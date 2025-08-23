Jamie Lee Curtis Has The Best Response To Fan Memes Over Her Viral Cleavage Moment

ADVERTISEMENT

High-grossing Academy Award winnerJamie Lee Curtis, 66, has responded to a social media buzz surrounding a provocative photo following a Freakier Friday viewing in Los Angeles.

She put in a surprise appearance at the Disney El Capitan theater less than a week ago, wearing a stylish suit.

Disney Studios then posted a string of snippets from the movie with provocative footage of the actress in the same attire, which drew a slew of cheeky comments.

Curtis has since reposted a still from the footage to her account, suggesting that she was enjoying the attention.

What Jamie Lee Curtis had to say did not register with many audience members

“A special message from Jamie Lee Curtis,” Disney’s Instagram account captioned the footage on August 17.

In said message, Curtis’s character, Tess, touts Freakier Friday as having the same atmosphere as its first instalment more than two decades ago.

“Now, 22 years later, you’re going to join a big group of people who are finding something really sweet at the end of the summer to remind them what it is to be alive, Curtis wrote.

“I’m just really privileged that I get to take you on the ride,” she said—while her blazer rode low and exposed a generous portion of her upper half.

Fans in the comments claimed they were distracted

The sighting stirred up followers and triggered an ADHD epidemic in the comment section.

“Forgive me, I am a bit distracted,” wrote one person. “Will those be in the movie too?” echoed another, referring to Curtis’s bust.

A significant part of the 30-second video and the idea it was trying to convey was wasted on many of the fans, and one person said as much when they replied:

“[I] couldn’t even tell you what the film was called.”

“Yeah what are we talking about again? I lost my train of thought,” wrote another.

Curtis appears to have been paying attention to the buzz

As can be observed from a recent post by Curtis, she has been reading these comments. On August 20 she took to her own account and reposted the distraction, captioning it:

“I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement,” she gushed.

“HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!” she wrote, feigning innocence.

Fans weighed in again, this time with a slew of compliments.

Some fans think Curtis is representing women well

“I think it’s hilarious that some people are only just now realizing you’re gorgeous. Late to the party,” wrote one person.

“My hubby told me about the controversy and I said ‘oh Jamie Lee has no fear she will be half n**ed in everything now just to tick everyone off and I’m here for it’,” quipped another.

“Women,” wrote another who was thrilled to be represented as a gender in such a manner.

“We are so d**n phenomenal. I mean just look at us aging like goddesses.”

The actress wrote that her character Tess got her look from singer Patricia Mae Giraldo

Curtis recently credited eight-time platinum singer and songwriter Patricia Mae Giraldo for inspiring her character’s look.

On August 18, she posted an image of herself in character alongside Giraldo and wrote:

“Well, I guess the secret is out. I think Tess is really, really, really into @benatargiraldo and MAY have stolen her look for #freakierfriday.

Fans were not at all deterred by the admission, and one replied: “Two of my favorite ladies!.”

Freakier Friday has scored 73% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Movie Freakier Friday, which also stars A-lister Lindsay Lohan, scored 73% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatomometer.

The platform’s Critic Consensusobserved:

“Freakier Friday doesn’t reinvent the original’s story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.”

Fans think she looks amazing

