After Weeks Of Alarming Posts, James Franco Unveils Alleged Alien At His Home With Bizarre Security Footage

ADVERTISEMENT

James Franco’s latest TikTok posts are raising serious questions about his state of mind.

After years of keeping a low profile, the actor made a return to social media with a series of cryptic posts, claiming he was being watched and had been hacked.

The 48-year-old actor even claimed to have captured alien sightings on camera.

RELATED:

James Franco’s latest TikTok posts are raising serious questions about his state of mind

Highlights James Franco returned to social media with a series of cryptic posts.

He claimed in his TikTok videos that he was being watched, hacked, and even had an alien encounter.

“You wanted it. Here it is. I deliver,” he said as she shared clips of the alien apparently lurking on his property.

“Either he’s schizophrenic or he’s making a very funny movie,” one commented online.

Image credits: jamesfranco2319

James Franco is back on social media, telling people about “some serious sh*t” he has been experiencing.

It all started with the Oscar-nominated actor appearing on TikTok on June 3, where he said in his first video that it was really him, not an AI-generated figure, in the clips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t say too much right now. But stick around, and I promise it will all make sense,” Franco said.

Image credits: jamesfranco2319

Almost like he knew what everyone was thinking, Franco clarified that he wasn’t “crazy.”

“I maybe seem crazy, like, why? What’s going on? What’s the gimmick? No. This is real,” he said.

But his words didn’t do much to quell concerns, as he continued sharing a string of cryptic videos in the following weeks.

“I maybe seem crazy, like, why? What’s going on? What’s the gimmick? No. This is real,” said the 48-year-old actor

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jamesfranco2319

ADVERTISEMENT

The 127 Hours star made bizarre claims, saying people were watching him and following him. He even said he was worried he might disappear.

On June 15, Franco shared a video in which he claimed to have spotted an alien on his property.

Viewers wondered whether his videos were part of some twisted marketing campaign to promote an upcoming film.

Although Franco is involved in multiple upcoming films, none of them are reportedly about extraterrestrial beings.

Image credits: jamesfranco2319

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jthomasmartin

The Pineapple Express star shared another video on June 15, where he spoke about sharing footage of his alien encounter with the world.

He also mentioned the date July 13 as the day he would release the supposedly explosive content.

On a video posted on June 25, Franco spoke about his account getting hacked and how people have been calling him “crazy.”

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Hollywood actor James Franco just released this video looking like a different man according to fans as he claims powerful people have been trying to silence him and “shut him down” to prevent him from releasing this footage of what appears to portray an Alien… pic.twitter.com/Kdd6j7ljlE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 14, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: operationX69420

ADVERTISEMENT

“OK, they hacked my account. I got it back. They want me to stop. People think I’m acting crazy. Whatever. I’m not acting crazy. I saw something,” the panic-stricken actor said.

“They tried to hack my account, and I got it back,” he continued. “They don’t want me to show what I’m gonna show. I’m gonna show it. I already told you, 7/13.”

Image credits: jamesfranco2319

Eventually came the day of July 13, the day he earmarked to expose the footage of the alien lurking on his property.

“I saw something, and I thought, you know what? I can’t keep this quiet,” the actor said. “I need to get this out for that very reason that people are trying to stop me.”

“You wanted it. Here it is. I deliver,” he said, proceeding to show viewers black and white clips of an alien-like figure roaming around his house and peering into his window.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot more footage dropping soon! It gets very crazy!!!” read a message that came at the end of his July 13 video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, which he had been harping on for a month, left netizens scratching their heads.

“God dam**t James Franco, you made us wait for this?!”

“OK now be real with us,” another said. “Is this for a movie or is this legit footage?”

“Looks like a clip from the 1950’s movie creature of the black lagoon,” one said.

“Are we all forgetting HE IS A PROFESSIONAL ACTOR???????” another asked.

“Alright it’s time to unfollow,” one commented online

Image credits: jamesfranco2319

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people assumed that the alien story was to promote his upcoming Christian Guiton-directed film, Love Meets in the Sunshine. But Guiton clarified that Franco’s TikTok videos had nothing to do with his movie.

“It’s not a science fiction movie,” the director said on TikTok.

“It’s not a conspiracy movie,” he added. “If I was promoting Sunshine, this is not how we would do it.”

Franco has largely kept a low profile and barely featured in mainstream projects since he was hit with allegations of s**ual misconduct. He was sued for engaging in “s**ually-charged behavior towards female students” at the acting school he co-owned.

@jamesfranco2319 If they take me you’ll know what happened!

♬ No More Blah Blah – Vesanic & ünperturbed

Former students, who attended his now-closed acting school Studio 4, accused him of creating “a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional s**ual exploitation in the name of education,” according to the 2019 lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle the lawsuit in 2021.

The Never Been Kissed actor admitted having physical relations with his students but maintained that it was all consensual.

“Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong,” he said in an interview on The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said he was never able to be “faithful to anybody” before meeting his girlfriend, Izabel Pakzad, 30, whom he has been dating since 2017.

“Either he’s schizophrenic or he’s making a very funny movie,” one commented online

Image credits: OwenBenjamin

Image credits: bretcolson

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: XenoAtom

Image credits: THECOUNTnews

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wokeeyeofsauron

Image credits: SerWisdom69

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: andayeKE

Image credits: DegenGoneFamous

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LePereNinja

Image credits: ICfacades9

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wesleys_theory1