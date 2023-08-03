 Jennifer Lopez Stuns Fans With Her New $980 Bikini Pics | Bored Panda
Jennifer Lopez Stuns Fans With Her New $980 Bikini Pics
Ignas Vieversys
BoredPanda staff

Jennifer Lopez delighted fans when she shared a video of herself modeling a $980 black two-piece Valentino bikini on Instagram earlier this week.

The “On The Floor” singer turned 54 last week and marked the occasion with an opulent celebration at her and husband Ben Affleck’s new Beverly Hills mansion. She shared never-seen-before snippets from the eventful day in her newsletter, leaving followers mesmerized by not only the grandeur of the party but also JLo’s timeless elegance.

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter, On The JLo.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with her age-defying physique, modeling a tiny black Valentino bikini on her Instagram

Image credits: On The JLO

The superstar celebrated her 54th birthday with an extravagant bash at her new $60 million Beverly Hills mansion

Image credits: On The JLO

Image credits: On The JLO

One highlight of the evening was when Lopez climbed atop a table and danced away to Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time.” Despite wearing pointed-toe heels with bows, she expertly navigated around while showcasing some incredible dance moves. Her honey brown tresses were pinned halfway back for this performance which added more charm to her overall look.

Lopez also performed for guests atop a table during the party, showing off some impressive dance moves

Image credits: On The JLO

