JoJo Siwa Reveals Painful Aftermath Of Wedding After Walking Down The Aisle With Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa recently attended her brother Jayden Siwa’s wedding with boyfriend Chris Hughes and her pet dog BowBow.

The Karma singer traveled to Jayden and his wife Abbie Crandall’s Palm Springs wedding on February 28, arriving in a backless silver sequin gown with matching stilettos.

After the event, Siwa took to social media to share that her glamorous attire came with a “cost” and updated her fans with a picture of her feet.

Siwa, who came out as a lesbian in 2021, walked down the aisle at the wedding with boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Many of her fans criticized the relationship and accused her of cheating on her former partner.

Days before the wedding, Siwa reunited with Hughes and his family at Los Angeles International Airport and shared a hug.

JoJo Siwa revealed the consequences of wearing high heels at her brother’s wedding

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

After the wedding, Siwa told her followers that while many people were impressed by her keeping her high heels on, she definitely paid the price.

“I’ve seen a lot of videos going around like ‘Oh, JoJo’s dancing in her heels at the wedding, JoJo’s the girl, JoJo never takes her heels off,’” Siwa started.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

“I refuse to k*ll the outfit, I refuse to ruin the outfit!” she explained. “I used to be a dress-and-sneakers girl all the time but that was like the fashion and style. But now, with these long luscious dresses, you got to keep the heels on. However, I am very much so paying for it now.”

Siwa panned the camera to her feet, which had seemingly bled through her socks near the back of her heel and ankle.

She captioned the video: “But at what cost, girl?”

JoJo Siwa cleared up cheating allegations after Big Brother rumors

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

Siwa and Hughes walked down the aisle at Jayden’s wedding, arms linked, with both of their families in attendance. The only photo Siwa posted from the evening was also of Hughes, holding her pet Yorkshire Terrier, BowBow.

“The only photo I took all night,” Siwa said, sharing the picture on her Instagram story. “Don’t worry, there was a photographer, but this was the thing that apparently I really cared to get my own camera out for.”

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

Siwa met Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. in April 2025 when she was still in a relationship with Australian actor Kath Ebbs. Her close chemistry with Hughes on the show caught fans’ attention, who accused her of betraying her partner.

“She cheated and publicly humiliated Kath,” one person wrote as Siwa addressed the rumors after the show ended.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

The singer shared on The Viall Files, a podcast on pop culture dating and relationships hosted by former Bachelor star Nick Viall, that Hughes was not one of the reasons she broke up with Ebbs. “Don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not… I would not, and I have not,” she said.

She also alleged that she got “cussed out” by her ex-partner at the Big Brother wrap party.

Netizens speculated that Siwa was now dating Hughes, as the two were spotted together and posted each other’s photos on social media.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

Siwa shared on The Useless Hotline Podcast that Hughes defended her against homophobic comments on Big Brother, saying, “That showed Chris’s true personality, and it was beautiful to see.”

JoJo Siwa faced severe backlash for dating Chris Hughes after coming out as a lesbian

Siwa came out as a lesbian in 2021, shortly before revealing her relationship with Kylie Prew, and established herself as an advocate for the LGBTQ community in the industry in the coming years.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

On her 22nd birthday, Siwa shared a photo of her resting her head on Hughes’s shoulder, which many took as a confirmation of their relationship. Some called her out for dating a man, others pointed out the 10-year age gap between her and Hughes.

“Not JoJo cheating and dating a man 10 years her senior,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Aren’t you a lesbian?”

“This really is so nasty to see,” one person commented. “Identifying as a lesbian woman and trying to claim yourself as a gay/queer icon, then not even 6 months later, cheating on your GF with a man. Really, girl?”

“So was the gay thing a PR move lol or is this? I’m so confused,” one more said.

Siwa told Daily Mail’s You Magazine in June 2025 that when she came out in 2021, she felt pressured to do so.

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

“When I came out at 17, I said: ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender], but then I kind of boxed myself in, and I said: ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure,” Siwa said. “In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times, from people I know, from partners I’ve had.”

“So it was just a phase.” Netizens reacted to JoJo Siwa attending her brother’s wedding with boyfriend Chris Hughes

