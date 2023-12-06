ADVERTISEMENT

The modern job interview process can be so long and tortuous that after the nth round of interviews, the applicant is often too exhausted to quit when red flags start to appear. But some company’s behavior is so terrible that people need to steer clear.

TikToker AdminAndEve shared her experience with an absolutely horrible job interview, riddled with rude interviewers and outrageous demands, like the condition that she dye her hair for the position. Bored Panda got in touch with AdminAndEve via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

More info: TikTok

One woman shared her experience going through multiple rounds of interviews for a well-paid job

Image credits: adminandeve

Four days later, she decided enough was enough and backed out

“150 to 180k. It’s five days in office, but for that money… Yeah, remember that amazing job? I just rescinded my own candidacy.

First of all, they just laid it on me that there are two jobs at the firm. And that the job that I’m interviewing for is not the 150k to 180k base. It’s 110k to 120k, in which I’m also interviewing with three other places who are offering that and are not requiring me to dye my hair. Then the interviewer was so f*****g rude.”

Image credits: adminandeve

“I mean, like, outwardly, blatantly rude. It was probably the worst interview I’ve ever had. Not from my end, but because they were nasty. The only thing they wanted to know – not about my experience, not about who I am, not to get to know me, if I’m a good fit – they wanted to know why I left each role in the last three or four years because they were shorter than the rest of my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: adminandeve

“Hi, COVID! Everybody’s getting laid off, world was on fire. Then they started judging me for having a business and when I explained to them that the company I was with liked that, they gave me the side eye, a literal side eye. They kept muting me to talk to each other.”

You can watch the full video here:

Viewers thought the requirements were insulting

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT