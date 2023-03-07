Weapon in jewelry symbolizes courage and force and gives protection from enemies to their owner. We are creating swords, axes, hatchets, spears, arrows, hammers, and pendants. This jewelry looks great on black leather cord with Dragon, Raven, Bear, Wolf, or Boar heads. We used high-quality materials for our necklaces, gently blacked and polished by hand.

The medieval weapon looks brave and courageous, unique ancient form emphasizes the strengths of its owner.

#1

Polex Medieval Weapon Used For Foot Combat Especially Tournaments

We made these pendants based on historic models.

Irina Vinnikova
#2

Hatchet With Celtic Ornaments On Black Leather Cord With Dragon Heads

Irina Vinnikova
#3

Viking Hammer Decorated With Triquetra Sign

Irina Vinnikova
#4

Pernach Pendant, Mace Weapon Jewelry Looks Brutal And Courageous

This pendant aimed to keep its owner from evil spirits and various diseases, in everyday life, it helps in making difficult decisions.

Irina Vinnikova
#5

Warrior Hatchet Pendant

Irina Vinnikova
#6

Dagger Pendant Is The Great Jewelry And Amulet For Men!

The meaning of this amulet is Warrior - fighter for justice

Irina Vinnikova
#7

Sword Pendant

The meaning of this amulet is Warrior - fighter for justice and god weapon.

Irina Vinnikova
#8

Bronze Arrowhead Pendant In Viking Style

This pendant is a sized-down replica of an ancient Scandinavian arrow.

Irina Vinnikova
#9

Viking Spear Pendant Made From Solid Bronze

Irina Vinnikova
