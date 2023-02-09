Do you ever stare at an item of clothing and wonder what the ever-loving heck went through the designer’s mind when they made it? We know we have… and we can’t wait to share those fun experiences with you, dear Pandas.

The ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit is a massively popular online community of nearly 1.9 million members who document quality craftsmanship that is, ironically, somewhat tasteless (or wonderfully tasteful, depending on your point of view!). We’ve collected some of the most overdesigned and bizarre examples of shoes that are bound to confuse and amuse you. Scroll down and upvote the pics that you love to hate and hate to love! We're not going to lie, some of these designs actually work quite well... the pigeon shoes, in particular, are exquisite.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pigeon Shoes

Pigeon Shoes

GNN_Contato Report

19points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, ngl, I actually love these

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

This Marge Simpson Shoe

This Marge Simpson Shoe

froopy_doo Report

13points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well this is just amazing

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

“Human Skin” Shoes

“Human Skin” Shoes

LJayEsq Report

13points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

O:O how do I unsee this abomination?

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Broadly speaking, we feel like there are three types of people when it comes to shoes. The first enjoy functionality and comfort. If their shoes do what they’re supposed to do (i.e. keep their feet warm, cool, dry, and don’t slip on the ice, depending on where they’re going), they’re perfectly happy!

Meanwhile, others want a good mix of function and form. Not only do the shoes have to do what they’re designed for, they also have to look good. Aesthetics are important, after all. And whether we want to admit it or not, we want to leave a positive impression on our friends, coworkers, family members, and even complete strangers. It’s great to be thought of as stylish.
#4

These Shoes Found In A Second-Hand Shop

These Shoes Found In A Second-Hand Shop

katefromthenorth Report

13points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are actually kinda cool though

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

These Gum Shoe High Heels

These Gum Shoe High Heels

thebayallday Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Went To The Dollar Store.. Found Grass Shoes

Went To The Dollar Store.. Found Grass Shoes

Altenalo Report

11points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sometimes like the sensation of grass on my feet so I’ll probably buy them to wear indoors

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Finally, we have true fashion lovers who embrace the form of the item of clothing at the expense of its functionality. What this means, in short, is that they enjoy how their shoes look and what impact they have on everyone else to the extent that they’re willing to sacrifice comfort. Think—high heels.

However, for some stylish Pandas, a trendy pair of heels or a bespoke pair of formal dress shoes aren’t enough. So they push the limits of taste and play around with interesting and unique shoe designs. Some of them work perfectly. Others end up being featured on the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit.
#7

School Supplies Shoes

School Supplies Shoes

BoxBopChallenge Report

11points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pencil cases are overrated anyway!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Pasta Shoes

Pasta Shoes

super_corndog Report

10points
POST
Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How delicious would dinner be with them bad boys

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Transparent Athletic Shoes

Transparent Athletic Shoes

monkeyfetus Report

10points
POST
View more comments

Just because something is expensive and expertly crafted doesn’t automatically mean that it’s objectively tasteful. It can, however, be a way to have fun, relax, and start a discussion. If you want to stand out, you have to be willing to take fashion risks. Of course, not all of them will pay off, but you’re likely to cause a buzz either way.

Similarly, clothing designers also want to push the limits of what’s acceptable and stylish. Pretty much everyone wants to be known for quality work and for starting global trends. So it’s not surprising that some creators experiment with the line between good and bad taste.
#10

These Shoes Make Me Sad

These Shoes Make Me Sad

KrissiKross Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#11

Teeth Shoes

Teeth Shoes

LotusRepublic Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#12

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatball Shoes

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatball Shoes

UnicornArachnid Report

9points
POST
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'd definitely notice them if you went pasta in the street.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Naturally, some designs fall short of the public’s expectations. However, others can be surprise hits. And it’s not always apparent what will work and what will fail until your clothes are out there, in the wide world, being worn and criticized and analyzed by other designers.
#13

My Footwear Design Entry For A Local Competition

My Footwear Design Entry For A Local Competition

Lulu_Antichrist Report

8points
POST
Isa Reyes
Isa Reyes
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no bc this is actually so cool

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Armoured Crocs

Armoured Crocs

cricklecoux Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#15

The Infamous Adidas “Shackle Shoes”

The Infamous Adidas “Shackle Shoes”

b0nsley Report

7points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be a prisoner of Adidas.

