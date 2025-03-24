ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of ups and downs. And while the former paint the world in brighter colors, the latter can be quite difficult to go through. But it’s important to remember that whatever it is, this too shall pass, and try to motivate yourself in ways that you know tend to work best. After all, we’re the ones who know whether it’s food or a day at the amusement park that has the power to turn our frown upside down.

One way to motivate yourself is making positive notes to self, and if you’re lacking ideas of what they can entail, you can always browse the ‘Note For Self’ Instagram account for inspiration. On the list below, you will find some positive posts, as shared on the account, which we encourage you to browse, and, of course, upvote your favorites, while you’re at it.