Entitled Neighbor Leaves Family Without Water For The Weekend, Man Takes Revenge

Ever had a particular someone push your buttons too many times? Well, father and Reddit user Tal1968 has.

After moving into a new place with his family, he quickly realized that one of the neighbors had set out to torment them just because.

The lady spread lies about them to the community, falsely accused the folks to the police, and never showed signs of stopping. The last straw was her shutting their water off for an entire weekend.

So the man decided to get back at her, and when Thanksgiving rolled around, he found the perfect opportunity to do so.

Among other things, a dad is supposed to be a protector of his children

So this man took revenge on the insufferable neighbor who was continuously causing trouble for his family

People were glad to hear that the lady got what was coming to her

