Based in Istanbul, photographer Sami Ucan devotes his work to capturing the streets and people around him. As Ucan describes it, his photography often explores street scenes, urban contrasts, and the unique soul of Istanbul.

One of his long-standing passions is documenting stray animals, especially cats that naturally blend into the city’s rhythm. In 2018, he published his photo book Kedi (“Cat”), and his work has since appeared in other publications. That’s why we decided to feature some of Sami’s most striking cat photographs in this post – so scroll down and enjoy these intimate moments captured on the streets of Turkey.

More info: Instagram

#1

Close-up of a black cat near waterfront with a yellow and white boat, capturing cats and city life in a street photo.

Sami Uçan

neilhenderson
Glix Drap
Glix Drap
Community Member
57 minutes ago

You pull my tail one more time and I am going to eviscerate you.

    #2

    Black cat jumping off a city wall in an urban setting, showcasing cats and city life in street photography.

    Sami Uçan

    #3

    Black cat lying on a textured surface with coiled cables, capturing cats and city life in an urban setting.

    Sami Uçan

    angelab_1
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Void. Loooooong extension tail Void.

    #4

    Two cats in an urban street setting at dusk, capturing cats and city life in a lively neighborhood scene.

    Sami Uçan

    neilhenderson
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    It don't matter if you're black or white ... or a little bit ginger.

    #5

    Cat resting inside hanging shorts on a clothesline, blending city life with street photography of cats outdoors.

    Sami Uçan

    #6

    Black cat reaching out with paw among other cats on a city street covered with flower petals in a street photo.

    Sami Uçan

    angelab_1
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Whooooop whoooop. Who let the dogs out? Me, me, me, me! Who let the dogs out? Me, me, me, me!

    #7

    Black cat peeking over a ledge in a busy city street scene with pedestrians walking by, capturing cats and city life.

    Sami Uçan

    #8

    Orange and white cat in focus with another cat image in the background, capturing cats and city life in a street scene.

    Sami Uçan

    neilhenderson
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    This is not the cat you are looking for.

    #9

    Tabby cat sleeping on an open city street copier, showcasing cats and city life in a candid street photo.

    Sami Uçan

    #10

    Two orange cats interact near people sitting on a bench in a lively urban street scene capturing cats and city life.

    Sami Uçan

    #11

    Black cat walking on a ledge above city street with pedestrians, capturing cats and city life in an urban setting.

    Sami Uçan

    #12

    Cat on a city ledge overlooking calm water with a boat, capturing cats and city life in a street photo.

    Sami Uçan

    #13

    Man fishing near a waterfront surrounded by cats, capturing cats and city life in a street photography scene at dusk.

    Sami Uçan

    neilhenderson
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Now for the chorus.

    #14

    Black and white cat yawning on city steps while a man lies resting in the background, capturing cats and city life.

    Sami Uçan

    #15

    Black and white photo of a person sharing a tender moment with cats, capturing cats and city life in street photos.

    Sami Uçan

    neilhenderson
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Love x 2.

    #16

    Two black cats perched on a tree branch surrounded by city life in a black and white street photo.

    Sami Uçan

    #17

    Tabby cat interacting with a tripod by the waterfront, blending cats and city life in street photography.

    Sami Uçan

    ececenker
    Ece Cenker
    Ece Cenker
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Poor guy thought he could protect the fish he fished out of the sea from the feline population.

    #18

    Cat perched on a man’s shoulder while two people interact on a city street in a vibrant street photography scene.

    Sami Uçan

    neilhenderson
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I've lost my cat - have you seen it?

    #19

    Cat and city life reflected in a window with a person wearing a red plaid shirt in an urban street photo.

    Sami Uçan

    #20

    Man with tattoos carrying a Siamese cat on his shoulder against a red graffiti wall, capturing cats and city life.

    Sami Uçan

    neilhenderson
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    What do you mean that the tattoo looks nothing like me?

    #21

    Black cat peeking from under a wall in a city setting, capturing cats and city life in street photography.

    Sami Uçan

    #22

    Orange cat in a snowy city street scene captured in vibrant street photos featuring cats and urban life.

    Sami Uçan

    #23

    Orange and white cat climbing tree branches surrounded by spring blossoms in an urban park setting capturing cats and city life.

    Sami Uçan

    #24

    Tabby cat lounging on city street pavement with pedestrians and urban shadows in black and white street photography.

    Sami Uçan

    #25

    Black and white street photo of cats and seagulls on city pavement near two people and a small cart.

    Sami Uçan

    #26

    Cat reaching out with paw while standing on a painted rock of a tiger in an outdoor city life scene.

    Sami Uçan

    #27

    Black cat with green eyes resting on a city ledge, capturing cats and city life in an urban street photo.

    Sami Uçan

    #28

    Man holding a kitten while another cat lounges nearby in a rustic urban setting, capturing cats and city life.

    Sami Uçan

    #29

    Ginger cat sitting on a city sidewalk next to street art graffiti of a cat with the words awake brain.

    Sami Uçan

    neilhenderson
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    But only the one brain cell.

    #30

    Close-up of a cat with a broken mirror reflecting city life, blending cats and urban street photography.

    Sami Uçan

