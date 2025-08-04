ADVERTISEMENT

A columnist’s recent take on Sacha Baron Cohen’s body transformation has backfired spectacularly after she framed the actor’s fitness journey as the result of a midlife crisis and a desperate attempt at attracting younger women.

What she glossed over, however, was that Cohen had been training for a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After The Telegraph’s columnist Judith Woods labeled the 53-year-old’s body as “repellent to most women,” the internet responded in kind, mocking her article across social media and calling out what they saw as an unprovoked and deeply sexist attack.

“So it’s not ok to body shame a woman, but it is ok to body shame a man?” one user asked.

A columnist’s article shaming Sacha Baron Cohen for being fit backfired, with netizens accusing the author of double standards

Image credits: Alchetron

“Imagine the uproar if he had said the same about her (or any woman’s) physical appearance,” another pointed out.

The backlash was relentless.

Social media flooded with side-by-side photo comparisons of Baron Cohen’s lean, toned physique and Woods’ headshot, with captions like “I can smell the cat pee” and “Oh no, she’s shelaborating again,” a play on the term “mansplaining.”

Image credits: mensfitnessuk

Woods claimed Baron Cohen’s transformation was the result of a textbook midlife crisis triggered by his split from longtime partner Isla Fisher.

The columnist dismissed the actor’s shredded new physique as a desperate attempt to impress younger women—completely ignoring the very public and professional reason behind the actor’s lifestyle change:

His casting as the supervillain Mephisto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image credits: mensfitnessuk

“He was training to be Mephisto in the MCU. It’s that simple,” one frustrated fan commented.

The casting was all but confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, and his training is the subject of the upcoming edition of Men’s Fitness Magazine.

Image credits: mensfitnessuk

The publication praised the actor’s dedication to building a sustainable, athletic frame for his upcoming role. Far from being fueled by vanity, his approach was seen as a realistic model for what men in their 50s could achieve through clean eating and discipline.

“He’s literally playing a major Marvel role, but let’s make this about women. The irony,” another user added.

“If Marvel parked a dump truck full of cash on your lawn you’d do it too.”

Cohen opted for a leaner, more sustainable physique instead of going for bulkier superhero build

Image credits: mensfitnessuk

Woods’ take was thoroughly criticized, even by female viewers who both defended the actor’s body and called out the columnist for double-standards.

“No it’s not repulsive! He’s fine as hell, she’s just mad he doesn’t want her!” one user wrote.

“Pretty sure most women look for exactly that body type actually,” another added, noting how the actor opted for an athletic look rather than a large body building type.

“It’s funny how some women complain about double standards while applying them to men,” another argued.

Image credits: mensfitnessuk

Others saw the op-ed’s tone as reflective of a broader trend: the emphasis of online discourse outrage, feeling offended and attacked.

“Narcissism at its finest. The author doesn’t realize that he’s not trying to attract her,” a reader said.

“This is the same type of woman that tells an obese person that they slay and look beautiful.”

Among male readers were those who shared their own experiences getting in shape at a later age, explaining how important it is for long term vitality and longevity.



“I will be 55 this year and I started working out in my late 30s after a chest pain scare,” one user shared.

“Now I stay very lean all year round and have maintained muscle mass. Never had to take T supplements. I am a medical provider and I tried to avoid anything that is not naturally produced by my body.”

The columnist argued that Cohen’s transformation was due to a midlife crisis triggered by his divorce

Image credits: islafisher

Woods’ article touched on the ongoing fallout from Baron Cohen’s very public split from Isla Fisher.

In April 2024, the pair revealed they had quietly separated in late 2023 after more than 20 years together. They share three children and initially issued a seemingly amicable joint statement: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

But behind the scenes, things were less civil.

Image credits: sachabaroncohen

Fisher later described the divorce as “the most difficult thing [she’s] been through,” praising the women in her life who helped her heal. “The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me,” she said.

That statement reportedly blindsided Baron Cohen, with insiders claiming he saw it as an attempt to align with actress Rebel Wilson, who had accused him of misconduct on the set of The Brothers Grimsby.

Wilson’s allegations—contained in her memoir Rebel Rising—depicted disturbing moments in which the actor allegedly abused his position to force the actress to perform “explicit and bizarre” actions on him.

“Gotta love those sexist double standards.” Netizens held nothing back on social media

