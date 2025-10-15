Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Insiders Brand Justin Trudeau’s Romance With Katy Perry A “Midlife Crisis” After Divorce
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire in formal attire, and Katy Perry posing with a rose in her mouth.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Insiders Brand Justin Trudeau’s Romance With Katy Perry A “Midlife Crisis” After Divorce

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada, has resurfaced in headlines after being photographed kissing pop star Katy Perry aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The intimate images show the 53-year-old, shirtless and wearing only jeans, embracing the 40-year-old singer as the two lounged in the sun, completely unbothered by nearby whale-watchers who looked on in disbelief.

Highlights
  • Trudeau, 53, was photographed kissing Katy Perry on a yacht months after resigning as Canada’s Prime Minister.
  • Both stars are fresh out of long-term relationships, and entering into a new stage in their lives.
  • Critics say neither Perry nor Trudeau are at their most popular, with both facing waning public favor.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” one onlooker claimed. “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and immediately realized it was Trudeau.”

For many in Canada’s political and social circles, the yacht photos are proof that Trudeau’s going through “a full-blown midlife crisis.”

    An alleged source close to Justin Trudeau explained his relationship with Katy Perry as being the result of a “midlife crisis”

    Justin Trudeau in a gray suit and pink tie, appearing serious as insiders brand his romance with Katy Perry a midlife crisis.

    Justin Trudeau in a gray suit and pink tie, appearing serious as insiders brand his romance with Katy Perry a midlife crisis.

    Image credits: Getty/Leon Neal

    The photos mark the first public confirmation of their rumored relationship, which began circulating in July after the pair were spotted dining in Montreal and later attending her concert together.

    Trudeau, who resigned as prime minister in January after nearly a decade in power, has spent the past year redefining his public image after the breakdown of his marriage.

    His relationship with Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, 50, officially ended in August 2023 after 18 years. The pair, once Canada’s most visible couple, announced their separation in a joint statement, describing the decision as being the result of “difficult conversations.”

    Grégoire, a former television presenter, had met Justin in 2003 while working as a reporter. They married two years later and went on to have three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrian.

    Justin Trudeau and wife holding hands at formal event, with focus on romance and midlife crisis keywords.

    Justin Trudeau and wife holding hands at formal event, with focus on romance and midlife crisis keywords.

    Image credits: Getty/Karwai Tang

    Their marriage was long viewed as part of Trudeau’s political brand: the young, photogenic family who helped craft his image as a modern and relatable leader. But behind that image, reports from Canadian and international outlets suggested years of growing strain under the pressures of public life.

    Katy Perry in a stylish pink outfit and hat attending an event, linked to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis discussion.

    Katy Perry in a stylish pink outfit and hat attending an event, linked to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis discussion.

    Image credits: Getty/Gareth Cattermole

    “He’s free from the ties of office and his marriage,” a source allegedly close to Trudeau told Page Six. “This is a big exhale for him. He spent much of his 40s straitjacketed with his duties.”

    Both the singer and the politician find themselves facing similar challenges as they enter a new stage in their lives

    Neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau are enjoying peak popularity at the moment. 

    Perry’s latest album, 143, was met with lukewarm reviews, and her recent Blue Origin space trip turned her into the poster girl for out of touch celebrities in the eyes of critics.

    Trudeau, for his part, left office amid plummeting approval ratings and widespread criticism of how he had handled ethics controversies and economic unrest.

    Justin Trudeau in a light blue shirt and tie, sitting indoors with a neutral expression, related to romance and midlife crisis.

    Justin Trudeau in a light blue shirt and tie, sitting indoors with a neutral expression, related to romance and midlife crisis.

    Image credits: Instagram/justinpjtrudeau

    In that context, their relationship has been described by insiders as mutually convenient. “They both need a boost and it may be a mutually beneficial thing,” the source added.

    Many have speculated that the pair met through Perry’s powerful social circle, specifically Lauren Sánchez, the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the latter of whom Trudeau first met in 2018 during Amazon’s expansion into Canada.

    The source said Perry is eager to have fun after a particularly complicated year both professionally and personally

    Katy Perry holding a rose in her mouth, wearing a floral dress, related to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis after divorce topic.

    Katy Perry holding a rose in her mouth, wearing a floral dress, related to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis after divorce topic.

    Image credits: Instagram/katyperry

    Just like Trudeau, Perry is navigating the aftermath of a painful separation.

    The pop star ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom in July after nearly a decade of an on-and-off relationship that included one engagement, one child, and several public reconciliations.

    The two separated amicably, speaking about maintaining a respectful co-parenting relationship going forward.

    “She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he’s no longer prime minister,” said a source close to the new pair. “They have a lot in common, and there’s an attraction.”

    Justin Trudeau in a formal suit sitting with Jeff Bezos against a backdrop of Canadian flags during a discussion.

    Justin Trudeau in a formal suit sitting with Jeff Bezos against a backdrop of Canadian flags during a discussion.

    Image credits: X/JustinTrudeau

    Perry even seemed to wink at the budding relationship during a London concert this week. 

    When a fan jokingly proposed to her onstage, she replied, “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time. You should’ve asked me about 48 hours ago.”

    The two share both a preference for the spotlight and an understanding of the pressures that come with it

    Katy Perry in a blue jumpsuit posing outdoors at dusk, related to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis news.

    Katy Perry in a blue jumpsuit posing outdoors at dusk, related to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis news.

    Image credits: Instagram/katyperry

    The relationship, while surprising to some, feels predictable to those who have followed Trudeau over the years. His need to stay relevant and talked about has often been described as an extension of his father’s alleged fascination with fame.

    “Nobody who knows Justin thought he’d date a civilian after being PM,” Canadian columnist Shinan Govani told Page Six. “He’s inextricably wedded to the spotlight.”

    Justin Trudeau shopping in a store, wearing a hat and jacket, amid rumors of romance and midlife crisis after divorce.

    Justin Trudeau shopping in a store, wearing a hat and jacket, amid rumors of romance and midlife crisis after divorce.

    Image credits: Instagram/justinpjtrudeau

    Trudeau’s father, Pierre, was famously linked to Hollywood stars including Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall during his time as Prime Minister. Those close to Justin say the younger Trudeau inherited that same appetite for attention.

    “Justin has always been a performer,” the source added. “He used to be a drama teacher before politics. He wants to be on stage.”

    Justin Trudeau serving a meal with family, linked to insiders branding his romance as a midlife crisis after divorce.

    Justin Trudeau serving a meal with family, linked to insiders branding his romance as a midlife crisis after divorce.

    Image credits: Instagram/sophiegregoiretrudeau

    Perry, a global performer who has long lived her personal life in public view, seems to share Trudeau’s taste for high-profile partners

    Beyond Orlando Bloom, she has been romantically linked to several well-known figures over the years, including comedian Russell Brand, and musician John Mayer.

    “Who better than Katy Perry to understand what it feels like to have peaked in the mid-2010s?” a reader joked.

    “Mr. Justin Perry.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the new couple

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Justin Trudeau’s midlife crisis and romance with Katy Perry after divorce.

    Alt text: Social media comment discussing Justin Trudeau’s midlife crisis and romance with Katy Perry after divorce.

    Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry rumored romance amid midlife crisis following divorce, according to insiders.

    Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry rumored romance amid midlife crisis following divorce, according to insiders.

    Comment on Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry described as a midlife crisis after his divorce.

    Comment on Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry described as a midlife crisis after his divorce.

    Comment about Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry described as a midlife crisis after divorce.

    Comment about Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry described as a midlife crisis after divorce.

    Comment by Tina Segriff expressing opinions on Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry after divorce.

    Comment by Tina Segriff expressing opinions on Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry after divorce.

    Comment by Rick Carsten saying sounds like a lucky guy, related to insiders branding Justin Trudeau romance with Katy Perry a midlife crisis.

    Comment by Rick Carsten saying sounds like a lucky guy, related to insiders branding Justin Trudeau romance with Katy Perry a midlife crisis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Donna Hanson saying he lives for attention about Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Donna Hanson saying he lives for attention about Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis.

    Comment by Lynda White questioning the labeling of Justin Trudeau’s romance as a midlife crisis after divorce.

    Comment by Lynda White questioning the labeling of Justin Trudeau’s romance as a midlife crisis after divorce.

    Comment by Andrea Santin-Evans stating adults and singles should have fun, relating to insiders branding Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry a midlife crisis.

    Comment by Andrea Santin-Evans stating adults and singles should have fun, relating to insiders branding Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry a midlife crisis.

    Facebook comment by Janet Haycock-Millikin saying they are both single who cares who they date, relating to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis.

    Facebook comment by Janet Haycock-Millikin saying they are both single who cares who they date, relating to Justin Trudeau romance midlife crisis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the rumored romance involving Justin Trudeau amid midlife crisis talks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the rumored romance involving Justin Trudeau amid midlife crisis talks.

    Comment by Jennifer Felhazi expressing concern about a relationship choice related to insiders branding Justin Trudeau’s romance.

    Comment by Jennifer Felhazi expressing concern about a relationship choice related to insiders branding Justin Trudeau’s romance.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