1
1point
reply

Good design will, inevitably, be about finding a balance between the creator’s vision for the product, as well as what the consumer values. Quality design is all about empathizing with the buyer.

That means that it’s best to make the product functional, user-friendly, and visually pleasing. Overly-complex, over-designed pieces might look great in a gallery or on the runway but might not appeal to the average person.
#16

These Adidas Shoes

These Adidas Shoes

Cgi22 Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

"Italian Metal Tip Party Shoes"

"Italian Metal Tip Party Shoes"

evil_tugboat_capn Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#18

I See You Shackle Shoes And I Raise You These, Teddy Shoes

I See You Shackle Shoes And I Raise You These, Teddy Shoes

omnitele Report

7points
POST
Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of like them though? they look adorable but hard to clean xD

2
2points
reply

If an expert is left to create whatever they want, with no interaction with the outside world, their designs might be more akin to art than actual functional products.

Meanwhile, if the creator listens solely to what the market wants, they might be left creating generic, boring, and ‘safe’ designs that likely won’t stand out from the crowd. Balance is imperative!
#19

Zucchini Shoes

Zucchini Shoes

cry724 Report

6points
POST
ThatOtherPanda
ThatOtherPanda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have questions. Are they shoes that look like zucchinis? Are they zucchinis that look like shoes? Are they edible? I could go on…

0
0points
reply
#20

USB Shoes

USB Shoes

Sensitive-Bear Report

6points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always have a charger and earphones at foot!

2
2points
reply
#21

Shlooop Goop Shoes

Shlooop Goop Shoes

Eric_The_Chicken Report

6points
POST
rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who comes up with stupid ideas like this?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

A while ago, fashion designer Oyinda Akinfenwa explained to Bored Panda that shoes are a very important part of any outfit. It’s essential that you get them right!

“People tend to wear the wrong shoes for certain outfits which really brings down the whole look, by the time you start admiring them and get to their feet and you’re disappointed by their shoes,” she shared, adding that you can also elevate your look by getting your nails done or wearing knuckle rings.
#22

A Horse Shoe

A Horse Shoe

rzt___ Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#23

These Shoes

These Shoes

TheKeen1337 Report

6points
POST
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just looking at them makes my ankles twist in anticipation

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Pantalones: Shoes That Are Also Leather Pants

Pantalones: Shoes That Are Also Leather Pants

victorian_vigilante Report

6points
POST
Liz
Liz
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn’t this what Kim K wears?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

She also pointed out that people tend to “add too much on when the outfit they’re wearing already has a lot going on which makes it seem tacky.” Less is more, in some cases.

The designer shared that “it’s hard to notice your own mistakes on your outfits until someone points them out because, to you, it seems amazing because it is your work and you want to be proud of it, without realizing it may not be exactly as good as you think.” In other words, an outsider’s opinion on your ideas can be invaluable!
#25

Sax Shoes

Sax Shoes

BigAl1117 Report

6points
POST
#26

Baby Shoes

Baby Shoes

ExpertAccident Report

6points
POST
rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So wrong on so many levels. But my first question is, how's your mental health? My second question is why are those poor babies naked?

0
0points
reply
#27

Nice Shoes

Nice Shoes

KevGold Report

6points
POST
Screeching Owl
Screeching Owl
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you need an emergency beach ball!

1
1point
reply

Which of these shoe designs made you do a double take, dear Pandas? Which pairs did you loathe? Were there any that you’d actually love to wear in public? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Meanwhile, for some more delightful posts about the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit, check out Bored Panda’s recent features right here, here, and here.
#28

Hoof Shoes

Hoof Shoes

Vayro Report

5points
POST
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for parties if you don't mind being the centaur of attention (sorry...old dad joke xd)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

These Campbell's Tomato Soup Shoes I Received For Christmas Years Ago

These Campbell's Tomato Soup Shoes I Received For Christmas Years Ago

PoopEater10 Report

5points
POST
Z
Z
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love these. I would totally wear these.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#30

These Wookie Shoes That My Brother Bought

These Wookie Shoes That My Brother Bought

NoahWilsonMagic Report

5points
POST
#31

Just Went Through My Old Shoe Collection And Realized I Always Had An Impeccable Sense For Style

Just Went Through My Old Shoe Collection And Realized I Always Had An Impeccable Sense For Style

nalabolika Report

5points
POST
rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I could wear heels I'd wear these

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Running Shoes...for Elves??

Running Shoes...for Elves??

shizzleforizzle Report

4points
POST
#33

Crocodile Leather Shoes

Crocodile Leather Shoes

reckless150681 Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#34

Nice Shoes

Nice Shoes

SmooK_LV Report

4points
POST
#35

The High Heel Sports Shoe Hybrid

The High Heel Sports Shoe Hybrid

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Felt Shoes

Felt Shoes

Silanos Report

4points
POST
#37

The Worst Tennis Shoes Ever

The Worst Tennis Shoes Ever

ReaganAbe Report

4points
POST
#38

I Personally Think These Are Beautiful And Remind Me Of Monster High Doll Shoes. My BF Does Not Like 'Em. Lol

I Personally Think These Are Beautiful And Remind Me Of Monster High Doll Shoes. My BF Does Not Like 'Em. Lol

StrawKBerry Report

4points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if Birkenstock do something like this....

0
0points
reply
#39

For The Inflatable Shoe Enthusiasts Out There

For The Inflatable Shoe Enthusiasts Out There

lovexdavis Report

4points
POST
#40

Cowboy Boot Tennis Shoes

Cowboy Boot Tennis Shoes

hivemund Report

4points
POST
#41

For Only $967, You Can Own Long Shoes! Shoooooooes, If You Will

For Only $967, You Can Own Long Shoes! Shoooooooes, If You Will

Jiin666 Report

4points
POST
#42

Try Social Distancing With Hair Shoes!

Try Social Distancing With Hair Shoes!

fitzpame Report

4points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh stop it, it's too "sexy", our world is not ready for this yet. And I hope it never will be.

0
0points
reply
#43

These Heels With No Heel

These Heels With No Heel

canhazreddit Report

3points
POST
#44

Leather Shoes

Leather Shoes

teorosso Report

3points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the urban hobbit professional

0
0points
reply
#45

Dolphin Shaped Shoes

Dolphin Shaped Shoes

charlottee963 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

These Shoes Are On Par

These Shoes Are On Par

BootyJuice11 Report

3points
POST
#47

These Shoes

These Shoes

Aware-Contract-1862 Report

3points
POST
#48

IKEA Yeezy Shoes

IKEA Yeezy Shoes

lusvig Report

3points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look comfortable.

0
0points
reply
#49

High Fashion Camel Toe Shoes

High Fashion Camel Toe Shoes

DrRowdybush Report

3points
POST
#50

These Food Bag Shoes

These Food Bag Shoes

catwithhandss Report

3points
POST
#51

These Hamburger Shoes

These Hamburger Shoes

Siansian010 Report

3points
POST
#52

Elf Shoes? I Raise You Hoof Shoes

Elf Shoes? I Raise You Hoof Shoes

jakewithar Report

3points
POST
#53

Teacup Shoes

Teacup Shoes

ExpertAccident Report

3points
POST
#54

These Shoes From Japan

These Shoes From Japan

seedbean Report

3points
POST
#55

Buzz Lightyear Shoes

Buzz Lightyear Shoes

Din_Gurevich Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Untrackable Shoes

Untrackable Shoes

Yackitori Report

2points
POST
#57

Ps2 Shoes

Ps2 Shoes

Eggballz Report

2points
POST
#58

Hideous Crocodile Shoes Giving Side Eye

Hideous Crocodile Shoes Giving Side Eye

SnapCrackleMom Report

2points
POST
#59

Pimp My Shoes

Pimp My Shoes

bouzglouf Report

2points
POST
#60

I Looked Up “Dachshund In Shoes” And Got This

I Looked Up “Dachshund In Shoes” And Got This

emmeevee Report

2points
POST
#61

Bowling Shoe Heel Day Look

Bowling Shoe Heel Day Look

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#62

These Olive Garden Shoes

These Olive Garden Shoes

LecMalenza Report

2points
POST
#63

Limited Edition Heineken Shoes With Lager Filled Soles

Limited Edition Heineken Shoes With Lager Filled Soles

CatWhenSlippery Report

2points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many people would puncture their soles?

0
0points
reply
#64

Actual Upcoming Shoes

Actual Upcoming Shoes

window-fly Report

2points
POST
#65

Cockroach Shoe Clips

Cockroach Shoe Clips