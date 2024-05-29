Jon Bon Jovi Raves Over Son And Millie Bobby Brown’s “Secret” Wedding: She “Looked Gorgeous”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Bon Jovi couldn’t be happier about his son’s marriage to Millie Bobby Brown.

The rock star confirmed that Jake Bongiovi and the Stranger Things actress tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” Bon Jovi told BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday (May 28).

“It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”

While many details about this ceremony remain private, Millie’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, revealed that he would be serving as the young couple’s officiant.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I have one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” said Matthew, who played Eleven’s “Papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner, on the Netflix show.

The 20-year-old actress and the 22-year-old model started dating in 2021, making their relationship public in November of that year.

The young couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony earlier this month

Image credits: jakebongiovi

The pair got engaged in April 2023. Millie announced the news with a photo of the couple smiling that showed her wearing a diamond ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the post, using a lyric from Taylor Swift’s Lover.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” the rockstar said of the newlyweds

Image credits: jakebongiovi

The Damsel star revealed that her husband made a memorable proposal, popping the question underwater while they were diving.

“I was like, 8 a.m.? Dive? And he’s telling me we’re going to the same spot we usually go to. I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new. He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot,'” Millie recalled during a March 2024 interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After going “many meters down,” Jake surprised his wife by handing her a shell with the ring inside.

“The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” he added

Love is in the air! 💍👀 Rock icon @jonbonjovi reflects on his son Jake tying the knot with English actress Millie Bobby Brown 🫶 #TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/VjJyrfUjUi pic.twitter.com/pxtCnTtHmX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 28, 2024

Share icon The 22-year-old model and the 20-year-old actress confirmed their relationship in 2021



Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The pair is reportedly planning to have a larger wedding ceremony in the United States this year

Image credits: jakebongiovi

Millie revealed that she felt a connection with Jake from the moment they met.

“After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she told the Sunday Times.

“You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’]. It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

People congratulated the young couple on their wedding

