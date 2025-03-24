ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of ups and downs. And while the former paint the world in brighter colors, the latter can be quite difficult to go through. But it’s important to remember that whatever it is, this too shall pass, and try to motivate yourself in ways that you know tend to work best. After all, we’re the ones who know whether it’s food or a day at the amusement park that has the power to turn our frown upside down.

One way to motivate yourself is making positive notes to self, and if you’re lacking ideas of what they can entail, you can always browse the ‘Note For Self’ Instagram account for inspiration. On the list below, you will find some positive posts, as shared on the account, which we encourage you to browse, and, of course, upvote your favorites, while you’re at it.

#1

Monkey receiving an orange through a car window, expressing joy, showcasing a wholesome interaction.

noteforself Report

    #2

    Text focusing on the sweetness of intimacy over physical desires, highlighting human need for connection and care.

    noteforself Report

    #3

    A humorous post expressing joy in receiving shipping notifications as cute morning texts.

    noteforself Report

    sourosree_pathak avatar
    Family's_disappointment
    Family's_disappointment
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best kind of morning, until you realise how much you spent on the stuff you'll never need (not the ones you need)

    #4

    Text saying thank you to friends for inviting me out, offering reassurance and distraction.

    noteforself Report

    #5

    Text saying appreciation for meaningful past relationships, expressing gratitude for shared growth.

    noteforself Report

    #6

    Text quote on love and intention by Bob Marley, expressing a heartfelt message.

    noteforself Report

    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Simon Chen
    Simon Chen
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was not exactly a role model of how to treat women 🤣

    #7

    Inspirational text about self-reliance and living without validation, highlighting the importance of self.

    noteforself Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Most Wholesome And Sweet Posts" hmm? 🤷‍♂️

    #8

    Text on a white background reading, "Unfortunately, I don't want to rebuild bonds I didn't break." Wholesome note for self.

    noteforself Report

    #9

    Text post about the importance of alone time for mental well-being.

    noteforself Report

    #10

    Wholesome post by Vex King highlighting the importance of communication in relationships.

    VexKing Report

    #11

    Text reading a wholesome note about someone who can sleep all day and still be sleepy, expressing a relatable sentiment.

    noteforself Report

    #12

    Text post with wholesome message about love and relationships, emphasizing mutual respect and exclusivity.

    noteforself Report

    #13

    Text reading "Big life lesson: If they want to, they will" on a white background, conveying a wholesome note for self.

    noteforself Report

    #14

    Text on a white background expressing healing, growth, and choosing worthy connections.

    noteforself Report

    #15

    Wholesome post showing caring phrases like "be safe" and "text me when you're home" to display care and affection.

    soymeii Report

    #16

    Text differentiating ego and self-respect in communication; note for self.

    noteforself Report

    #17

    Wholesome note reading: "I pray I don't mishandle what I prayed for."

    noteforself Report

    #18

    Text post with humorous note for self about ignoring messages intentionally.

    noteforself Report

    #19

    Text quote about love's depth and commitment, highlighting the importance of sincerity before giving one's heart.

    noteforself Report

    #20

    List of ten values money can't buy, including manners and love.

    noteforself Report

    #21

    Text on image reads: "Be with someone that loves you loudly, publicly, privately, and behind your back." Wholesome note for self.

    noteforself Report

    #22

    Text on image expressing the joy of reciprocated hugs, highlighting wholesome emotions.

    noteforself Report

    #23

    Text discussing the importance of consistency in relationships, expressing frustration with inconsistent behavior.

    noteforself Report

    #24

    A tweet humorously questioning the concept of marriage, highlighting the idea of government involvement.

    lmauricecpr Report

    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wasn't about love but property rights, family holdings and political power. Marrying for love is a very modern notion. Loving or even just standing a person was considered a nice, but unneccesary bonus back then.

    #25

    Wholesome post: A person secretly helps their spouse with video game hints for six years.

    Mzalendo_W Report

    #26

    Text about setting boundaries and not pleasing people, a wholesome note for self.

    noteforself Report

    #27

    Text about growing up from wanting presents to valuing presence on birthdays; a note for self.

    noteforself Report

    firstnamelastname avatar
    Firstname Lastname
    Firstname Lastname
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather have a birthday experience than a thing, even if that is just a friend making sandwiches with me.

    #28

    Split image showing washing machines in bathrooms, highlighting cultural differences in appliance placement.

    biebersgrills Report

    #29

    Social media post with a humorous note about being a "findoutologist" with a PhD, showcasing a sweet and wholesome message.

    tfortaylorr Report

    #30

    Wholesome note about setting boundaries in adult relationships, shared in a tweet by a user.

    LAYSAINTLAURENT Report

    #31

    Text on a white background expressing a mood of wanting quietness, emphasizing the person's feeling is not anger.

    noteforself Report

    #32

    Wholesome tweet about choosing between love or solitude, expressed with strong, clear conviction.

    Jameca2011 Report

    #33

    Text humorously suggesting a need for an extra day between Saturday and Sunday.

    noteforself Report

    #34

    Wholesome quote about valuing effort and keeping in touch with others.

    noteforself Report

    #35

    Text about personal change and bonds, conveying a wholesome message.

    noteforself Report

    #36

    Text about relationships emphasizing understanding and commitment; reminder not to let ego and pride ruin them.

    noteforself Report

    #37

    Wholesome post on social media about choosing solitude in modern times, with engagement icons below.

    notnurseryrhyme Report

    #38

    Wholesome post showing a simple bedroom setup with tweet about life challenges and humor.

    noteforself Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It isn't that it's poor. It is that is only has two escape ways, and they would both be easily blocked.

    #39

    Text post stating, "Being too stressed these days, it isn’t good for the baby. I’m not pregnant, I am the baby."

    noteforself Report

    #40

    Wholesome tweet saying, "Work on yourself so I don't gotta do it again in 2025," by Twitter user Wittlebears.

    itswittlebears Report

    #41

    Text post about friendship and gossip with a wholesome message.

    noteforself Report

    #42

    Text encouraging self-awareness and balanced relationships, advising to treat people as they treat you.

    noteforself Report

