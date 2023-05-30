Man Asks For A $100K Salary For A Job That Offers Between $90K And $110K And The Interviewer Is “Flabbergasted”

Getting a good job might just be one of the hardest things to do. And while having a job and a stable income is very important as it is, so is working in a position that is right for you, one that might last a long time, pays well (of course, depending on your experience and position), and meets a few other criteria that are of different importance to each person.

Now, imagine the rage each of us would feel if we found a job that virtually met all of our criteria, went to an interview, only to learn that not everything was in reality how it was written in the job description.

Recently, a guy shared his story to one of the subreddit communities after figuring out that the salaries that are presented in job information are not necessarily what they are planning on paying you in real life. The post encouraged a discussion in the comment section as people started sharing their stories. This story gained almost 27K upvotes and more than 1.2K comments in just one day.

The man starts the story by stating that not long ago, he applied for an account executive position that offers “$90k-$110 + commission + benefits. And $90k-$110 DOE.” Now, when during the interview he was asked about salary expectations, OP asked for $100K, which is even less than suggested and the hiring manager looked like he had no idea what these numbers were.

Now, the author continues that he was looking for a company with a moral compass because he was aware that 90% of businesses lie in their job descriptions. He added that hiring managers treat applicants as though they shouldn’t ever see or expect the money that was published. After being questioned repeatedly about why he kept quiet about the job description, the guy responded that he was certain the firm knew.

“Many highly intelligent people have suggested bringing your job description with you. Please learn from my mistake,” the author added in his recent edit. Additionally, netizens shared their own experiences and suggestions. “I always mention that ‘if you can’t afford that, that’s ok, I’m not sure what kind of expertise you need, if you don’t need an expert, then I’m not the right fit anyway,’” one user shared.

One more person shared the mistake that was made when he had gone through 7 rounds of interviews only to find out that the company offered 15K below the bottom of the range. “Never again. Money is discussed in the first call,” the user added. “I always ask about the salary range before taking on any interviews. Outside of my target? I won’t even bother,” another commented.

Bored Panda contacted Sho Dewan, who is founder and CEO of Workhap. Sho has over a decade of career coaching experience, during which he has helped thousands to land their target roles, get paid what they deserve, and excel as leaders. He kindly agreed to share his insights regarding companies’ job descriptions.

“I will give companies the benefit of doubt, I don’t think they’re actively trying to lie to candidates, but they might be just trying to cast a wider net,” the expert started. “There might be times where they will get a candidate who might be a little bit above their budget, but would consider taking a pay cut or would consider taking less for a unique opportunity for a pivot into a new role.”

Now, speaking about the fake or incorrect information that companies post in their job descriptions: “With the rise of scams today in the job marketplace, I don’t think it’s a good practice for companies to post fake information or things that aren’t true,” Sho emphasized. “But I would say most companies aren’t trying to be deceitful for people,” he added. They’re trying to expand their candidate pool and trying to attract candidates that might not have considered it before.”

“Sometimes, though, I think casting a wider net leads to more delays and leads to a prolonged hiring process,” the career coach noted. “I think the best companies know who they want to know what kind of skills they are looking for. So I would encourage companies to be very hyper focused on the candidate that you do want, speak with the hiring manager so you know what kind of skills they are looking for, and then create a job description that attracts that kind of candidate.”

Now, speaking about finding the right workplace for you, Sho starts by saying that for all the candidates, young or senior, it is important to look out for red flags in the process. “I make a lot of videos on this on my Instagram and on TikTok, but if something sounds too good to be true, chances are it is,” he started. “One of the things you should look out for before you sign the job offer is if you can speak to current team members where you’d be working and get their experience.” He added that if the manager tries to explain that it’s not the company policy, that’s a big red flag.

Folks in the comment section were sharing their own experiences and suggestions for others