Isla Fisher Breaks Silence On "Tough Couple Of Years" Amid Split With Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen posing together at an Oscars event with blue backdrop and logos.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Isla Fisher Breaks Silence On "Tough Couple Of Years" Amid Split With Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher is wholeheartedly embracing her singlehood after divorcing longtime husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

After a “tough couple of years” during their split, the actress is now enjoying the “benefits of a challenging situation.”

Her latest revelations came weeks after Sacha debuted what the internet called his “revenge body.”

Highlights
  • Isla Fisher spoke about her post-divorce life in a recent interview.
  • “I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” the Australian actress said.
  • She also spoke about the “benefits” that came with the separation.
    Isla Fisher is wholeheartedly embracing singlehood after divorcing Sacha Baron Cohen

    Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen posing on red carpet, highlighting Isla Fisher during tough couple of years amid split.

    Image credits: Rick Rycroft-Pool / Getty Images

    Isla spoke about her split with the Borat star during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

    With their divorce finalized in June, Isla said she has been finding her “new identity” outside of her partnership with her ex-husband.

    Isla Fisher smiling with Sasha Baron Cohen outdoors, reflecting on tough couple of years amid relationship split.

    Image credits: islafisher / Instagram

    “I’m trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible,” she told the outlet.

    “Any time there’s change, it’s hard to adapt. But hopefully I’m doing an OK job,” she added.

    The former couple, who tied the knot in 2010, said they filed for divorce in 2023

    Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen in tennis outfits, addressing their split and the tough couple of years publicly.

    Image credits: islafisher / Instagram

    The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress has been open about her heartbreak since her split.

    “I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” she said.

    Isla Fisher posing in a blue outfit for Harper's Bazaar cover, addressing tough couple of years amid split with Sasha Baron Cohen.

    Image credits: bazaaraustralia / Instagram

    The Australian star is now looking forward to giving her career a renewed kind of focus.

    “I’m really excited for the next chapter. I’m refocusing on my career because previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love. But I’m enjoying tackling work again,” she said.

    “I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” the Australian actress said

    Isla Fisher in a blue textured outfit, posing thoughtfully for a Harper’s Bazaar portrait amid recent personal challenges.

    Image credits: bazaaraustralia / Instagram

    Comment by Michael Steel praising Isla Fisher as a great comedic actress amid her tough couple of years.

    Isla said “one of the benefits of a challenging situation” was having “the luxury of asking myself, ‘What would I like to do professionally and privately?’”

    The actress, who shares two daughters and one son with Sacha, said earlier this year that she never imagined her family being separated.

    Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen in formal attire, highlighting Isla Fisher amid tough couple of years.

    Image credits: islafisher / Instagram

    “It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve been through and I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process,” she told The Sunday Times back in February.

    “I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents,” she admitted.

    Isla’s latest revelations came weeks after Sacha flaunted his “revenge body”

    Isla Fisher in a pink dress with Sasha Baron Cohen in a black suit, posing together amid split news and tough couple of years.

    Image credits: islafisher / Instagram

    Comment from Lorraine Footer expressing sadness over Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen's split and hope for the future.

    Her latest revelations to Harper’s Bazaar Australia came weeks after Sacha flaunted what the internet declared was his “revenge body” following their divorce.

    The English actor flaunted his buff body on the cover of Men’s Fitness UK, posing shirtless with a dumbbell in each hand.

    The comedian said on social media that he was “hard-launching [his] mid-life crisis” and “debuting [his] new character” of a “middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes.”

    Shirtless man with muscular physique featured on magazine cover related to Isla Fisher tough couple of years split news.

    Image credits: mensfitnessuk / Instagram

    He also touched upon some of the elements that helped him muscle-up.

    “Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers,” he said. “I did all three.”

    The photos caused a massive frenzy online, with one commenter saying, “Divorce will do that to you.”

    “Single mode activated,” another quipped.

    The Borat star said he included Ozempic as part of his fitness regimen

    Man sitting on gym bench in a sleeveless black shirt showing muscular arms, related to Isla Fisher tough couple of years topic

    Image credits: mensfitnessuk / Instagram

    Isla and Sacha’s separation had its share of drama over the last year.

    A source previously claimed that the accusations against Sacha in Rebel Wilson’s book were a “catalyst” for Isla to finally announce that they had broken up.

    Isla Fisher smiling and holding a bottle, with Sasha Baron Cohen standing behind her in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: sachabaroncohen / Instagram

    The Rebel-Sacha controversy stemmed from their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

    Rebel claimed in her book Rebel Rising that the actor pressured her to strip for their intimate scenes in the film and even asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” for one scene.

    The Dictator actor has vehemently denied the claims.

    Sources claimed Isla wanted to speed up their separation announcement after Rebel Wilson’s memoir

    Isla Fisher smiling in floral dress sitting with Sasha Baron Cohen on a chair during a casual outdoor moment.

    Image credits: islafisher / Instagram

    Comment by Peter Lloyd discussing self-worth and healing after divorce amid Isla Fisher tough couple of years amid split

    After Rebel’s allegations in her book, sources claimed Isla wanted the world to know that she and Sacha were no longer together.

    “She’s got her own career and reputation to worry about,” the source told The Sun. “Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book.”

    Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen smiling together outdoors with city skyline and water in the background.

    Image credits: islafisher / Instagram

    Another insider said Rebel’s accusations were not the reason for Isla and Sacha’s breakup announcement.

    The notoriously private couple had been living separately for a year before they were ready to tell the world about their split, the insider said.

    They “wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” they told Us Weekly last April.

    The former couple said they would remain friends and were committed to co-parenting

    Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen posing indoors, with Isla in a red dress, amid news of tough couple of years.

    Image credits: islafisher / Instagram

    In June, the former couple announced that their divorce had been finalized.

    “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they added. “We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”

    “Easier to divorce him I guess,” one commenter wrote online

    Comment by Candace Podratz expressing sympathy about Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen's tough couple of years amid split.

    Comment from Dale Brooks saying better to be single, relating to Isla Fisher's tough couple of years amid split with Sasha Baron Cohen.

    ALT text: Comment discussing Isla Fisher’s tough couple of years amid split with Sasha Baron Cohen and related double standards.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing support and divorce amidst Isla Fisher's tough couple of years and split with Sasha Baron Cohen.

    Comment by Cheri Trujillo expressing admiration and support for Isla Fisher amid tough couple of years.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Elizabeth Delp expressing surprise about the breakup amid Isla Fisher tough couple of years discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Isla Fisher amid her tough couple of years and split with Sasha Baron Cohen.

    Comment by Gavin Nichols expressing well wishes for Isla Fisher amid her tough couple of years and split with Sasha Baron Cohen.

    Comment praising Isla Fisher for strength during tough couple of years amid split with Sasha Baron Cohen on social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Isla Fisher’s tough couple of years amid split from Sasha Baron Cohen.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

