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After Weeks Of Alarming Posts, James Franco Unveils Alleged Alien At His Home With Bizarre Security Footage
James Franco appears disheveled, revealing alleged alien security footage at his home, generating alarm.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Weeks Of Alarming Posts, James Franco Unveils Alleged Alien At His Home With Bizarre Security Footage

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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James Franco’s latest TikTok posts are raising serious questions about his state of mind.

After years of keeping a low profile, the actor made a return to social media with a series of cryptic posts, claiming he was being watched and had been hacked.

The 48-year-old actor even claimed to have captured alien sightings on camera.

RELATED:

    James Franco’s latest TikTok posts are raising serious questions about his state of mind

    James Franco's alarming posts of an alleged alien at his home with bizarre security footage.

    Highlights
    • James Franco returned to social media with a series of cryptic posts.
    • He claimed in his TikTok videos that he was being watched, hacked, and even had an alien encounter.
    • “You wanted it. Here it is. I deliver,” he said as she shared clips of the alien apparently lurking on his property.
    • “Either he’s schizophrenic or he’s making a very funny movie,” one commented online.

    Image credits: jamesfranco2319

    James Franco is back on social media, telling people about “some serious sh*t” he has been experiencing.

    It all started with the Oscar-nominated actor appearing on TikTok on June 3, where he said in his first video that it was really him, not an AI-generated figure, in the clips.

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    “I can’t say too much right now. But stick around, and I promise it will all make sense,” Franco said.

    James Franco with his alarming posts about an alleged alien at his home.

    Image credits: jamesfranco2319

    A comment questioning James Franco's alarming posts, stating he is a professional actor.

    Almost like he knew what everyone was thinking, Franco clarified that he wasn’t “crazy.”

    “I maybe seem crazy, like, why? What’s going on? What’s the gimmick? No. This is real,” he said.

    But his words didn’t do much to quell concerns, as he continued sharing a string of cryptic videos in the following weeks.

    “I maybe seem crazy, like, why? What’s going on? What’s the gimmick? No. This is real,” said the 48-year-old actor

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    James Franco looking at the camera with text, likely related to his alleged alien posts.

    Image credits: jamesfranco2319

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    A comment suggesting Seth Rogen is behind James Franco's alarming alien posts.

    The 127 Hours star made bizarre claims, saying people were watching him and following him. He even said he was worried he might disappear.

    On June 15, Franco shared a video in which he claimed to have spotted an alien on his property.

    Viewers wondered whether his videos were part of some twisted marketing campaign to promote an upcoming film.

    Although Franco is involved in multiple upcoming films, none of them are reportedly about extraterrestrial beings.

    James Franco looks at alleged alien security footage on a laptop.

    Image credits: jamesfranco2319

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    Tweet by Jon Martin commenting on alleged alien footage from James Franco's home.

    Image credits: jthomasmartin

    The Pineapple Express star shared another video on June 15, where he spoke about sharing footage of his alien encounter with the world.

    He also mentioned the date July 13 as the day he would release the supposedly explosive content.

    On a video posted on June 25, Franco spoke about his account getting hacked and how people have been calling him “crazy.”

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    Tweet by OpX suggesting James Franco's alleged alien footage is for a movie.

    Image credits: operationX69420

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    “OK, they hacked my account. I got it back. They want me to stop. People think I’m acting crazy. Whatever. I’m not acting crazy. I saw something,” the panic-stricken actor said.

    “They tried to hack my account, and I got it back,” he continued. “They don’t want me to show what I’m gonna show. I’m gonna show it. I already told you, 7/13.”

    Text on a black screen reads: A lot more footage dropping soon! It gets very crazy!!!

    Image credits: jamesfranco2319

    Eventually came the day of July 13, the day he earmarked to expose the footage of the alien lurking on his property.

    “I saw something, and I thought, you know what? I can’t keep this quiet,” the actor said. “I need to get this out for that very reason that people are trying to stop me.”

