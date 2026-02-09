ADVERTISEMENT

Based in Istanbul, photographer Sami Ucan devotes his work to capturing the streets and people around him. As Ucan describes it, his photography often explores street scenes, urban contrasts, and the unique soul of Istanbul.

One of his long-standing passions is documenting stray animals, especially cats that naturally blend into the city’s rhythm. In 2018, he published his photo book Kedi (“Cat”), and his work has since appeared in other publications. That’s why we decided to feature some of Sami’s most striking cat photographs in this post – so scroll down and enjoy these intimate moments captured on the streets of Turkey.

More info: Instagram