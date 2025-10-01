ADVERTISEMENT

Introverts are awesome, as this one Instagram handle proclaims. But they often get a bad rap. According to a 2023 YouGov survey, 70% of Americans believe that introverts have fewer advantages in social scenarios and at work compared to extroverts.

But the owner and fans of the "Introverts Are Awesome" page would like to disagree. Yes, we introverts might prefer to sit at home knitting while extroverts enjoy the party at that new place that just opened last week. But that doesn't mean we're not funny; sometimes totally inadvertently with our awkwardness, but funny nonetheless.

More info: Instagram