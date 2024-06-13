Man Shares Restaurant Owner’s Attempt To ‘Steal’ His Date By Sliding Into Her DMs, Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

First dates with your crushes are always exciting. The rush of finally being with them, talking face to face, sharing personal experiences, laughing at the stupidest things, the playful flirting with butterflies in your stomach, it’s an extraordinary event. Just imagine, you are on that much-anticipated date with your crush and everything is working out perfectly. But suddenly, something so strange happens, that your date goes from cute and whimsical to weird and unforgettable.

And that’s exactly how things played out for this TikToker. He went on a date with his crush at a French restaurant, but then, the owner slid into her DMs and tried to ask her out while they were having dinner. He shared this experience on TikTok and his video went viral, garnering 1.3M views!

More info: TikTok

Man asked out his crush and when she said yes, they went for a date at a French restaurant where everything was going smoothly

Image credits: justinassada

The owner asked them about their dinner but only focused on the woman, and later, when they decided to split the bill, he first took away the man’s card and then her card, but didn’t return

Image credits: justinassada

This story is about TikToker Justin Assada and his weird first date with a special girl. He began by explaining how he had a crush on a girl that he was following on social media but she lived far from him. But one day, luck favored him and he saw that she was in his city, so he jumped on the opportunity and asked her out. To his delight, she said yes, so he booked a table at a French restaurant near his house.

During the date, everything was going perfectly. They were enjoying each other’s company and having a wonderful time. But then, out of nowhere, something unexpected happened. The owner of the restaurant, a short, bald French man, came over to talk to them and asked them how the food was. Well, that’s not uncommon, they often come and interact with customers to extend their hospitality. But guess what? This particular owner had eyes only for the woman and didn’t even look at the man.

Image credits: Kate Townsend (not the actual photo)

When he was done talking, he put the bill on the table and the man took out his card to pay. At the same time, the woman did just exactly that. She said, “Thanks for taking me out. I know I’m your guest. I know you want to pay, but please, I take a lot of pride in my work ethic, my independence. It would mean a lot if you respect me enough to split the bill.” Although people and their mindsets are changing, only 36% of people in the US prefer to split the bill (or go Dutch) on the first date. So it sounds like a pretty fair gesture from her side.

However, there’s still that other percentage of people who don’t think much about “going Dutch”. And it seemed like the restaurant owner was one of them because he looked like he had seen a ghost when he spotted the two cards. He even went a step further and commented on the situation, accused the man, and said, “Why are you splitting the bill with such a beautiful girl?” You may think it wasn’t his place to judge who paid the bill, but not everyone has a similar mindset, do they?

Image credits: Mirza Polat (not the actual photo)

He got her name from the card, DMed her on Insta, and asked her out, which annoyed the couple, so the man called him out while leaving, but he blamed the cooks and played dumb

The man had to explain to him that they had mutually decided to split the bill and he didn’t want to disrespect his date. After that, the owner took the man’s card and went back. So the man felt the owner was going to use his card for the bill. But he came with just the man’s side of the bill and went back with the woman’s card for quite a while.

While he was gone, they were chatting and talking about someone the man knew who had DMed the woman. So, she opened her Instagram and looked stunned. She told him that the restaurant had just DMed her thrice in a row! And no, it was not to get her feedback, rather it was the owner asking her out on a date where he would pay the bill. Yes, shocking, right?

The Business & Financial Times has an article where they said, “It is important to take note of some aspects of flirting. Firstly, flirting at the frontline, by its nature, is neither good nor bad. It is just another form of interpersonal communication. It’s the motives of the flirter that makes flirting either an acceptable act or a detestable one. If the intention is merely to make a customer feel special and welcomed, then there is actually no problem. However, if the intention is selfish gain, then there is a real problem.”

From the looks of it, the owner definitely had selfish intentions. And unwanted attention or unwanted flirting can obviously make things awkward for a person. Although they laughed about it, the man was annoyed with the owner and decided to confront him about it. Even the woman must’ve felt awkward or mildly angry because she backed the man and said that he should really talk to him.

Image credits: Jean Carlos (not the actual photo)

When they were leaving, the owner was at the door, greeting people. And, continuing to act creepily, he gave a weird smile to the woman and asked her to come again. So, the man confronted him and of course, he denied it, even blaming the cooks for it, but never admitted that he did something wrong.

As per Psychology Today, “Some people refuse to admit they’re wrong, even in the face of overwhelming evidence, due to a fragile ego. If one cannot psychologically handle being wrong, they may deny facts to defend their actions or beliefs.” Well, our restaurant owner perfectly fits this description, doesn’t he? Blaming the cooks for his own actions really just sounds ridiculous!

And what did it all result in? The two people decided never to go to the restaurant ever again. 60% of people believe that good customer service is key to customer retention. So, how does the owner expect customer retention when he goes and flirts with the customers?

Netizens enjoyed a good laugh after they heard the story. While they had fun roasting the owner, many of them applauded the TikToker for confronting him about his actions. But before we take a look at the comments, would you like to share your experience? Tell us about any weird dates that you have been on – we’d love to hear about them, so just scroll down and type away.

Netizens were left laughing about the incident and some even cheered the man for calling out the owner

