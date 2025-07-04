Jewel, 51, Blasted By Fans After Debuting Racy Bombshell Makeover

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are turning their backs on singer Jewel, accusing her of contradicting her values after seemingly adopting a new style and surrounding herself with a different social circle.

The Who Will Save Your Soul songstress faced heavy criticism for attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez‘s wedding weekend in Venice.

One photo she shared on social media shows the 51-year-old dressed in a lingerie corset and shorts from Dolce & Gabbana, which she wore to the couple’s pajama-themed party.

“What a wonderful three days celebrating love in the most poetic city … wearing my favorite @dolcegabbana. Congratulations @jeffbezos and @laurensanchezbezos,” Jewel captioned the post.

Last year, she was pictured partying with Lauren and the Hilton sisters in a sparkly red mini-dress at Jeff’s 60th birthday bash.

In the comments on her latest posts, people slammed the singer-songwriter for her new style and her friendship with Lauren.

“I miss the Jewel of the 90’s, who wouldn’t have fallen into this crowd. She was too smart for that,” one person wrote.

“It’s like your current actions totally contradict the messages that flowed through your lyrics for so many years,” expressed another user.

A third agreed, writing: “Same! She was my favorite! She inspired me to make the world a more just place. Now she is a sellout bootlicker.”

Others called her photos at the glamorous wedding “tone deaf” and “disappointing.”

“There was no good reason for you to attend the Bezos wedding. You used to be an amazing activist….have you abandoned your principles?” an additional user questioned.

The Grammy-nominated star has been accused of abandoning her values since becoming closer to the multibillionaire couple

Jewel, who came from humble beginnings, founded the nonprofit organization Higher Ground for Humanity in 1998 alongside her mother.

In 2009, she donated a portion of the proceeds from her tour to her Project Clean Water initiative. She also organized an auction with other musicians, including Katy Perry and Jason Mraz, to raise money for the charity.

Jewel has served as ambassador for the ReThink: Why Housing Matters initiative, which promotes the benefits of public housing in the positive impact it has on communities across the United States.

As a teen, she worked several jobs while getting herself through school.

“I was able to work hard; that is one thing my family had in spades, and that pioneering requires,” she described.

“No matter what, you have to get the job done. I helped my family on their ranch, ran hay equipment, and sang for money.”

The four-time Grammy nominee was reportedly raised in a saddle barn in Alaska with no indoor plumbing.

“It’s like your current actions totally contradict the messages that flowed through your lyrics for so many years,” one fan complained

Meanwhile, others jumped to Jewel’s defense in the comments, praising the star for her charity work. One person wrote: “She was there mostly seeking donations to her mental health foundation. The comments here are from people who have no knowledge of her integrity.”

Jewel has partnered with the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting young people’s physical and mental health.

“If you cherished her music, her being the woman she wants to be should not affect that. We are all multifaceted,” noted someone else.

A separate fan added: “Her attending a friend’s wedding and looking so fine doing it has nothing to do with a political stance or songwriting.”

In January, Jewel apologized after facing backlash for performing at a mental health awareness event hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the US Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I am a mental health advocate. If there’s anything that I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it’s that mental health affects everybody’s lives – across party lines,” she stated in an Instagram video.

The singer previously apologized after performing at an event hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The artist told her fans she was “so sorry” if they felt disappointed in her, but emphasized that “we have to find ways to engage and to participate.”

“If I can help shape policy (….), if I can help put resources or mental health tools into the hands of the most vulnerable who need it, I’m going to try and I’m going to fight,” she expressed.

“This wasn’t on my bingo card for 2025,” one Instagram user wrote

