“Wrong Memes” is a Facebook page that shares various dark and sometimes even unsettling memes. The page was created back in January of 2022. Currently, it has over 5K likes and nearly 9K followers.

So, since the page’s owners decided to go the dark humor route, did you know that this type of humor, which, frankly, is not for everyone, has quite a lot of different names? Besides our mentioned one, black humor/comedy or dark comedy are the most common ones. Then it can also be called morbid humor and gallows humor, which is a little less heard, at least in our experience.

Basically, dark humor is a comedy style that makes fun of things that usually are considered to be taboo or even painful to discuss.

The first time black humor was noticed was in a 1965 mass-market paperback titled Black Humor edited by Bruce Jay Friedman. It was one of the first American anthologies meant to analyze black humor as a literary genre.