    “You wanted it. Here it is. I deliver,” he said, proceeding to show viewers black and white clips of an alien-like figure roaming around his house and peering into his window.

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    “A lot more footage dropping soon! It gets very crazy!!!” read a message that came at the end of his July 13 video.

    @jamesfranco2319 I will never be stopped! #2319♬ original sound – James Franco
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    The video, which he had been harping on for a month, left netizens scratching their heads.

    “God dam**t James Franco, you made us wait for this?!”

    “OK now be real with us,” another said. “Is this for a movie or is this legit footage?”

    “Looks like a clip from the 1950’s movie creature of the black lagoon,” one said.

    “Are we all forgetting HE IS A PROFESSIONAL ACTOR???????” another asked.

    “Alright it’s time to unfollow,” one commented online 

    James Franco's face, partially covered by bedding, in two frames, one with red lighting showing his reaction to alleged alien footage.

    Image credits: jamesfranco2319

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    Some people assumed that the alien story was to promote his upcoming Christian Guiton-directed film, Love Meets in the Sunshine. But Guiton clarified that Franco’s TikTok videos had nothing to do with his movie.

    “It’s not a science fiction movie,” the director said on TikTok.

    “It’s not a conspiracy movie,” he added. “If I was promoting Sunshine, this is not how we would do it.”

    Franco has largely kept a low profile and barely featured in mainstream projects since he was hit with allegations of s**ual misconduct. He was sued for engaging in “s**ually-charged behavior towards female students” at the acting school he co-owned.

    @jamesfranco2319If they take me you’ll know what happened!

    ♬ No More Blah Blah – Vesanic & ünperturbed

    Former students, who attended his now-closed acting school Studio 4, accused him of creating “a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional s**ual exploitation in the name of education,” according to the 2019 lawsuit.

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    The actor agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle the lawsuit in 2021.

    The Never Been Kissed actor admitted having physical relations with his students but maintained that it was all consensual.

    “Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong,” he said in an interview on The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham.

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    He also said he was never able to be “faithful to anybody” before meeting his girlfriend, Izabel Pakzad, 30, whom he has been dating since 2017.

    “Either he’s schizophrenic or he’s making a very funny movie,” one commented online 

    Tweet from Owen Benjamin asking if the alleged alien at James Franco's home was his gardener. This relates to James Franco's alien.

    Image credits: OwenBenjamin

    Tweet from Shambala Vibes suggesting James Franco's alleged alien security footage is just him acting. Focuses on James Franco's alien.

    Image credits: bretcolson

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    Tweet from Adam ReFriended about James Franco's alleged alien footage being either great or terrible marketing. Keyword: James Franco's alien.

    Image credits: XenoAtom

    Tweet from THECOUNT.com calling James Franco's alleged alien a hoax. Emphasizes James Franco's alien footage.

    Image credits: THECOUNTnews

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    Tweet from WokeEyeOfSauron criticizing the human-like appearance of James Franco's alleged alien in security footage. Keywords: James Franco's alien.

    Image credits: wokeeyeofsauron

    Twitter post discussing James Franco and an alleged alien at his home, suggesting he is schizophrenic or making a movie.

    Image credits: SerWisdom69

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    Twitter post about James Franco's alleged alien, stating 'Looks like Halloween came early' in response to bizarre security footage.

    Image credits: andayeKE

    Twitter post commenting on James Franco's alleged alien, suggesting 50s and 60s sci-fi movies nailed it.

    Image credits: DegenGoneFamous

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    Twitter post questioning James Franco's alleged alien and bizarre security footage, suggesting it's a slapstick comedy for Netflix.

    Image credits: LePereNinja

    Twitter post criticizing James Franco's alleged alien at his home and bizarre security footage, asking about his t-shirt.

    Image credits: ICfacades9

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    A screenshot of a tweet from Dodger Blue (@wesleys_theory1) replying to @dom_lucre about James Franco's weird energy.

    Image credits: wesleys_theory1

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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