or friends. Meanwhile, when it comes to senior identity fraud, nearly two-thirds of the time, it’s a family member who is at fault.

    If you don’t solve the problem ASAP, your plans could get derailed

    While ‘family is family’ rings true, it doesn’t give someone related to you by blood the right to do anything and everything they want with your identity or finances. Not only does it erode trust on a deeply personal level, but it can also throw a wrench into your future plans.

    While a bad credit score isn’t the end of the world (you can recover from it), it does make life a heck of a lot harder than it has to be.

    Investopedia points out that a bad credit score means that you’ll have a harder time taking out car and home loans and qualifying for a regular credit card in the future.

    Even if you do get a loan, the odds are that you’ll get saddled with a high interest rate. In other words, you’ll end up paying more because your credit score shows you’re untrustworthy. You’ll also end up shelling out more for auto and homeowners insurance.

    Meanwhile, your career prospects can suffer, too. If you’re applying for high-ranking positions, especially in organizations linked to finances, your low credit score can be a huge red flag to your prospective employers.

    There’s another issue as well. If you don’t report the identity theft, the authorities might consider you an accessory to the crime. Getting a criminal record is also going to make it harder for you to get a good job in the future. So, the best course of action is to file reports with the authorities and the credit card issuers.

    In the meantime, it’s probably best to distance yourself from the people who feel entitled to your good credit. Family members are supposed to support one another, not take advantage.

    What would you have done if you were in the author’s shoes, dear Pandas? Has anyone ever stolen your identity or opened credit cards in your name? What did you do then? You can share your thoughts in the comments section.

    The internet had a few suggestions to share with the author. Here’s what they told them

    Later, the author shared an update about how they started solving the problem

    Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Parental-problematic

    Here’s how some folks reacted after they read the second half of the story

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can someone explain the legal situation here bc this could never happen in my country? To open a bank account or have a card issued you need to identify yourself in person or via a certified process. No way could I do that for my adult son.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marcosvalencia avatar
    Marcos Valencia
    Marcos Valencia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indeed. I'm Spanish and run my own business. I opened and closed credit lines and bank accounts from remote and probably the last time I visited a bank office or similar it was 4-5 years ago. But, yes, first I had to obtain my digital certificates (personal and for the business), and I had to visit a government agency, show my documents, register my mobile number... and I receive all kind of alerts and notifications for every movement (many of them imply MFA to conclude).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Credit score is unknown in my countries (the one I was born in and the one I currently live). One avoids to get into unecessary debt = credit cards are paid fully every month. Mortgage and car are normal debts. Plus credit cards require personal identification, it is impossible to apply for one as family member. If you cannot apply yourself, you are not fit for the resonsibilities a credit card brings with it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
