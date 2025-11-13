Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Isla Fisher Reveals Emotional Struggle After ‘Difficult’ Divorce With Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher speaking about emotional struggle in a podcast setting after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Isla Fisher Reveals Emotional Struggle After ‘Difficult’ Divorce With Sacha Baron Cohen

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Isla Fisher opened up about the emotional toll that ending her marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen had on her.

Speaking with Elle, the actress, who finalized her divorce from the comedian in June after more than two decades together, admitted the transition has been far more challenging than the public could ever imagine.

Tension began to rise in late 2023, around the same time the pair privately filed to end their marriage and shortly after the passing of Fisher’s father. 

Highlights
  • Fisher admits rebuilding her life after the separation has been “challenging” but ultimately rewarding.
  • The separation coincided with misconduct allegations against Baron Cohen by Rebel Wilson in 2024.
  • Fisher remains focused on her children and career, which remains active with several projects.

Making matters worse, in 2024, Rebel Wilson’s memoir, Rebel Rising, placed Baron Cohen at the center of serious misconduct allegations many fans believe contributed to the marriage’s collapse.

RELATED:

    Isla Fisher opened up about the challenges she’s facing now that her divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen is finalized

    Isla Fisher in a black strapless dress and earrings at a formal event, highlighting emotional struggle after difficult divorce.

    Isla Fisher in a black strapless dress and earrings at a formal event, highlighting emotional struggle after difficult divorce.

    Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress explained how she felt the full weight of her separation when she moved into her new London home. Fisher described the moment her furniture arrived as a symbolic break from everything that had preceded it.

    The start of a new life.

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen posing together at an event, highlighting emotional struggle after difficult divorce.

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen posing together at an event, highlighting emotional struggle after difficult divorce.

    Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    “When it all arrived, I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own,” she said.

    “Trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding,” she said. “I’m enjoying this new version of my life.”

    Isla Fisher discussing emotional struggle and difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen during a Fly on the Wall podcast session.

    Isla Fisher discussing emotional struggle and difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen during a Fly on the Wall podcast session.

    Image credits: Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond the emotional milestone of settling into her home, Fisher also opened up about the quieter routines that now define her day-to-day life. She told the outlet that she no longer craves a lively household.

    Isla Fisher discussing emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen in a podcast interview setting.

    Isla Fisher discussing emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen in a podcast interview setting.

    Image credits: Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    “I don’t need to party in my house anymore,” she said, explaining that peace has become her priority. Instead, she prefers slow, grounding rituals.

    “I love to get in the bath. I’ll light some candles, bring in my laptop and put on something on Netflix. That’s as exciting as it gets.” 

    She joked that she also “loves to be in bed,” describing it as “sometimes the only place to get peace.”

    While their public exchanges have been civil, sources claim the relationship between the former couple remains tense

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Isla Fisher discussing her emotional struggle and challenges after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen in an interview.

    Isla Fisher discussing her emotional struggle and challenges after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen in an interview.

    Image credits: Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    Fisher and Baron Cohen announced their separation in April 2024, stunning fans by revealing they had actually lived apart since late 2023. Their joint statement projected an image of stability and mutual respect.

    “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” they wrote. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

    Man wearing a tan coat and blue turtleneck sweater at an event, related to Isla Fisher emotional struggle after divorce.

    Man wearing a tan coat and blue turtleneck sweater at an event, related to Isla Fisher emotional struggle after divorce.

    Image credits: Raph_PH/Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But while the public announcement carried a calm tone, Fisher later admitted that stepping out of the marriage nearly broke her. As Bored Panda previously reported, she described the process as “the most difficult thing [she’s] been through.”

    She credited the women in her life for helping her through the spiral. “The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me,” she said.

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen smiling together in a casual indoor setting following emotional struggle and difficult divorce.

    Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen smiling together in a casual indoor setting following emotional struggle and difficult divorce.

    Image credits: islafisher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then came the cryptic Instagram post in April 2024, where Fisher shared an image of a man embracing a crying woman.

    “You can rent a handsome man just to cry with you and wipe your tears,” she wrote.

    What might have been intended as humor worried fans, since it coincided with reports alleging rising tension as the pair worked to divide an estimated $79 million fortune.

    Cohen was accused of using his position to make inappropriate demands of Rebel Wilson

    Isla Fisher smiling with a man outdoors, highlighting emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher smiling with a man outdoors, highlighting emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Image credits: islafisher

    After Fisher spoke publicly about her emotional journey, reports surfaced that Baron Cohen took the comments as a personal blow.

    “Sacha was fuming when he read that, he felt utterly betrayed,” a source told the Daily Mail.

    Insiders claimed Fisher’s comments were interpreted as a quiet alignment with Rebel Wilson, whose bombshell memoir Rebel Rising accused Baron Cohen of misconduct during the 2016 filming of The Brothers Grimsby.

    Isla Fisher posing in a shimmering off-shoulder dress, reflecting her emotional struggle after difficult divorce news.

    Isla Fisher posing in a shimmering off-shoulder dress, reflecting her emotional struggle after difficult divorce news.

    Image credits: islafisher

    Wilson alleged that Cohen pressured her into “explicit and bizarre” acts on set.

    “Then he pulls his pants down and says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my *ss.’ And I’m like, ‘What? No!’” she wrote.

    The allegations reportedly rattled the marriage and placed Fisher in a delicate position. Sources suggested her later interviews, which praised the strength of women supporting women, increased the tension.

    Fisher is now focusing on her children and career, with five projects releasing this year

    As she adjusts to single life, Fisher spoke about how she designed her house with her children and extended family in mind.

    “I wanted the kids’ bedrooms on my floor so that I can monitor smartphone use,” she said.

    When it comes to her career, 2025 has proved a busy year for the actress.

    Isla Fisher’s slate includes DreamWorks’ Dog Man (January 31), Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (February 13), the Venice-premiering drama Jay Kelly (November 14), the recently released Playdate (November 12), and the upcoming Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (November 14).

    Beyond her projects, she admitted that adapting to life outside a partnership remains a work in progress.

    “I’m trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible,” she said. “Any time there’s change, it’s hard to adapt. But hopefully I’m doing an okay job.”

    “Fumbled the bag.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the divorce

    Text post by watchberry expressing energy of someone proving they're better after a difficult divorce and emotional struggle.

    Text post by watchberry expressing energy of someone proving they're better after a difficult divorce and emotional struggle.

    Isla Fisher appearing emotional during an interview, discussing her struggle after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

    Isla Fisher appearing emotional during an interview, discussing her struggle after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

    Isla Fisher looking thoughtful during an interview, sharing her emotional struggle after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher looking thoughtful during an interview, sharing her emotional struggle after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Text post by archetyping101 about the emotional struggle and perspective on difficult divorce experiences.

    Text post by archetyping101 about the emotional struggle and perspective on difficult divorce experiences.

    Isla Fisher looking reflective in outdoor setting, revealing emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher looking reflective in outdoor setting, revealing emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher looking thoughtful in a close-up photo illustrating emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

    Isla Fisher looking thoughtful in a close-up photo illustrating emotional struggle after difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

    Screenshot of a user comment expressing happiness after being single, related to Isla Fisher emotional struggle after divorce.

    Screenshot of a user comment expressing happiness after being single, related to Isla Fisher emotional struggle after divorce.

    Isla Fisher in a candid moment, reflecting on her emotional struggle after divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher in a candid moment, reflecting on her emotional struggle after divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher appearing emotional, revealing her struggle after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher appearing emotional, revealing her struggle after a difficult divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Isla Fisher looking reflective in a candid moment, highlighting her emotional struggle after divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

    Isla Fisher looking reflective in a candid moment, highlighting her emotional struggle after divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT