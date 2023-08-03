Canadian PM Justin Trudeau And Wife Are Separating After 18 Years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced on Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

In nearly identical statements on their Instagram accounts, the pair announced their decision to part ways, revealing that it came after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The prime minister’s office also confirmed that they have both signed a legal separation agreement.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he wrote.

After 18 years of marriage, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announce parting ways

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. According to the report by Canada’s Globe and Mail, Justin and Sophie will share the custody of their children.

The 51-year-old Prime Minister will continue to reside at Rideau Cottage with the children, while Sophie has already relocated to another property in Ottawa. She plans to visit Rideau Cottage regularly to spend time with the children and will stay there whenever Trudeau is away on travel.

The couple announced the unfortunate news in a nearly identical Instagram post on Wednesday

Image credits: justinpjtrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

“After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” the statement has said

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

The prime minister’s office also confirmed that Justin and Sophie have already signed a divorce agreement

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Justin and Sophie have three children: 15-year-old Zavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace, and 9-year-old Hadrien

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

The couple first met as children in Montreal when Sophie was a classmate of his youngest brother. They later reconnected as adults in 2003

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

The couple wed tied the knot at the Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont, a Roman Catholic church in Montreal, in 2005

Image credits: JustinTrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Justin followed in the footsteps of his father, Pierre Trudeau, when he was sworn in as Canada’s Prime Minister in 2015

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

Image credits: sophiegregoiretrudeau

The couple first met as children in Montreal when Sophie was a classmate of his youngest brother, Michel. They later reconnected as adults in 2003, while she was working as a TV entertainment reporter and they co-hosted a charity gala.

On May 28, 2005, the couple exchanged vows in an official ceremony held at the Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont, a Roman Catholic church in Montreal. According to the insights by CBC, as Sophie entered the church, she joyfully exclaimed, “I am the luckiest woman in the world.”

Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office. During the elder Trudeau’s last year as the Prime Minister, he and Margaret Trudeau separated in 1979, eventually finalizing their divorce in 1984.

People reacted to the shocking news with heartfelt support and understanding