Jewel, 51, Blasted By Fans After Debuting Racy Bombshell Makeover
Jewel, 51, posing outdoors in a black lace outfit and floral jacket, showcasing her racy bombshell makeover.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jewel, 51, Blasted By Fans After Debuting Racy Bombshell Makeover

Fans are turning their backs on singer Jewel, accusing her of contradicting her values after seemingly adopting a new style and surrounding herself with a different social circle.

The Who Will Save Your Soul songstress faced heavy criticism for attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez‘s wedding weekend in Venice.

One photo she shared on social media shows the 51-year-old dressed in a lingerie corset and shorts from Dolce & Gabbana, which she wore to the couple’s pajama-themed party.

Highlights
  • Singer Jewel faces backlash for adopting a different style and attending Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding.
  • Fans complained about the change, saying her new social circle and style clash with her activism and the messages in her music.
  • Jewel has a long history of activism, founding nonprofits like Higher Ground for Humanity and supporting mental health initiatives.

“What a wonderful three days celebrating love in the most poetic city … wearing my favorite @dolcegabbana. Congratulations @jeffbezos and @laurensanchezbezos,” Jewel captioned the post.

    Singer Jewel faced heavy criticism after changing her style and attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding
    Jewel singing on stage with microphone, wearing white top and black pants during a live musical performance.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty

    Last year, she was pictured partying with Lauren and the Hilton sisters in a sparkly red mini-dress at Jeff’s 60th birthday bash.

    In the comments on her latest posts, people slammed the singer-songwriter for her new style and her friendship with Lauren.

    “I miss the Jewel of the 90’s, who wouldn’t have fallen into this crowd. She was too smart for that,” one person wrote.

    “It’s like your current actions totally contradict the messages that flowed through your lyrics for so many years,” expressed another user.

    Jewel, 51, wearing a black lace bodysuit and floral robe, posing outdoors after debuting racy bombshell makeover.

    Image credits: jewel

    A third agreed, writing: “Same! She was my favorite! She inspired me to make the world a more just place. Now she is a sellout bootlicker.”

    Others called her photos at the glamorous wedding “tone deaf” and “disappointing.”

    “There was no good reason for you to attend the Bezos wedding. You used to be an amazing activist….have you abandoned your principles?” an additional user questioned.

    The Grammy-nominated star has been accused of abandoning her values since becoming closer to the multibillionaire couple

    Jewel posing in a red dress showcasing her racy bombshell makeover in a stylish indoor setting.

    Image credits: jewel

    Jewel, who came from humble beginnings, founded the nonprofit organization Higher Ground for Humanity in 1998 alongside her mother.

    In 2009, she donated a portion of the proceeds from her tour to her Project Clean Water initiative. She also organized an auction with other musicians, including Katy Perry and Jason Mraz, to raise money for the charity.

    Jewel, 51, posing outdoors in a pink lace suit and beige top, showcasing her racy bombshell makeover style.

    Image credits: jewel

    Jewel has served as ambassador for the ReThink: Why Housing Matters initiative, which promotes the benefits of public housing in the positive impact it has on communities across the United States.

    As a teen, she worked several jobs while getting herself through school.

    “I was able to work hard; that is one thing my family had in spades, and that pioneering requires,” she described.

    “No matter what, you have to get the job done. I helped my family on their ranch, ran hay equipment, and sang for money.”

    The four-time Grammy nominee was reportedly raised in a saddle barn in Alaska with no indoor plumbing.

    “It’s like your current actions totally contradict the messages that flowed through your lyrics for so many years,” one fan complained

    Jewel, 51, smiling in a low-cut red dress on a boat with water and historic buildings in the background.

    Image credits: jewel

    Meanwhile, others jumped to Jewel’s defense in the comments, praising the star for her charity work. One person wrote: “She was there mostly seeking donations to her mental health foundation. The comments here are from people who have no knowledge of her integrity.”

    Jewel has partnered with the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting young people’s physical and mental health. 

    “If you cherished her music, her being the woman she wants to be should not affect that. We are all multifaceted,” noted someone else.

    A separate fan added: “Her attending a friend’s wedding and looking so fine doing it has nothing to do with a political stance or songwriting.”

    Jewel wearing a white cowboy hat and blue denim jacket during sunset showcasing her makeover style.

    Image credits: jewel

    In January, Jewel apologized after facing backlash for performing at a mental health awareness event hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the US Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

    “I am a mental health advocate. If there’s anything that I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it’s that mental health affects everybody’s lives – across party lines,” she stated in an Instagram video.

    The singer previously apologized after performing at an event hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

    Jewel at an American Music Awards event wearing a navy blue dress and holding a triangular award trophy.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jewel (@jewel)


    The artist told her fans she was “so sorry” if they felt disappointed in her, but emphasized that “we have to find ways to engage and to participate.”

    “If I can help shape policy (….), if I can help put resources or mental health tools into the hands of the most vulnerable who need it, I’m going to try and I’m going to fight,” she expressed.

    “This wasn’t on my bingo card for 2025,” one Instagram user wrote

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disappointment, related to Jewel, 51, blasted by fans after makeover.

    Comment on social media reading The dress is hideous by user frostyt13 with a dog profile picture, related to Jewel 51 makeover backlash.

    Comment from user camilleqbaysee expressing disappointment about a choice related to Jewel's racy bombshell makeover at 51.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment from user foxys_lady_ questioning their previous opinion about Jewel’s racy bombshell makeover.

    Comment from social media user criticizing spelling in response to Jewel's racy bombshell makeover debut.

    A social media comment blasting Jewel, 51, after debuting her racy bombshell makeover.

    Comment on social media by user briansfunhouse saying We become what we hate with 5 likes.

    Instagram comment from user marcella_berardi1 criticizing Jewel's makeover as disappointing and tone deaf, with 55 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Another one bites the dust with a heart icon and four likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by user rutheileen74 asking who will save your soul with a sad emoji.

    User comment expressing nostalgia for Jewel of the 90s, criticizing her new racy makeover and fan backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Jewel, 51, after debuting a racy bombshell makeover.

    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    If those were your values, you just wouldn't have those sorts of personal connections.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
