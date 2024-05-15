Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Neighbor Leaves Family Without Water For The Weekend, Man Takes Revenge
Relationships

Entitled Neighbor Leaves Family Without Water For The Weekend, Man Takes Revenge

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever had a particular someone push your buttons too many times? Well, father and Reddit user Tal1968 has.

After moving into a new place with his family, he quickly realized that one of the neighbors had set out to torment them just because.

The lady spread lies about them to the community, falsely accused the folks to the police, and never showed signs of stopping. The last straw was her shutting their water off for an entire weekend.

So the man decided to get back at her, and when Thanksgiving rolled around, he found the perfect opportunity to do so.

Among other things, a dad is supposed to be a protector of his children

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

So this man took revenge on the insufferable neighbor who was continuously causing trouble for his family

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BGStock72/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kaboompics .com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tal1968

People were glad to hear that the lady got what was coming to her

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda