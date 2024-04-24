ADVERTISEMENT

Probably most of you will agree that discussing who should actually pay on a date is quite common. Everyone has different beliefs – they may have been influenced by the way that they were raised, how they want to be treated or any other factors. And, well – everyone’s opinion is right, as long as nobody is being ripped off.

However, not having the same expectation can bring quite a conflict or even break a friendship, as it happened to one Reddit user. This woman agreed to split the bill on a double date, which ended in her best friend being dumped.

More info: Reddit

Ending a friendship is painful, but sometimes it may be for the better

Image credits: Taha Samet Arslan (not the actual photo)

Woman shares that her best friend has been seeing a guy for a couple of months and one night she invited her to come together on a blind date

Image credits: Denys Gromov (not the actual photo)

She agreed, they went to the restaurant and everything was going well, at least until the end of dinner came and it was time to pay the bill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alpha (not the actual photo)

Her friend assured her that their men were going to pay, to which she replied that she didn’t mind splitting the bill

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

In the end, the men paid, but after coming back home, the woman received a message from her friend saying that she had ruined her relationship by offering to split the bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OkDream6816

The woman posted a few updates saying that the friendship is most definitely over

A few days ago, one Reddit user shared her story online asking for community members’ opinions on whether she was indeed being a jerk. During a double date, she made comments about being happy to split the bill that upset her best friend and even led to her being dumped by her boyfriend. The post got a lot of attention, collecting almost 9K upvotes.

The original poster (OP) started her story by sharing that her best friend, who is also her roommate, had been seeing a guy for a few months and it seemed to be going great. One night she invited OP to join her and her boyfriend on a blind date. The woman agreed and noted that it was going great until it was time to pay the bill.

The friend assured her that the men would cover it, to which the woman said that she didn’t mind splitting it. Well, after a little bit of discussion, her friend kept insisting that gentlemen always pay, they did and everyone left. The friend went to her boyfriend’s place, the OP went back home and received a text where she was scolded for offering to split the bill.

The friend said that OP ruined her relationship as now her boyfriend is contemplating the relationship because he doesn’t want to be with somebody who insists the men pay. Later on, OP shared a few updates saying the friendship is over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community members ruled that the woman was not being a jerk in this situation. “The man always pays thing is from an era where women weren’t traditionally working and weren’t making money,” one user shared. “Tbf that guy owes you a drink. You made him see exactly the kind of person he was dating. NTA. She’s not even a real friend at this point,” another added.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda got in touch with the author of this story, u/OkDream6816, who kindly agreed to share more information and thoughts about the whole situation.

To begin with, we were interested to learn about the decision to offer to split the bill despite her friend’s insistence otherwise. “I just have always felt it’s commonplace to pay for yourself,” she noted. “Unless someone explicitly says otherwise, I don’t wanna feel indebted to anyone or obligated in any way afterwards. I’m just happy to pay for my own dinner and drinks and leave it at that.”

Speaking about the possibility of reconciliation with her friend, OP emphasized that she’s already looking into moving out. “I don’t know, it showed me a side of her that I don’t really want to engage with further.”

The OP added that it seems they are just different people and while they never had any crazy issues in their own friendship and life, she thinks that probably that guy was someone her friend really wanted to keep and it’s okay.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also asked the author if there is something about the whole situation she wishes she did differently – “I would’ve held my tongue and spoken to her privately afterwards.” However, she also quickly noted that there is still a side of her that always says to stand your ground and don’t bite your tongue to make someone else happy.

“Figuring that I wasn’t even doing something harsh, just offering to pay for my own food/drinks, didn’t realize the impact it would have. But yeah, looking back would’ve just smiled and mentioned it later,” the OP shared.

Finally, the woman emphasized that she is just someone who doesn’t think others should be expected to pay or that it should ever be an assumption. “The blind date was so nice and lovely but I wasn’t into it, and I’d have felt wrong seeing him pay considering a second date wasn’t going to happen.”

And what do you guys think about this whole situation? Who was in the right and who was in the wrong? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Redditors backed up the woman saying that she can be calm as she didn’t do anything wrong