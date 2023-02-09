67 Times People Had Awful Taste When It Came To Shoes But Executed Their Ideas Perfectly
Do you ever stare at an item of clothing and wonder what the ever-loving heck went through the designer’s mind when they made it? We know we have… and we can’t wait to share those fun experiences with you, dear Pandas.
The ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit is a massively popular online community of nearly 1.9 million members who document quality craftsmanship that is, ironically, somewhat tasteless (or wonderfully tasteful, depending on your point of view!). We’ve collected some of the most overdesigned and bizarre examples of shoes that are bound to confuse and amuse you. Scroll down and upvote the pics that you love to hate and hate to love! We're not going to lie, some of these designs actually work quite well... the pigeon shoes, in particular, are exquisite.
This post may include affiliate links.
Pigeon Shoes
This Marge Simpson Shoe
“Human Skin” Shoes
Broadly speaking, we feel like there are three types of people when it comes to shoes. The first enjoy functionality and comfort. If their shoes do what they’re supposed to do (i.e. keep their feet warm, cool, dry, and don’t slip on the ice, depending on where they’re going), they’re perfectly happy!
Meanwhile, others want a good mix of function and form. Not only do the shoes have to do what they’re designed for, they also have to look good. Aesthetics are important, after all. And whether we want to admit it or not, we want to leave a positive impression on our friends, coworkers, family members, and even complete strangers. It’s great to be thought of as stylish.
These Shoes Found In A Second-Hand Shop
These Gum Shoe High Heels
Went To The Dollar Store.. Found Grass Shoes
I sometimes like the sensation of grass on my feet so I’ll probably buy them to wear indoors
Finally, we have true fashion lovers who embrace the form of the item of clothing at the expense of its functionality. What this means, in short, is that they enjoy how their shoes look and what impact they have on everyone else to the extent that they’re willing to sacrifice comfort. Think—high heels.
However, for some stylish Pandas, a trendy pair of heels or a bespoke pair of formal dress shoes aren’t enough. So they push the limits of taste and play around with interesting and unique shoe designs. Some of them work perfectly. Others end up being featured on the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit.
School Supplies Shoes
Pasta Shoes
Transparent Athletic Shoes
Just because something is expensive and expertly crafted doesn’t automatically mean that it’s objectively tasteful. It can, however, be a way to have fun, relax, and start a discussion. If you want to stand out, you have to be willing to take fashion risks. Of course, not all of them will pay off, but you’re likely to cause a buzz either way.
Similarly, clothing designers also want to push the limits of what’s acceptable and stylish. Pretty much everyone wants to be known for quality work and for starting global trends. So it’s not surprising that some creators experiment with the line between good and bad taste.
These Shoes Make Me Sad
Teeth Shoes
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatball Shoes
You'd definitely notice them if you went pasta in the street.
Naturally, some designs fall short of the public’s expectations. However, others can be surprise hits. And it’s not always apparent what will work and what will fail until your clothes are out there, in the wide world, being worn and criticized and analyzed by other designers.
My Footwear Design Entry For A Local Competition
Armoured Crocs
The Infamous Adidas “Shackle Shoes”
Good design will, inevitably, be about finding a balance between the creator’s vision for the product, as well as what the consumer values. Quality design is all about empathizing with the buyer.
That means that it’s best to make the product functional, user-friendly, and visually pleasing. Overly-complex, over-designed pieces might look great in a gallery or on the runway but might not appeal to the average person.
These Adidas Shoes
"Italian Metal Tip Party Shoes"
I See You Shackle Shoes And I Raise You These, Teddy Shoes
I kind of like them though? they look adorable but hard to clean xD
If an expert is left to create whatever they want, with no interaction with the outside world, their designs might be more akin to art than actual functional products.
Meanwhile, if the creator listens solely to what the market wants, they might be left creating generic, boring, and ‘safe’ designs that likely won’t stand out from the crowd. Balance is imperative!
Zucchini Shoes
I have questions. Are they shoes that look like zucchinis? Are they zucchinis that look like shoes? Are they edible? I could go on…
USB Shoes
Always have a charger and earphones at foot!
Shlooop Goop Shoes
A while ago, fashion designer Oyinda Akinfenwa explained to Bored Panda that shoes are a very important part of any outfit. It’s essential that you get them right!
“People tend to wear the wrong shoes for certain outfits which really brings down the whole look, by the time you start admiring them and get to their feet and you’re disappointed by their shoes,” she shared, adding that you can also elevate your look by getting your nails done or wearing knuckle rings.
A Horse Shoe
These Shoes
Just looking at them makes my ankles twist in anticipation
Pantalones: Shoes That Are Also Leather Pants
She also pointed out that people tend to “add too much on when the outfit they’re wearing already has a lot going on which makes it seem tacky.” Less is more, in some cases.
The designer shared that “it’s hard to notice your own mistakes on your outfits until someone points them out because, to you, it seems amazing because it is your work and you want to be proud of it, without realizing it may not be exactly as good as you think.” In other words, an outsider’s opinion on your ideas can be invaluable!
Sax Shoes
Baby Shoes
So wrong on so many levels. But my first question is, how's your mental health? My second question is why are those poor babies naked?
Nice Shoes
Which of these shoe designs made you do a double take, dear Pandas? Which pairs did you loathe? Were there any that you’d actually love to wear in public? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Meanwhile, for some more delightful posts about the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit, check out Bored Panda’s recent features right here, here, and here.
Hoof Shoes
Good for parties if you don't mind being the centaur of attention (sorry...old dad joke xd)